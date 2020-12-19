Melon Optics Releases Rob Warner Signature Alleycat Riding Glasses

Dec 19, 2020
by melonoptics  

Press Release: Rob Warner

A wild new colorway for a wild kind of guy - The Alleycat in Grey Leopard print has been created in limited numbers in collaboration with the voice of downhill Rob Warner.


Featuring everything that makes the Alleycat the most in-demand set of trail glasses right now, including two ZEISS lenses with every set, one industry-leading low light, and one sun lens of your choice.


The Alleycat is made in Italy from Hyperflex TR90, and has been widely praised as one of the best venting, highest coverage set of riding glasses on the market. Every set comes with a microfibre bag and a hard case for keeping them well protected between rides.


Like all Melon eyewear, the Alleycat is customisable by you, choose any frame, icon, nose piece and sun lens combo of your choice to create a pair of trail glasses that is unique to you.


The Alleycat Trail can be purchased via the Melon website with global shipping for £120/€135/$150.

Check out Rob's hilarious best bits from our UK Trip this year:



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Melon Rob Warner


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad - The Same But Different
75163 views
Field Test: 2021 Trek Slash - Ready to Race
65537 views
$160,000 Worth of Unique, Historical Bikes Stolen in Specialized Break In
61916 views
Field Test: 2021 Propain Spindrift - Lots of Travel & Lots of Fun
60918 views
The Complete 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad Lineup Compared
55337 views
Knolly Bikes Suing Intense for Alleged Patent Infringement
50983 views
Must Watch: Matt MacDuff's Title Edit is Mind Blowing
45315 views
Bike Check: The Final European Bike Challenge Build is a Carbon & Metal Beauty
37078 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Another cheeks cutter for bikers

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007333
Mobile Version of Website