Melon Optics Launches Vantage Photochromic Lens Collection

Apr 20, 2025
by melonoptics  
Ever found yourself squinting through bright sections of trail or straining to see in darker ones because changing lenses mid-ride is just too much faff? We've been there too. That's why we've spent the past year developing and refining our all-new Vantage photochromic lenses - technology that adapts to changing conditions so you don't have to.

The Trifecta: Photochromic Performance, Trail-Optimised Tints, and Mirror Coating

When you're focused on nailing that technical section or flowing through berms, the last thing you want is to worry about your vision. Our Vantage collection solves three common problems in one go:

First, the photochromic technology adapts from category 1 to 3 as light conditions change, perfect for those rides that take you from open trails to dense forest and back again.

Second, we've built in trail-optimised tint technology that filters out the predominance of green and orange light typically found on trails. This gives you more balanced colour perception, helping you spot the perfect line, identify technical features, and maintain visual clarity throughout your ride.

Third, we've added a mirror coating that maintains its finish regardless of light conditions. Unlike standard photochromic lenses that go clear enough to see your eyes, the Vantage collection keeps that stealth look even in low light. Style and function, together at last.

For the past year, we've been testing these lenses internally and with our team riders across all kinds of terrain and weather conditions. To push them to the absolute limit (and have a some fun in the process) we also enlisted Ben Deakin, Jono Jones, Olly Wilkins, and Davi Birks to put the Vantage lenses through a series of challenges.

Check out the video below to see how these MTB legends got on with the new tech and to get a real-world look at how the lenses perform and look across different light conditions and riding scenarios.



One Lens for Your Entire Ride

Let's be honest - how many times have you wished you had different lenses halfway through a ride? The sun drops behind clouds, you dip into a wooded section, or maybe that golden hour light hits just as you're smashing down your favorite descent.

But who actually stops to swap lenses? Most of us just make do with what we've got, knowing we're not seeing the trail at its best.
That's where the Vantage collection changes everything. These lenses adapt to changing conditions automatically, giving you optimal vision throughout your entire ride. From exposed fire roads in full sun to dark forest singletrack, you'll always have the perfect tint without lifting a finger. More time riding, less time faffing.

Get Ready for Your Best Rides Yet

The Vantage photochromic lenses are now available for pre-order across our Performance sunglasses range. For a limited time until May 1st, you'll also receive a free lowlight lens with every order - perfect for those truly dark days or night rides when even photochromic tech needs a helping hand.

As always, all our eyewear comes with a premium hard case, microfibre bag, and the ability to customise to match your bike, kit, or just your personal style.
Ready to experience the trail in a whole new light? Head to Melon Optics to check out the Vantage collection.

54 Comments
  • 748
 Am I the only one who just wants clear lens glasses? Why are they literally all photochromatic?
  • 90
 That is what I wear 99% of the time.
  • 90
 They offer clear lenses for all their glasses. This release appears to be for a tinted photo chromatic lens specifically.
  • 100
 I love photochomic. Have been using various options for the past decade. Downside is that they are expensive… but I find you get what you pay for in this space.

