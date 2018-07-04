Pinkbike.com
Megavalanche Day 1 - Enduro Oz
Jul 4, 2018
by
UCCSportEvent
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video
supports HTML5 video
Megavalanche Day 1 : Enduro OZ
by
UCCSportEvent
Views: 128
Faves:
0
Comments: 0
Enduro Oz open the race week of the famous Megavalanche Alpe d'Huez
Coming from NZ, Jackson and Rose Green took part in the Enduro on their home-made tandem! With Julien Gavillon from Loisibike, they will be the first two tandems to ride the MEGAVALANCHE this weekend
Click here for the results
.
All pictures: www.inovphotos.com / © INOVPHOTOS
Score
Time
+ 1
Trailstunter
(54 mins ago)
Heroes on that Tandem! The back seat sees nothing, and cannot do anything
[Reply]
