Megavalanche Day 1 - Enduro Oz

Jul 4, 2018
by UCCSportEvent  
Enduro Oz open the race week of the famous Megavalanche Alpe d'Huez


Coming from NZ, Jackson and Rose Green took part in the Enduro on their home-made tandem! With Julien Gavillon from Loisibike, they will be the first two tandems to ride the MEGAVALANCHE this weekend

All pictures: www.inovphotos.com / © INOVPHOTOS



