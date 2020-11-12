Merida Launches New Ninety-Six Trail and XC Bikes

Merida has updated the internal cable routing to create a clean and tidy looking frame.

Geometry:

Specifications:

Ninety-Six RC 9000

Frame:

Fork:

Shock:

Lockout:

Drivetrain:

Brakes:

Dropper seatpost:

Wheels:

Tires:

Price:

Ninety-Six RC XT

Frame:

Fork:

Shock:

Lockout:

Drivetrain:

Brakes:

Dropper seatpost:

Tires:

Price:

Ninety-Six RC 5000

Frame:

Fork:

Shock:

Lockout:

Drivetrain:

Brakes:

Dropper seatpost:

Tires:

Price:

Ninety-Six 8000

Frame:

Fork:

Shock:

Lockout:

Drivetrain:

Brakes:

Dropper Seatpost:

Wheels:

Tires:

Price:

Merida has overhauled its Ninety-Six full suspension XC bike range to include both race and trail models.While previous models of the Ninety-Six were fully aimed at flat-out XC racing, the new 2021 range has been refocused to be more fun and faster when the trails are steeper and rougher. Despite using a new frame, the overall suspension layout has stayed mostly the same apart from a shorter rocker link driving the shock. The updated frame design has led to a changed leverage ratio that's more progressive and features a higher initial leverage ratio. The 2021 models have also had the kinematics of the single pivot optimised for 1x gearing.Alongside the updated frame Merida has split the Ninety-Six range into two different bikes. There are the RC models, which stick closer to the bike's previous life of a more XC race-oriented machine with their lightest CF5 1695g carbon frameset and 100mm of travel front and rear.If you want something with slightly more travel and slacker geometry, Merida has created a bike designed for long days in the saddle or more demanding riding. The trail bike uses a slightly heavier frameset at 1845g and adds an extra 20mm of travel up front bringing it to 120mm. The rear travel stays the same as its XC sibling at 100mm.While Merida has created two different bikes with the Ninety-Six they are currently only offering one version of the trail orientated 8000 and three models of the XC RC bikes. The 8000 comes in at $ and features a 120mm RockShox SID fork, SRAM GX drivetrain with carbon cranks and a four-piston Shimano XT front brake.The RC range starts with the RC 5000, which is fitted with a RockShox Reba fork, Shimano Deore/XT drivetrain and SLX brakes. The next model up sees an upgrade to a Fox Performance 32 Float SC fork and Shimano XT drivetrain and brakes. The top of the range offering the RC 9000 uses the lightest CF5 frame, a Fox Factory 32 SC fork and Shimano XTR drive train and brakes.Merida Ninety-Six CF5 (100mm travel)Fox Factory 32 SC (100mm travel)Fox Factory FloatSRAM TwistlockShimano XTR 12spd with Race Face carbon cranksShimano XTRFox FactoryDT Swiss XRC 1501 carbonMaxxis Recon Race TR EXO (29 x 2.25in)€8900 // £7,300Merida Ninety-Six (100mm travel)Fox Performance 32 Float SC (100mm travel)Fox Performance Elite FloatSRAM TwistlockShimano XT 12spdShimano XTMerida Expert TR LightMaxxis Recon Race TR EXO (29 x 2.25in)€4900 // £4,200Merida Ninety-Six (100mm travel)RockShox Reba (100mm travel)RockShox SIDLuxeSRAM TwistlockShimano Deore/XT 12spdShimano SLXMerida Expert TR LightMaxxis Recon Race TR EXO (29 x 2.25in)€4200 // £4,000Merida Ninety-Six (100mm travel)RockShox SID (120mm travel)RockShox SIDLuxeSRAM TwistlockSRAM GX Eagle 12spd with carbon cranksShimano XT (front brake: four-piston)Merida Expert TRReynolds TR 309 carbonMaxxis Minion DHR TR EXO 3C MaxxTerra (29 x 2.3in)€7000 // £6,200