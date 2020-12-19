Melon Optics Releases Rob Warner Signature Alleycat Riding Glasses

Press Release: Rob Warner
A wild new colorway for a wild kind of guy - The Alleycat in Grey Leopard print
has been created in limited numbers in collaboration with the voice of downhill Rob Warner.
Featuring everything that makes the Alleycat the most in-demand set of trail glasses right now, including two ZEISS lenses with every set
, one industry-leading low light, and one sun lens of your choice.The Alleycat is made in Italy
from Hyperflex TR90, and has been widely praised as one of the best venting, highest coverage set of riding glasses on the market. Every set comes with a microfibre bag and a hard case for keeping them well protected between rides.
Like all Melon eyewear, the Alleycat is customisable by you
, choose any frame, icon, nose piece and sun lens combo of your choice to create a pair of trail glasses that is unique to you.
The Alleycat Trail can be purchased via the Melon website with global shipping for £120/€135/$150
.
Check out Rob's hilarious best bits from our UK Trip this year:
