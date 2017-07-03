Melon Optics: Four Days in Bali - Photos

Jul 3, 2017 at 7:30
Jul 3, 2017
by melonoptics  
 
It’s no quick jaunt travelling from Europe to Bali, after 24 hours of flying and hanging around in airports Adolf Silva (SPA), Ben Deakin (GB) and Joel Anderson (GB) arrived to join Nick Pescetto (ITA) in his current home base of Bali. It was the first time the Melon Optics team had ever come together and the boys were excited to explore what the Indonesian Island had to offer.

Kicking things off with a trip to the Volcano at Mount Batur the guys would face the craziness of the Balinese roads for almost three hours including having to convince the taxi driver that bottoming out his car on the jagged rocks of the access road was worth it! Finally, after giving the taxi a helping push over the rocks the guys arrived and managed to sneak in a few runs down the black sand of the volcano before the light began to drop. Adolf Silva hopped aboard the Moto brought along for entertainment purposes and filled the valley with the sounds of a wide open 2 stroke engine.

Before jumping back into the cars for the long journey back to base the guys lit up a small hill with car headlights and proceeded to drop in blind, and rip out a rut to session for an impromptu night photo shoot.

The Bali Bike Park offered jungle fun for the riders on day two that came with a welcome drop in humidity that was brought with travelling further inland. Adolf and Joel were drawn straight into the park's bigger step ups with park designer Nick advising of the best lines and approach tactics. The boys spent the day getting used to the jumps as well as ripping many of the park's hand built trails that wind their way through the jungle in a stunning setting.

It was a day full of nonstop entertainment as Adolf and Deaks developed a deepening little bro - big bro relationship, with constant jibes and jokes keeping the crew in stitches.

The third day was a street jib morning mission and an afternoon of fun in the sun with surfing and cliff jumping around the area of Pandawa and Balangan. Meeting monkeys, crashing scooters and manualling roads before being chased off by security, kept energy levels high and was a welcome afternoon away from the bikes.

It was back to Chill House for a big evening BBQ buffet before cruising down to Canggu on the scooters to check out the vibrant nightlife. Setting off at 7 am on day four saw the boys head back up to the bike park now looking drier after a few days of hot and dry weather. Nick and Adolf headed straight to session a step up that was too wet on Wednesday, not one to listen too intently, Adolf’s attitude from the get go was as ever to just send it. He did just that and had a spectacular slo-mo crash that ended the life of his rear wheel and brought everyone to their knees with laughter.

A bike-less Adolf is a bored Adolf so he spent the rest of the day winding up Deaks and jumping out of trees as the others hit jumps.

In search of any entertainment an evening theme of epic scooter missions was developing and true to this, the boys headed off around the crazy Balinese roads. The destination was McDonald's whilst only being out 9km away it felt more like 90 as the hectic swarming traffic made for mad riding!

Deaks was first to brave one of the local healing practices "cupping"

It was a trip full of nonstop laughs and some real steezy riding in crazy settings. A big holla to Chillhouse and Bali Bike Park for looking after the whole crew for the week, and a shout out to Nick, Adolf, Ben and Joel for bringing the good times!

Images by Eric Palmer
More Bali trip images here here./

www.melonoptics.co.uk

MENTIONS: @melonoptics / @TheChillhouse / @the-deakinator
