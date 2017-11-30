RACING

Megavalanche La Réunion: Lighting it Up

Nov 29, 2017
by UCCSportEvent  

Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
LIGHTING IT UP
Words & Photography // Christian Retaggi & Corentin De Meirler

November 24th, 2017 marks the start of the journey to the Réunion Island and the Megavalanche for a hundred riders. Flying from different parts of the world via Air Austal air company. At the arrival, the vibe will settle for the week around chilling at the seaside and riding the trails the island has to offer. Staying at the Village Corail in Saint-Gilles, the riders enjoyed a more than welcome night of sleep to accommodate the warm and changing weather. The bright sun on the seaside helps to mark the contrast with the cloudy forecast on the summits that sets an unexpected riding experience. From muddy trails, slippery roots and dried-out singletrack, the Megavalanche this year might bring a hell of a lot of good memories.

Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
12-hour flight later, it's time to enjoy the winter's escape on the Reunion Island

Megavalanche La R union 2017
"Travelling light they said."

Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR

Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR

With the beach 2 minutes away from where they are staying, riders decide to hang out their bike and go for a quick swim.

Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
Magnificent sunset makes Indian ocean island life even better

Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
Welcome to the jungle. It's time for the Megavalanche crew to check the trails on the Maido and eventually open new sections.

Megavalanche La R union 2017

Megavalanche La R union 2017
Making our way through the deep tropical forest.

Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
Mysti forests hides some incredible riding..

Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
Beware of the roots! The weather forecast sets for a tricky and slippery race course.

Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
And it goes like this : "Better run through the jungle.." - Creedance Clearwater Revival

Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
A couple days later, it was time to get on the road and see what the island has to offer further south.

Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
On Tuesday 28th, some riders had the opportunity to get around the top of the Piton de la fournaise at 2 632 m high to ride "trails with a view".

Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
Volcano lunar's landscape at its best...

Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
"Gotta get the grip while cornering".

Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
After a long descent, riders were looking for some refreshment. Some went for a drink others for the sea, and one decided to mix both of the benefits of each activity.

Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
Wednesday calls for a riding session. Loris Vergier and other top riders headed to the Megavalanche start to ride with the locals kids.

Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
Shuttling or the art of bike racking.

Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
Ride & Share. What's best for the future generation to ride with their idols and learn from them? It was like Xmas for those kids.

Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
"Hey kids, that's how we do it."

Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
Early morning ride offers an especially foggy riding experience through the bushes.

Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
Loris Vergier charging from the bushes down to the forest.

Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
The rain finally makes an appearance making the riding treacherous between the trees.

Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
Though it didn't stop Florent Payet a.k.a the local guy to shred the trails flawlessly.

Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
Riders finally makes their way through the jungle and its mud puddles to get through nice grass fields offering a nice view on the coast with the sun making an appearance further down.

Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
Time for cleaning and resting, only a couples days left before the race.

This sums up the first couples days out here on the island, see you on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd December for racing! Stay connected with the action here : Megavalanche Facebook

- Photography : Christian Retaggi / Photos CR

MENTIONS: @UCCSportEvent


Must Read This Week
Pole Bicycles Announces New CNC-Machined 'Machine' - Press Release
98574 views
Online Deals for Black Friday 2017
68667 views
Production Privée's Steel-Framed Shan N°5 - Review
48076 views
Fail Of The Month - November
37606 views
Loic Bruni, Tahnee Seagrave, and Andreu Lacondeguy Ride BikePark Wales - Video
37437 views
Your Bike Is Fine Already. Just Ride It. - Opinion
37125 views
Pinkbike Poll - Do You Enjoy Working On Your Own Bike?
34657 views
'New' Bike Models Every Year - Does That Make Sense?
33703 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Wish I could participate some day! Mega Alp d'Huez and Mountain of Hell were rad! Mega Reunion should be the same

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.048354
Mobile Version of Website