Megavalanche Organizers Announce a European Mass-Start Downhill Series

The standout event in the series is the infamous Alpe d’Huez Megavalanche, a 20km race that starts on the Pic Blanc glacier and provides 2,600m of elevation drop. The other four stops are known as 'Maxiavalanche' events and see competitors tackle a qualifying run on Saturday that determines what group of 100 to 300 racers they roll out with on Sunday.



It's not just a single race run, either, with two timed laps on Sunday that will range from 10 to 15km long and offer 1,000 to 1,500m of descending.



European Mass Start Series



Vallnord - 16 June (Maxiavalanche)

L'Alpe d'Huez - 14 July (Megavalanche)

Cervinia - 28 July (Maxiavalanche)

Meribel - 25 August (Maxiavalanche)

Ax 3 Domaines - 15 September (Maxiavalanche)

