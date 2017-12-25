Merry Christmas from New Zealand







It was the week before Christmas, and all through the land, festive cheer was spreading, so we gave it a hand. We decided to have a bit of a laugh and put together this super high-budget Christmas mini-edit. We got ourselves a rad local shredder – Joe Nation – put him in an extremely high-quality Santa suit, handed him a beer and sent him off down a hill. It was edge-of-your-seat stuff as the trousers ripped and got caught in the seat on almost every turn. Smashed out over a couple of hours, definitely not one to be taken too seriously. We’re lucky we made it out alive.









































