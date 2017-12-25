VIDEOS

Merry Christmas from New Zealand

Dec 25, 2017
by Jay French  

SANTA'S
RUNNING LATE
JOE NATION AS SANTA

It was the week before Christmas, and all through the land, festive cheer was spreading, so we gave it a hand. We decided to have a bit of a laugh and put together this super high-budget Christmas mini-edit. We got ourselves a rad local shredder – Joe Nation – put him in an extremely high-quality Santa suit, handed him a beer and sent him off down a hill. It was edge-of-your-seat stuff as the trousers ripped and got caught in the seat on almost every turn. Smashed out over a couple of hours, definitely not one to be taken too seriously. We’re lucky we made it out alive.

Santa's Running Late

by FRNZ
Views: 1,469    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


Have a great Christmas break, and make sure you get out on your bike!

Rider: Joe Nation (@Joenation1)
Filmed & Produced: Sam Minnell & Jay French
Music: King Diamond – No presents for Christmas

MENTIONS: @FRNZ


6 Comments

  • + 4
 Santas shorts got ripped mid ride!
  • + 2
 Merry Christmas everyone and to the pink bike crew for a great year bringing us news reviews ands laughs.
  • + 2
 rad just cuz of king diamond!!
  • + 1
 Great job Santa! Those Chch tracks are looking super dry just now!
  • + 1
 Bloody hot today wasn't it?!
  • + 1
 BERGAMONT ROCKS!!!!!!

