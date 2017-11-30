Megavalanche La Réunion: Lighting it Up







November 24th, 2017 marks the start of the journey to the Réunion Island and the Megavalanche for a hundred riders. Flying from different parts of the world via Air Austal air company. At the arrival, the vibe will settle for the week around chilling at the seaside and riding the trails the island has to offer. Staying at the Village Corail in Saint-Gilles, the riders enjoyed a more than welcome night of sleep to accommodate the warm and changing weather. The bright sun on the seaside helps to mark the contrast with the cloudy forecast on the summits that sets an unexpected riding experience. From muddy trails, slippery roots and dried-out singletrack, the Megavalanche this year might bring a hell of a lot of good memories.





12-hour flight later, it's time to enjoy the winter's escape on the Reunion Island





"Travelling light they said."











With the beach 2 minutes away from where they are staying, riders decide to hang out their bike and go for a quick swim.





Magnificent sunset makes Indian ocean island life even better





Welcome to the jungle. It's time for the Megavalanche crew to check the trails on the Maido and eventually open new sections.









Making our way through the deep tropical forest.





Mysti forests hides some incredible riding..





Beware of the roots! The weather forecast sets for a tricky and slippery race course.









A couple days later, it was time to get on the road and see what the island has to offer further south.





On Tuesday 28th, some riders had the opportunity to get around the top of the Piton de la fournaise at 2 632 m high to ride "trails with a view".





Volcano lunar's landscape at its best...





"Gotta get the grip while cornering".





After a long descent, riders were looking for some refreshment. Some went for a drink others for the sea, and one decided to mix both of the benefits of each activity.





Wednesday calls for a riding session. Loris Vergier and other top riders headed to the Megavalanche start to ride with the locals kids.





Shuttling or the art of bike racking.





Ride & Share. What's best for the future generation to ride with their idols and learn from them? It was like Xmas for those kids.





"Hey kids, that's how we do it."





Early morning ride offers an especially foggy riding experience through the bushes.





Loris Vergier charging from the bushes down to the forest.





The rain finally makes an appearance making the riding treacherous between the trees.





Though it didn't stop Florent Payet a.k.a the local guy to shred the trails flawlessly.





Riders finally makes their way through the jungle and its mud puddles to get through nice grass fields offering a nice view on the coast with the sun making an appearance further down.





Time for cleaning and resting, only a couples days left before the race.