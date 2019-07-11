Video: Megavalanche 2019 Qualifying Course Preview with 2 EWS Racers and a Vanzac

Jul 11, 2019
by Nukeproof  

Ahead of the Megavalanche qualifying on Friday, here is a pro rider's eye view and commentary of the full qualifying course.

Nukeproof riders are Megavalanche qualifying winner and CRC-Mavic ace Kelan Grant, Vanzac’s stunt man Jackson Davis and Wideopen Mag’s Chris Hutchens. There is also a separate eye view from British 4x champion Natasha Bradley in her first race of the Megavalanche.

keep up to date with the Nukeproof team with their daily diaries on YouTube.

Edited by Laurence Crossman Emms

www.nukeproof.com

Posted In:
Videos Nukeproof Kelan Grant Megavalanche


