Melon Optics Releases The Kingpin Riding Glasses

Let's get to the point - we've taken the insanely clear and poppy ZEISS Trail Performance Lenses and built them into a trail-ready full frame design that looks rad both on and off the bike - we call them The Kingpin
.
You can choose from a range of lens tints including Photochromic, every set comes with a ZEISS lowlight lens - so you're always ready for crap weather, a carry case, and a microfibre bag, and like all of our eyewear you can customise them to suit your vibe.
Check out Rob Warner doing the whole advert thing below, and play with your own custom combo options here
.
For those of you who want more info scroll below the vid .EU peeps listen up
- all EU orders are shipped from our new base in Innsbruck, Austria so no Brexit nonsense to deal with, plus shipping is fast! We ship everywhere else directly from the UK.Ready to boss the trail?
The Kingpin uses ZEISS's trail-specific lens technology that filters light to give you the optimum view when in a trail based environment. By filtering out the predominance of green and orange light, you experience more balanced colour perception as well as enhanced visual clarity (there's a reason ZEISS are known as the world's top lens manufacturer).
Every lens features UV400 protection and a water repellent coating, so whether you’re hunting down the fastest line, or spotting features to jib, the Kingpin keeps you ahead of the game and gives you the ultimate view of the trail.
Lenses this epic deserve frame tech to match, and the Kingpin pulls no punches with its’s Hyperflex frames that have been tried, tested and loved by owners of our customer favourite Alleycat riding glasses.
Constructed from super tough, flexible and lightweight TR90, they can be trusted to give you all the confidence you need to no matter how hard you push.
To stop you from getting rumbled the Hypergrip nose and tips are designed to keep the glasses locked firmly in place on even the most challenging of terrain.Time to Refresh & Renew?
- why drop a dollar on a whole new set when you can keep yours going? We want you to love your Melon eyewear for a lifetime, so to keep your favourite pair of glasses or goggles fresh we offer the option to purchase separate components for all our products.
Head out and boss the trail with more confidence and clarity than ever before with the Kingpin featuring ZEISS lenses.
Hit the link below to see them in your region and take advantage of our once a year sale.
https://melonoptics.com/
