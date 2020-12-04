Melanie Chappaz Parts Ways with Hope Factory Racing

Dec 4, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Melanie Chappaz taking the final qualifying spot in 15th.

The 2017 Junior World Champion, Melanie Chappaz, has announced she will be parting ways with Hope Factory Racing in a social media post.

Chappaz joined the Hope team at the start of 2018, when she was embarking on her first year as an Elite rider. Her best World Cup result with the team was a 9th at Val di Sole in 2019 however she also won the first round of the French Cup earlier this year at Alpe d'Huez.

Photo Leopold Hermann

bigquotes3 years of work, fun, meetings, laughs, tears, 3 awesome years with you Hope. I am beyond sad to leave the team for next year as well as Santa Cruz, Ohlins and 100%.

I can never thank you guys enough for what you have done for me and how you helped me to live my passion with fun and professionalism. I can’t say anything yet about where I’m going and with whom I’m gonna work but I can tell you a thing, it’s gonna be siiiickMelanie Chappaz

There's no word on where Melanie is off to next but we suspect she has a new team lined up as she also said farewell to Santa Cruz, Ohlins and 100%, who form part of her program with Hope. We'll keep you updated with more news from Melanie as we get it.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours


Must Read This Week
Review: Canyon's New 2021 Spectral 29 CF 8.0
70362 views
Specialized Launches $999 Carbon Hotwalk for Toddlers
64405 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper - The Do It All 'Er
62707 views
Legendary World Cup Mechanic Dave Garland Passes Away
59688 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Rides HUGE, Exposed Ridgeline Jumps
54883 views
Field Test: 2021 Ibis Mojo 4 - The Trail Rider's Trail Bike
53257 views
The 'Super Wheel' Claims to Offer Power Assistance Without a Motor... And We're Very Skeptical
51510 views
Review: 6 of the Best New Pedal-Friendly Knee Pads
51117 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007740
Mobile Version of Website