Men's Apparel Randoms - Pond Beaver 2021

Troy Lee Designs Skyline Pant
Riding pants used to be reserved for the downhill crowd, bulky, overbuilt things that weren't all that different from motocross pants. Times have changed, and there's now an abundance of lighter weight, and much more versatile options on the market. Troy Lee Designs' Skyline pants are incredibly comfortable - they feel closer to pajamas than something designed for riding around in the mud - with a tapered fit that still leaves room for knee pads. A reinforced panel on the right side protects the pants from drivetrain damage, and there are two zippered hip pockets, plus Velcro waist adjusters.
Colors: Camo Green, Black. Sizes: 30 - 38. MSRP: $109 USD. More info: troyleedesigns.com
Gore Passion Shorts & Trail LS Shirt
Gore is keeping the enduro blue color alive with their new Passion Shorts ($70) and Trail LS shirt ($70). Don't worry though, if that color is a little too flashy for your tastes there are also black and grey options, or an orange 'Fireball' color that's even brighter. The shorts have a DWR coating to help keep light precipitation at bay, and have a Velcro waist band on each side to adjust the fit if you binge on too many mid-ride snacks. There's a zippered cargo pocket on the right leg, plus a mesh lined pocket on each hip.
The jersey is constructed from a lightweight, breathable polyester fabric, with a relaxed fit that leaves room for other layers or armor.
More info: www.gorewear.com
Pearl Izumi
Pearl Izumi's Summit shirt ($75) is a colorful and airy option for riders looking for something a little different than the typical polyester t-shirt. The shoulder seams are positioned to avoid interference with backpack straps, and the fabric uses Pearl Izumi's Go Fresh anti-stink technology that makes it possible to wash it less often.
Don't forget about the little guys. Pearl Izumi's junior collection is for the groms who don't want to wear dad's baggy hand-me-downs. The Junior Summit top ($45) is constructed from a 95% recycled polyester, with a relaxed fit and range of sized aimed at riders age 9 - 14.
The Junior Canyon Shorts ($60) come with a removable chamois, and have a stretchy elastic waist.
More info: www.pearlizumi.com
Flylow Gear
Flylow got their start in the skiing world, but they've broadened their horizons with a mountain bike apparel collection, since riding's pretty much the best way to pass the time until the snow flies again. The Garrett shirt ($65) is constructed from polyester and has a Polygiene anti-stink treatment, along with a sewn-in glasses wipe and a drop tail for extra coverage. It's also available without the logo for riders who like their clothing to have as little branding as possible. The same goes for the $75 Shaw shirt, a relaxed long-sleeve option that's also received the Polygiene treatment.
The Preston shorts have a simple, no-frills design, with a 12.5" inseam and three different color options.
More information: flylowgear.com
Fasthouse
Fasthouse has been growing their mountain bike apparel line ever since they branched out from their moto roots four years ago, and for 2021 they've added several new colors and styles to the lineup. Shown is the Alloy Star jersey ($55), the Crossline 2 shorts ($100) and Ridgeline glove ($32).
More information: fasthouse.com
