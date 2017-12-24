VIDEOS

Megavalanche Reunion Island - Full Movie

Dec 24, 2017
by UCCSportEvent  

Megavalanche Reunion Island 2017
Megavalanche Reunion Island
Words & Photography // UCC - Photos CR

Megavalanche Reunion Island Full week movie

by UCCSportEvent
Views: 1,584    Faves: 5    Comments: 0


Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
Flavien and his "Dodo" beer, this is the Mega spirit: ride, friends & fun!

MEGAVALANCHE Reunion Island
10 hours flight only from Europe, just the time for a drink, a nice meal, a movie and a quick nap and you're there!

MEGAVALANCHE Reunion Island
A hundred European riders are staying with the organizing team in the Village Corail, a nice bungalow village right next to the beach! Best atmosphere you can get.

MEGAVALANCHE Reunion Island
MEGAVALANCHE Reunion Island
Put on your summer clothes and get your bike ready for some fun!

MEGAVALANCHE Reunion Island
Nice bike stand isn't it?

Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
Grab your bike & your friends, take the shuttle and go discover the Island!


MEGAVALANCHE Reunion Island
Volcano Adventure


MEGAVALANCHE Reunion Island
The nicest places and landscape have to be earned, but it's worth it.

MEGAVALANCHE Reunion Island
The jungle tracks are amazing and the nature is really different from what you can find in Europe.

MEGAVALANCHE Reunion Island
From the volcano to the ocean!


Megavalanche Reunion Island 2017
THE RACE
Enduro & Mass Start
Saturday: Qualifying

MEGAVALANCHE Reunion Island
Qualifying on Saturday is a 3 stage enduro, starting with 3 riders, from the Maïdo to the beach.

Megavalanche Reunion Island 2017
Saturday is also the race day for the Kids from 9 to 14 years old!

Megavalanche Reunion Island 2017
Kid's podium, line stickers withdrawal and aperitif on the beach after the quali!

Megavalanche Reunion Island 2017
MEGAVALANCHE Reunion Island


MEGAVALANCHE Reunion Island
D DAY
MEGAVALANCHE RACE

Megavalanche Reunion Island 2017
100% Mass-Start.

Megavalanche Reunion Island 2017
Alex Sicard holeshot! Followed by Thomas Lapeyrie.

Megavalanche Reunion Island 2017
Braving the jungle.

MEGAVALANCHE Reunion Island

Megavalanche Reunion Island 2017
MEGAVALANCHE Reunion Island
Thomas Lapeyrie winner of the 23rd edition.

Megavalanche Reunion Island 2017
Would you have bet on this?! First tandem on the Mega ever, and with one seat post broken

Megavalanche Reunion Island 2017
Is yoga the secret to success? It worked with T Lap.

Megavalanche Reunion Island 2017
Sunday evening after the race we all meet at the Village Corail for a great party with dinner, nice way to close the week together before coming back in winter.


MEGAVALANCHE Reunion Island
See you in 2018

MENTIONS: @UCCSportEvent


Must Read This Week
2018 Canyon Torque - First Ride
76591 views
The 10 Best Videos of the Year
65807 views
Win a Canyon Spectral AL 6.0 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
56042 views
Commencal Announces the New Supreme DH 29
53605 views
Win an Enve M730 Wheelset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
38142 views
The Interview: Greg Minnaar
38013 views
Win Alpinestars Pro Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
36316 views
Mongoose's $2,999 Teocali Pro - Review
35939 views

5 Comments

  • + 3
 Funtastic event, great place to race. Certainly not the cheapest trip, but very unique
  • + 1
 Absolutely!
  • + 2
 the frenchies know how to do..
  • + 1
 What a place this island!
  • + 1
 4:38 - ouch...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.055185
Mobile Version of Website