Melanie Chappaz Parts Ways with Hope Factory Racing

3 years of work, fun, meetings, laughs, tears, 3 awesome years with you Hope. I am beyond sad to leave the team for next year as well as Santa Cruz, Ohlins and 100%.



I can never thank you guys enough for what you have done for me and how you helped me to live my passion with fun and professionalism. I can’t say anything yet about where I’m going and with whom I’m gonna work but I can tell you a thing, it’s gonna be siiiick — Melanie Chappaz