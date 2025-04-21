Melon Optics Launches Vantage Photochromic Lens Collection

Press Release: Melon Optics
Ever found yourself squinting through bright sections of trail or straining to see in darker ones because changing lenses mid-ride is just too much faff? We've been there too. That's why we've spent the past year developing and refining our all-new Vantage photochromic lenses - technology that adapts to changing conditions so you don't have to.The Trifecta: Photochromic Performance, Trail-Optimised Tints, and Mirror Coating
When you're focused on nailing that technical section or flowing through berms, the last thing you want is to worry about your vision. Our Vantage collection solves three common problems in one go:
First, the photochromic technology adapts from category 1 to 3 as light conditions change, perfect for those rides that take you from open trails to dense forest and back again.
Second, we've built in trail-optimised tint technology that filters out the predominance of green and orange light typically found on trails. This gives you more balanced colour perception, helping you spot the perfect line, identify technical features, and maintain visual clarity throughout your ride.
Third, we've added a mirror coating that maintains its finish regardless of light conditions. Unlike standard photochromic lenses that go clear enough to see your eyes, the Vantage collection keeps that stealth look even in low light. Style and function, together at last.
For the past year, we've been testing these lenses internally and with our team riders across all kinds of terrain and weather conditions. To push them to the absolute limit (and have a some fun in the process) we also enlisted Ben Deakin, Jono Jones, Olly Wilkins, and Davi Birks to put the Vantage lenses through a series of challenges.
Check out the video below to see how these MTB legends got on with the new tech and to get a real-world look at how the lenses perform and look across different light conditions and riding scenarios.One Lens for Your Entire Ride
Let's be honest - how many times have you wished you had different lenses halfway through a ride? The sun drops behind clouds, you dip into a wooded section, or maybe that golden hour light hits just as you're smashing down your favorite descent.
But who actually stops to swap lenses? Most of us just make do with what we've got, knowing we're not seeing the trail at its best.
That's where the Vantage collection changes everything. These lenses adapt to changing conditions automatically, giving you optimal vision throughout your entire ride. From exposed fire roads in full sun to dark forest singletrack, you'll always have the perfect tint without lifting a finger. More time riding, less time faffing.Get Ready for Your Best Rides Yet
The Vantage photochromic lenses are now available for pre-order across our Performance sunglasses range. For a limited time until May 1st, you'll also receive a free lowlight lens with every order - perfect for those truly dark days or night rides when even photochromic tech needs a helping hand.
As always, all our eyewear comes with a premium hard case, microfibre bag, and the ability to customise to match your bike, kit, or just your personal style.
Ready to experience the trail in a whole new light? Head to Melon Optics
to check out the Vantage collection.
