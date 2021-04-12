Men's Apparel Randoms - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 12, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

Troy Lee Designs Skyline Pant

Riding pants used to be reserved for the downhill crowd, bulky, overbuilt things that weren't all that different from motocross pants. Times have changed, and there's now an abundance of lighter weight, and much more versatile options on the market. Troy Lee Designs' Skyline pants are incredibly comfortable - they feel closer to pajamas than something designed for riding around in the mud - with a tapered fit that still leaves room for knee pads. A reinforced panel on the right side protects the pants from drivetrain damage, and there are two zippered hip pockets, plus Velcro waist adjusters.

Colors: Camo Green, Black. Sizes: 30 - 38. MSRP: $109 USD. More info: troyleedesigns.com


Vents behind the knees help keep air flowing, and a stretchy rear panel helps keeps them in place.
A reinforced panel prevents chains and chainrings from ripping the fabric.



Gore Passion Shorts & Trail LS Shirt

Gore is keeping the enduro blue color alive with their new Passion Shorts ($70) and Trail LS shirt ($70). Don't worry though, if that color is a little too flashy for your tastes there are also black and grey options, or an orange 'Fireball' color that's even brighter. The shorts have a DWR coating to help keep light precipitation at bay, and have a Velcro waist band on each side to adjust the fit if you binge on too many mid-ride snacks. There's a zippered cargo pocket on the right leg, plus a mesh lined pocket on each hip.

The jersey is constructed from a lightweight, breathable polyester fabric, with a relaxed fit that leaves room for other layers or armor.

More info: www.gorewear.com






Pearl Izumi

Pearl Izumi's Summit shirt ($75) is a colorful and airy option for riders looking for something a little different than the typical polyester t-shirt. The shoulder seams are positioned to avoid interference with backpack straps, and the fabric uses Pearl Izumi's Go Fresh anti-stink technology that makes it possible to wash it less often.


Don't forget about the little guys. Pearl Izumi's junior collection is for the groms who don't want to wear dad's baggy hand-me-downs. The Junior Summit top ($45) is constructed from a 95% recycled polyester, with a relaxed fit and range of sized aimed at riders age 9 - 14.

The Junior Canyon Shorts ($60) come with a removable chamois, and have a stretchy elastic waist.

More info: www.pearlizumi.com


Garrett shirt.
Shaw shirt.


Flylow Gear

Flylow got their start in the skiing world, but they've broadened their horizons with a mountain bike apparel collection, since riding's pretty much the best way to pass the time until the snow flies again. The Garrett shirt ($65) is constructed from polyester and has a Polygiene anti-stink treatment, along with a sewn-in glasses wipe and a drop tail for extra coverage. It's also available without the logo for riders who like their clothing to have as little branding as possible. The same goes for the $75 Shaw shirt, a relaxed long-sleeve option that's also received the Polygiene treatment.

The Preston shorts have a simple, no-frills design, with a 12.5" inseam and three different color options.

More information: flylowgear.com

Preston short.
Preston short



Fasthouse

Fasthouse has been growing their mountain bike apparel line ever since they branched out from their moto roots four years ago, and for 2021 they've added several new colors and styles to the lineup. Shown is the Alloy Star jersey ($55), the Crossline 2 shorts ($100) and Ridgeline glove ($32).

More information: fasthouse.com






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Pond Beaver 2021 Apparel Fasthouse Flylow Gore Pearl Izumi Troy Lee Designs


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Trek Session - Nope, Not Going to Say It
87366 views
Pinkbike Buyer's Guide: The Best Clip-In Trail MTB Pedals for 2021
62179 views
Santa Cruz Teases New XC Race Bike
54236 views
Carbon Air Aims to Make Air Suspension More Like Coil - Pond Beaver 2021
53655 views
Hiker to Claim Self Defence After Right of Way Dispute Stabbing
40248 views
17 Wild Paintjobs From Sea Otters Past - Pond Beaver 2021
39765 views
Throwback Thursday: 5 Weird & Wonderful Products from Sea Otters Past
38351 views
Bike Check: Gee Atherton's Custom Quarry Hucking Atherton Bikes DH
31064 views

19 Comments

  • 39 0
 Why aren't there any pictures of the TLD pants?
  • 10 0
 They got John Cena to wear them for the shoot
  • 15 0
 I feel like my skill level is too low and fatness is too high to legitimately wear any Fasthouse gear.
  • 9 0
 Solid self awareness.
  • 8 1
 where are the images of the Troylee pants?? I just see feet and floating arms
  • 2 1
 Their website maybe?
  • 4 1
 mountain bike shorts without ZIP on the main pockets. what a freaking useful innovationBig Grin Sometimes I realise MTB apparel is the mooooost overrated and overpriced thing in our sport.
  • 3 0
 proper mtb shorts are the only specific bike clothing i buy anymore. all other things i buy at end of year sale at the outdoorshop.
  • 4 0
 If a company puts out mountain bike specific shorts with pockets that aren't zippered, I have a hard time seeing people buying those over shorts with zippered pockets
  • 1 0
 Cycling clothing can't decide what it is anymore. The market is demanding lycra with a beer mug, sheep and/or a skeleton on it and all we get are pastels, camo and mustard
  • 2 0
 Starting off strong with Napoleon Dynamite in the first picture...just missing the snow boots.
  • 3 0
 Pearl Izumi Shirt as worn by Thomas Magnum PI
  • 1 0
 Great to see something that’s bright and waaaay out there given the last 13 dreary months!
  • 2 0
 No more flashy colours, no more wild camo, no more Sombrio. I'll keep mine forever!
  • 1 0
 I miss Sombrio (proper early sombrio, not the newer stuff)
  • 1 0
 It would be cool if bike apparel companies made pants that are long enough for tall people.
  • 1 0
 My favorite MTB clothing is the ones that doesn’t have the brand plastered all over it as big as they can get it.
  • 1 0
 Summat about the fasthouse branding and logo I just can't get into.
  • 2 1
 Dakine?!?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010393
Mobile Version of Website