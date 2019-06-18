Melonoptics Announces New Melon Diablo Goggle

PRESS RELEASE: Melonoptics
These have been a long time coming! We're stoked to finally launch the big brother to our Parker goggle - The DiabloDeveloped to perform
After 3 years of our Parker goggle taking the industry by storm, we knew it was time for a goggle that cranks things up to the next level.
We spent time developing this goggle alongside our team riders Adolf Silva, Ben Deakin, Bienvenido Aguado, Joel Anderson and Dan Wolfe, and their involvement has helped us to offer a new level in affordable performance goggles.
We set out to offer a goggle that could take the punishment in both MX and MTB, and that would offer the most comfortable fit, as well as upping the customisation options available.The Low down
The result is one of the best performing and best-looking goggles out there!
Featuring an outrigger system, the Diablo has been designed to fit perfectly when paired with a full face helmet giving you a flush and comfortable fit. We’ve added a removable nose piece to give you the option of extra protection from roost and rocks when you’re shredding the trails with your crew. Add to that our tried and tested super breathable 360 venting system and our luxurious triple layer face foam, and you have one of the best performing goggles available. Ultimate Customisation
Now for our favourite part – the customisation! When we sent our riders the link to our online customiser for the Diablo they were blown away by the insane amount of options! Find out for yourself here
, mix it up and go as crazy as you like!
Head over to our website
and design a Diablo that matches your style.