But whenever I’m shopping for riding glasses for every photochomic option, there is always wayyyy more availability of clear lenses. Literally tons of them out there and lots of cheap ones too. Although I’ve found cheap tends to equal fog, scratches and poor optics.
  • 70
 I had so many pairs of riding sunglasses when I lived in Colorado. Now I only ever ride in clears in the PNW.
  • 110
 With every non photochromatic model of coastoptics you get a clear lens for free. They are not to expensive, seem quite sturdy and have been working very well for me! Can highly recommend
  • 20
 I've pretty much used clear the last 30 years in what ever Oakley I have/had at the time. Never had any issues. I did find a pair of Jawbreaker's with a photochromatic lens at the Oakley store 4 years ago, 60% off, so I bought them. They are pretty good down to a certain light level, the clear wins out in that category. That said though, I don't think I would pay $120+ for a replacement lens. I do have clear lens and they work fine.
  • 20
 They are great if you ride in mixed light conditions, say you ride uphill in the sun where there is no shade and then in a dark forest when it's suddenly cloudy or it's a bit later in the day. I feel like a clear lens and a dark lens have both their limitations, and switching sucks. with oakley photochromatic I never have to think about it. needless to say, vision is really important. In winter I'd use clear lens only to be able to use the expensive glass longer.
  • 30
 if you don't care about brand name, there's plenty of pairs on Amazon for $30 that come with interchangeable lens, one of them being clear.
a.co/d/4skmBXZ
been rocking these for years and they're still going strong. plus if I ever lose them I won't be out of a ton of money.
  • 104
 @turboshart: But sometimes it is good to support a brand that's trying to support athletes and actually cares about the scene. Often times it's more than just a brand. It's real people.
  • 20
 Smith optics - please make the Wildcat available with prescription lenses! The next best thing out there I could fine were Zunnies made by Zenni Optical but they are designed for runners not mountain bikers.
  • 10
 I wear clear, pink, orange, anything but smoke.
  • 10
 The transition lenses are never good enough on most MTB trails especially fast technical areas so I use my clear lens almost 100% of the time.
  • 10
 some photochromic are good the ones that dont change a lot. it gives you an almost clear lens, but goes a little darker in sunlight and it changes very quickly. perfect for going from forests to blue sky. i use the blitz ones.
  • 81
 @TheRideCompanion: real people charging real people $300 for plastic sunglasses isn't some inherently noble endeavor just because some proportion of the 400% markup goes to paying athletes to advertise them.
  • 20
 @Jvhowube: haha me too, two days a year i want some tint
  • 390
 Anybody else bothered by an optics company's photo being blurry?
  • 180
 Bad optics for sure.

(I'm sorry)
  • 170
 Funny how when they started on kickstarter a few years ago their commercial pitch was that we're getting ripped off by big companies and goggles should never cost that much. Who's ripping us up now with these ridiculous prices?
  • 20
 If you order from Aliexpress they are never this much
  • 160
 $175 in the US. I bought a pair of Kapvo for $20. They only came photochromatic, which I don’t normally like, but they adjust very quickly and I actually like it. They were recommended by a very high level well known rider I took a skills clinic from. I figured they would be kind of junk and the lenses would scratch in a couple months. They worked so good I bought 4 more pairs assuming they would last a few months at best. Nearly 2 years later they are still perfect. So for $100 bucks I have what looks like it’s going to be 20 years supply of riding glasses. I didn’t normally buy cheap anything, but the prices of bikes and gear has gotten so crazy that I’m buying everything for the deals if it also functions well.
  • 50
 Same here, wanted to try photochromic lenses but didn’t want to spend much. Two years later, the Kavpoes are still my most worn riding shades. Better made than some other expensive brands I’ve owned. They took a solid rock hit while using a string trimmer a couple weeks ago, only had a teeny tiny scratch.
  • 60
 I received my pair today and had to come back to say thank you! I looked them up after reading your comment and am very impressed. The optical quality is much better than my Blenders. Kapvoe for sunny days, Milwaukee clear safety glasses for cloudy and dark days, and I am covered for about 1/4 the cost of the glasses in the article.
  • 10
 What platform did you use to order them?
  • 10
 @marge88: I bought off Amazon
  • 140
 If they were priced closer to say £80/90 that would seem reasonable but £155 makes it seem like everyone still has money in this economy.
  • 161
 Only $322.95

