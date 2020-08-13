Merida Launches UK Influenced 140mm Big Trail Hardtail

The inspiration for this bike comes from the long-standing UK hardtail scene and Merida did things a bit differently when designing this bike. Rather than picking a market segment letting their engineers loose on the project from the get-go, they gathered their British dealer network with a Weissbier or two and asked them what they wanted to see in a trail hardtail. Taking that feedback on board, the Taiwanese brand's engineers went back to their German R&D base and returned with this new Big Trail frame.

Merida Big Trail Details



Frame: Aluminium

Travel: 120-150mm

Wheel Size: 29"

Head Angle: 65.5°

Seat Tube Angle: 75.5°

Price: From £800 (€849) to £1,500 (€1,599)

More Info: merida-bikes.com

Double bottle mounts on the downtube are a big win plus there's another pair hidden under the top tube for further storage.

All models are specced with a 140mm fork as standard but you can up or down travel depending on your intentions

Merida has aimed for enduro capable geometry on the Big Trail. It's not the most progressive out there with a 65.5° head angle and 75° seat tube angle but it certainly has a dose of thrashability. Interestingly, Merida suggests that a rider can pick their size based on the kind of riding they want to do rather than their height, thanks to the low standover. They say, "The only question is if you wanna go crazy fast or super agile. If you are looking for increased stability at speed, take the longer (larger) size, if you are looking for agility, take a shorter (smaller) size." This means that riders would go up to a 475mm reach at the longest or downsize for something shorter if they want a different ride feeling.



Big Trail 600 - £1,500 / €1,599

Big Trail 500 - £1250 / €1,299

Big Trail 400 - £1,000 / €1,099 Big Trail 200 - £800 / €849