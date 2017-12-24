Megavalanche Reunion Island - Full Movie















Flavien and his "Dodo" beer, this is the Mega spirit: ride, friends & fun!





10 hours flight only from Europe, just the time for a drink, a nice meal, a movie and a quick nap and you're there!





A hundred European riders are staying with the organizing team in the Village Corail, a nice bungalow village right next to the beach! Best atmosphere you can get.





Put on your summer clothes and get your bike ready for some fun!





Nice bike stand isn't it?





Grab your bike & your friends, take the shuttle and go discover the Island!













The nicest places and landscape have to be earned, but it's worth it.





The jungle tracks are amazing and the nature is really different from what you can find in Europe.





From the volcano to the ocean!







THE RACE Enduro & Mass Start Saturday: Qualifying Saturday: Qualifying





Qualifying on Saturday is a 3 stage enduro, starting with 3 riders, from the Maïdo to the beach.





Saturday is also the race day for the Kids from 9 to 14 years old!





Kid's podium, line stickers withdrawal and aperitif on the beach after the quali!



















Alex Sicard holeshot! Followed by Thomas Lapeyrie.





Braving the jungle.









Thomas Lapeyrie winner of the 23rd edition.





Would you have bet on this?! First tandem on the Mega ever, and with one seat post broken





Is yoga the secret to success? It worked with T Lap.





Sunday evening after the race we all meet at the Village Corail for a great party with dinner, nice way to close the week together before coming back in winter.





