Race Report: Megavalanche 2023

The Megavalanche, one of the most iconic downhill mountain bike races in the world, took place over the weekend on a sun-drenched day in the heart of the French Alps.
In contrast to last year’s race, there was plenty of snow at the top of Pic Blanc, providing a slushy canvas of crashes and carnage as riders hurtled down the mountain bar-to-bar from 3300 metres.

In a closely-fought battle, Frenchman Hugo Pigeon took the win. He attacked the course with remarkable precision and speed, setting a blistering pace from the very beginning. He crossed the finish line in a time of 00:39:34, securing the top spot on the podium.

Damien Oton, just a day after taking the overall win in the E-Mega race, demonstrated remarkable technical prowess as he carved his way down the course. His aggressive riding style and flawless execution earned him a well-deserved second place finish with a time of 00:39:54, seconds behind Pigeon.

photo

Belgian racer Olivier Bruwiere maintained a consistent pace, avoiding any costly mistakes claiming third position on the podium, crossing the finish line with a time of 00:40:55.

Kilian Bron, Megavalanche veteran, known for his explosive starts and daring lines, delivered an impressive performance, finishing in fourth, clocking in at 00:41:42.

Stefan Peter, a rider with a reputation for technical expertise, fought hard to secure a spot among the top finishers claiming the fifth position with a time of 00:41:51.

photo

In the women’s race, Czech rider Barbora Vojta took the top podium spot, crossing the finish line with an impressive time of 00:55:02. Vojta showcased her enduro racing prowess cementing her place at the top of the leaderboard.

Not far behind Vojta, Alba Wunderlin tackled the demanding terrain with impressive skill, pushing her limits and clocking a remarkable time of 00:56:20.

photo

Continental Nukeproof racer Veronika Widman claimed a well-deserved third place, crossing the finish line with a time of 00:58:50.

French racer Laura Simonin posted a time of 01:01:48, coming in fourth place.

Rounding out the top five was Liv rider Mélina Damestoy, with a time of 01:03:01.

photo
Various tactics were on display for dealing with the snow - walking, sliding, 'tripoding'...some even rode it!

photo
As the morning went on, the snow got even more difficult to stay upright on.

photo
As this rider found out...

photo
There's nothing like it on the MTB calendar - mass-start madness!

photo
There were some impressive bikes and bits on display, including this custom-painted Chain Reaction Nukeproof Mega frame.

photo
The downtube with artwork that typifies the Megavalanche.

photo
That snow effect on the chainstay! Stay tuned for more on this one-off frame...

photo
Kilian Bron was one of the favourites for the race, but had to settle with fourth.

photo
Ready to send it into next year's race!



[Images by Laurence Crossman-Emms & Megavalanche]

