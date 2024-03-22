Men's Category of Slopestyle Will Not Proceed As Planned - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Mar 22, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
FREDRIKSSON Max

After a series of negotiations aimed at addressing Rider requests around renumeration and support infrastructure, the male competitors of the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship event on Sunday, March 24, have decided not to participate in this year’s competition. The first-ever Diamond Level Women’s Slopestyle World Championship event will proceed as planned.

See the full statement from Crankworx below or watch Dan Wolfe read it in this video:


We have reached out to the male and female Slopestyle athletes as well as event organizers and will update this article when we hear back.



PRESS RELEASE: Crankworx

Crankworx wishes to inform our fans, participants, and the wider community of recent developments regarding the upcoming Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship event scheduled for this Sunday.

The male competitors of the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship event on Sunday, March 24, have decided not to participate in this year’s competition. This decision came after a series of negotiations aimed at addressing Rider requests around renumeration and support infrastructure.

We are committed to delivering an exceptional experience at Crankworx Rotorua, with a full schedule of events still set to go ahead. This includes the first ever Women’s Diamond Level Slopestyle World Championship event, along with other competitive and community events that celebrate the rich culture of mountain biking, giving the next generation a platform to ride and compete.
The flagship event for Crankworx 2024 - the monumental Diamond Level Women’s Slopestyle World Championship event, will proceed as planned. We look forward to showcasing their talent and passion for the sport.
We respect the athletes' decision and remain committed to fostering a positive and supportive environment for all athletes within the Crankworx community. While we have been listening, onsite feedback has shown that some male Slopestyle athletes feel that their voices have not being heard by the event organizers when it comes to weather and course build decisions. Crankworx is committed to giving all athletes a stage and decision-making power by establishing frameworks and processes as well as continuing to have an open line of communication between the riders and the Crankworx management team. Despite a 10% increase in prize money from 2023 to 2024 for Crankworx Rotorua, and similar increases for other Crankworx World Tour festivals, the athletes also demanded the establishment of an appearance fee for all male athletes as well as another significant raise of the prize money across all Crankworx World Tour festivals. Whilst the Crankworx World Tour agreed to an additional prize money raise for Crankworx Rotorua, bringing it to a 37% increase (compared to 2023) after conversations and negotiations with the athletes, this offer has been refused and countered by the male athletes. Given the structure of the Freeride Mountain Bike Association (FMBA) and the framework the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship operates in as a professional sport, Crankworx cannot effectuate an appearance fee or an additional prize money increase as demanded by the male athletes.

We know many will be disappointed that the men’s category of the event will not proceed as planned. Crankworx Rotorua extends its gratitude to our partners, volunteers, and the wider mountain biking community for their continued support. We remain dedicated to the sport of mountain biking and to delivering events that reflect the passion, unity, and incredible talent of our global community.

For those affected by the change in the event lineup, please contact rotorua@crankworx.com  

For updates and further information, please visit www.crankworx.com and follow us on Instagram @crankworx.


31 Comments
  • 12 3
 Redbull youtube moderator blocked me for sharing this news on the Slalom live feed. Super lame redbull. Pay them boys what they are owed. Crankworx as an event was built on the backbone of slopestyle in the Boneyard.
  • 4 0
 the idiots in the chat think this is fake lol
  • 12 0
 Time to dust off the old dirt jumper, it's my time to shine
  • 12 2
 Rider's Union. WC DH needs this.
  • 3 3
 They seem to be doing just fine without it. Women too.
  • 7 0
 I would like to see riders compensated for the insanity they produce out there…they are amazing athletes. That said, slopestyle has become like figure skating to me, and that’s not a compliment
  • 9 3
 Not sure how I feel about this. Riders are the reasons the event exists (and the only reason I bought tickets), but at the same time DH and XC competitors would never expect an appearance fee. Feels really entitled.
  • 1 0
 Pro riders should get start money. It’s pretty common for cross riders, though most of it goes to top guys like WVa and MvDP
  • 4 0
 Going to be interesting to see how this plays out... The riders knew the payouts before they signed up. They got an increase and kept pushing for more. They are the big draw and they know it. But, if you push too far, you might lose everything. I wonder if the current state of the industry affected things a bit.. I bet some riders may have had to take a pay cut and now they are hoping to make it up from event organizers...
  • 7 0
 Seems strange this wasn’t handled prior to showing up to the event?
  • 2 1
 Putting eyes on the layout of the course isn’t possible until the boys arrive in person. Weather is pretty last minute too.
  • 1 0
 Yea almost everyone had to travel 30+ hours and spend lots of time and money.
  • 6 0
 I know it’s not the point but, the correct word is remuneration.. and on that, pay them.
  • 10 4
 Double the prize money for the first women's event!
  • 13 12
 I am not sure it is a good look to complain about money at the same time Women are invited to compete for the first time ever. They certainly appear to be scrambling for a bigger slice when the pie has grown. Not that I do not believe in athlete empowerment, but the timing is suspect.
  • 1 0
 could you imagine spending money to fly to and compete in one of these events only to end up horribly injuring yourself. While personally financing your recovery redbull gets to enjoy the profits from from monetizing footage of you sustaining life changing injuries.
  • 1 0
 Riders having their voices heard about weather and course layout decisions are very important. Those are safety concerns and 100% affect the confidence riders will have to lay down their best runs.
  • 3 1
 The least they can do is pay for the plane ticket, accommodations, and food for the riders that compete.
  • 4 1
 Pay them what they’re worth ya dogs!
  • 6 7
 To do this the day before the event stinks. Holding the organizers to ransom and joe public missing out on seeing the riders compete sucks. Surely they all knew the deal before they got here. The riders all deserve to be compensated but make sure that's sorted before you agree to ride.
  • 5 1
 This didn't come out of the blue for the riders. They waited until they had leverage. As they should. And they have stood their ground, as they should.
  • 1 0
 @dadof4: that’s bullshit, it just goes to show how immature the situation is. Pretty sure there is also a legal term for staging something like this. Let’s see how it plays out
  • 1 0
 There is definitely $ there to pay them more. They (RedBull) just have to adjust the percentages in their budget. Striking is the best way to get the wallet to listen.
  • 1 0
 Correct me if I am wrong. But maybe a last placed women (6th) should be paid the same as a last placed male (14th) Instead of paid equal to a 6th placed man?
  • 3 0
 Well sh*t…
  • 1 0
 Whoa. Hopefully sponsors are supportive of the athletes through the negotiations. Cant imagine redbull is happy
  • 1 0
 This kind of thing in all sports is wearing me out. Time to just get back to riding with friends and ignore the bullshit.
  • 1 3
 To many mouths to feed ,i don't think there is enough money to go around unfortunately. Mountainbiking really just needs to focus on one discipline, that will always be downhill as its the best to watch.
Below threshold threads are hidden







