Melanie Chappaz Parts Ways with Hope Factory Racing

The 2017 Junior World Champion, Melanie Chappaz, has announced she will be parting ways with Hope Factory Racing in a social media post.
Chappaz joined the Hope team at the start of 2018, when she was embarking on her first year as an Elite rider. Her best World Cup result with the team was a 9th at Val di Sole in 2019 however she also won the first round of the French Cup earlier this year at Alpe d'Huez.
|3 years of work, fun, meetings, laughs, tears, 3 awesome years with you Hope. I am beyond sad to leave the team for next year as well as Santa Cruz, Ohlins and 100%.
I can never thank you guys enough for what you have done for me and how you helped me to live my passion with fun and professionalism. I can’t say anything yet about where I’m going and with whom I’m gonna work but I can tell you a thing, it’s gonna be siiiick—Melanie Chappaz
There's no word on where Melanie is off to next but we suspect she has a new team lined up as she also said farewell to Santa Cruz, Ohlins and 100%, who form part of her program with Hope. We'll keep you updated with more news from Melanie as we get it.