Thats not a typo.
  • 20
 Well my $3 hardware store safety glasses work perfectly. I have constant headaches from them and I’m starting to go cross eyed like that guy in The Jerk, but it’s worth it
  • 151
 Cheap safety glasses FTW downvote away...
  • 30
 Milwaukee has a pair that are about $20 and almost totally distortion free. Very nice quality.
  • 20
 * Model # 48-73-2020
  • 61
 Judging by the video, these glasses are only for people who ride ebikes. Definitely don't want to be caught wearing these glasses. My self respect already takes a big enough hit when I am on a fatbike. I don't want people thinking I am an ebiker too.
  • 40
 “Trail Optimized” just means you need to buy more of their lenses for each trail. The light and colors between Bellingham and Bend are such that my Prizm Trail lenses work amazingly in dark loamy timber, but make everything the exact same shade of tan in the High Desert.
  • 20
 I have the kingpin, with a fixed tint mirror lens, low light lens and recently bought the standard photochromic lens. The variable tint works really well, one of those products where it’s good that you don’t actually notice it working. I’d fancy a mirrored photochromic lens upgrade but at £85, it’s a little speedy for me. Great glasses though, work well with a Fox Speedframe helmet.
  • 71
 Nice try Diddy!
  • 10
 I have the previous model, the Kingpin with photochromic lenses and they were absolutely perfect while wearing a Troy Lee A2 helmet. Unfortunately I’ve not been able to wear them since switching to a POC Tectal as the arms on the Kingpin were too long and contact the inside of the helmet, I hope they at least address this issue for the new versions.
  • 10
 Who has the best hydrophobic lenses? In the swampy muggy south and my glasses become unusable 30 minutes into a ride. Tried everything to keep the sweat away from the glasses but nothing works, looking for glasses with ventilation and the best water repellant tech.
  • 20
 Try an Oakley helmet. Those come with a silicon forehead liner, wich works really well
  • 30
 maybe try an oakley helmet with those forehead wiper blades of them
  • 10
 As the others guys are saying, a helmet can make a difference. Troy Lee also makes similar strips in their helmets and are more comfortable, and arguably have better reputation.

You could also try talking to an optometrist/Rx Glasses outfit who are able to work with the likes of Zeiss, Essilor, and other top tier lens brands that would allow you to select your coatings. Zeiss and Essilor both have good hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings.
  • 41
 tefosi glasses less than 50 us for the win
  • 52
 Who doesn't appreciate a lovely pair of Melons?
  • 30
 I wear whatever I find lying on the trail
  • 74
 Nice ad!
  • 41
 Oakley all the way
  • 21
 I bought Melon over Oakley well over a year ago now because they used better lenses than Oakley. Their standard tinted lenses were made by Carl Zeiss, who is known for making some of the best glass/lenses in the world. Zeiss makes prescription lenses in the Rx world, some of the finest camera lenses out there, glass for medical and engineering quality control fields, as well as complete units (microscopes, coordinate measuring machines, etc).

I'll take Zeiss all day over Oakley. And I took Melon seriously because the chose to use premium lenses in their glasses.
  • 20
 @privateer-wheels: i've got a zeiss lens in some poc glasses and they're great except for low angle sunlight, when the entirety of the lens flares and blinds me. by contrast, my oakleys never do that. love both sets in the right conditions, though
  • 10
 @twonsarelli: Flare resistance depends on the coating POC has selected to apply to their glasses, not just the glass/lens itself. Also worth noting, Zeiss makes many different coatings!
  • 10
 @privateer-wheels: come to think of it, i also have poc's in-house (i believe) 'clarity' lenses and they do the same thing. so you may be right that it is a consequence of poc's own technology being layered on top of all of the lenses that they offer, or at least the variety that i have.
  • 10
 @twonsarelli: 100%. Coatings are as important as the glass/lens itself. I know for certain Zeiss make some great flare resistant coatings, which is one factor that makes their camera lenses and prescription eye glass lenses so dang good.
  • 10
 @twonsarelli: Also, I'm not hating on Oakley. I have Jawbreakers too that work well. But I will say one purchase experience put me off Oakley - I bought a pair of Frogskins years ago. More of a casual wear pair of glasses. No wrap too them like cycling glasses. What's important about that, is usually when you have quality glasses (I have a few pairs of Vaurnet's for example) with no wrap, they have coatings on the backside of the lenses to reduce reflection on the side facing your eyes because there is more open area to let in light and reflection - which in turn makes them harder to see out of/less clear. The Oakley shades, despite costing a similar amount to the Vaurnet glasses, did not. They ended up being one of the least clear/hardest to sea out of sunglasses I ever owned because of that. Worse than freebees that accompany Coors or Corona doz-boxes! But they had really cool looking coatings on the front at least? Which suggested to me Oakley cared more about how they looked, and less about how great they were to wear and see through.
  • 10
 Decathlon's photochromic are 40€, are glasses that cost 4x as much (or even more) much better ?
  • 30
 i just dont see it
  • 13
 Love Melon! Hyped for these!







