Merry Christmas From Pinkbike
Dec 25, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
All the best to everyone over the holidays—here's to great times with friends and family. Thanks for being a part of the community!
Cheers,
— The Pinkbike Team
73 Comments
Score
Time
+ 85
garneau565
(9 hours ago)
Thanks Pinkbike for bringing together a community, and Merry Christmas! - Pinkbike users
[Reply]
+ 42
birdoboards
(8 hours ago)
Pinkbike is a truly unique place. All sorts of people:
-Downhill Darrell’s
-Furious Fred’s
-Lycra Luke’s
-Jumping John’s
-Enduro Emmet’s
-Twenty Nine Toms
-Vernon Felton
We can all unify around a love of cycling and a distaste for new axel standards. Regardless of all the trolls and paid reviews we march on. Cycling is fun, f*ck the gear, feel the people. We’re a unique group! Go Pinkbike!
[Reply]
+ 1
robdpzero
(7 hours ago)
what first name would you give for the 27.5 hardtailists?
[Reply]
+ 5
marko369
(7 hours ago)
Don’t forget:
-fat Fred’s
-plus peters
-steel’ee Dans(not sure about this lol)
[Reply]
+ 2
saso
(7 hours ago)
@marko369
: steel,ee steves
[Reply]
+ 8
caltife
(6 hours ago)
@robdpzero
: Tightarse Timmys, the CRC low to high filter gang
[Reply]
+ 1
Boardlife69
(6 hours ago)
Pinned Peter's. Loose Lucy's.
[Reply]
+ 2
vitality
(4 hours ago)
@robdpzero
: is he/she use enduro specific plus bike?
[Reply]
+ 2
turbohippy
(4 hours ago)
I'm a Luke and I've never or plan to ever wear lycra. Even if I am xc racing, Vans and baggy shorts don't seem to be a disadvantage to me
[Reply]
+ 2
fattyheadshok
(4 hours ago)
Don’t forget the twisted mind of Waki!
[Reply]
+ 3
cunning-linguist
(4 hours ago)
@Boardlife69
: had a GF called that once..
[Reply]
+ 2
lake-st
(4 hours ago)
Vernon Who :-)
Merry Christmas to all, and at least one day before a new standard poops up
[Reply]
+ 1
JasonGoss
(2 hours ago)
Here's a good laugh early into my Xmas shift. You guys are riots lol!
[Reply]
+ 2
Arobb
(1 hours ago)
@robdpzero
: Six fifty Steve's
[Reply]
+ 1
robdpzero
(1 hours ago)
@vitality
: he, non plus & as long as it’s mostly downhill
[Reply]
+ 1
JoseBravo
(17 mins ago)
walter warriors
[Reply]
+ 29
T-Bot
(8 hours ago)
@pinkbikestaff you forgot to add the link of the 24 days of Christmas song.
[Reply]
+ 23
WAKIdesigns
(7 hours ago)
Merry Christmas everybody, let the keyboard love reach beyond the edges of the observable internet!
Thank you Pinkbike for reviewing all those too expensive bikes to be discounted on Competitive Jenson, amazing coverage of Enduro series, XC and DH World Cups, and thoughtfully opinionated articles.
I wish to thank all the users for all the arguing that keeps my worldview balanced, sorry for the load of crap I leave here. After all I love my enemies.
Thank you industry for making bikes what they are today, that almost any bike is rideable and that wasn’t the case 5 years ago. Special wishes to all those small companies keeping it real or pushing the edges of what is possible.
Let me end with the troll greeting:
Fock your focking E-bike!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
karoliusz
Plus
(4 hours ago)
Preach!
[Reply]
+ 2
Slabrung
(4 hours ago)
Waki Christmas mode on! Only true magic can stop the trolling (for a while).
Have a good year everyone, including myself. I do need it.
[Reply]
+ 2
Ryanfitz81
(3 hours ago)
Classic Waki
[Reply]
+ 10
RedBurn
(7 hours ago)
Waiting for someone to complain about Pinkbike staff not singing the calendar song. We all wait for
@redshift
to do that!
Merry Christmas !
[Reply]
+ 6
WAKIdesigns
(7 hours ago)
I expected Mike Levy to meet Mariah Carey and get humbled singing “All I want for Christmas”
[Reply]
+ 11
Longtravel
(9 hours ago)
Happy Festivus!
[Reply]
+ 9
levintom
(7 hours ago)
Frohe Weihnachten
[Reply]
+ 3
fattyheadshok
(3 hours ago)
Merry Christmas PB staff and community. To the comment boards that are simultaneously opinionated, informative, hysterically humorous, and at times needlessly vicious. It’s worth the daily read.
Well it’s actually snowing where I am, the wind is kicking up and I was just presented with an MT500 jacket. I’m debating between homemade sticky buns or going out to test my jacket. Happy Holidays all!
[Reply]
+ 6
elyari
Plus
(8 hours ago)
¡Feliz Navidad from Spain!
[Reply]
+ 3
beamer65
(2 hours ago)
Merry Christmas to the Pinkbike family all around the world.
I hope your day is filled with family and friends and all the bike stuff you wished for under the tree.
And don’t forget to shred something today.
[Reply]
+ 2
HunanUnderdog
(19 mins ago)
To all the pins in the shins, dirt in the mouth, busted knuckles, twisted wrists, torn tendons, sprained ankles, fractured bones, mild concussions, severe concussions, near misses, perfect landings, and broken records, Merry Christmas
[Reply]
+ 2
kamikazeNR
(7 hours ago)
PB is great place,I love it...every morning I check whats new on two wheels.DH,enduro or XC,I dont care,love it all..good luck to all pinkbikers in next season and merry Christmass!
[Reply]
+ 3
Dennisvdb
(7 hours ago)
'Fijne feestdagen en een gelukkig nieuwjaar' for all the Dutch flatlanders. To the rest I say: all the best and happy new year!
[Reply]
+ 5
mickeydesadist2
(8 hours ago)
Merry Christmas from the FORGOTTEN REBELS from Hamilton Ontario CANADA!
[Reply]
+ 3
livlief
(5 hours ago)
Merry Christmas PB and to all the users from around the world that gave me the gift of laughter throughout the year with your comments. Keep'm coming!
[Reply]
+ 2
Magiko
(4 hours ago)
Merry Christmas guys, best wishes for you and your families! Thanks for all the presents and goood stiff all year, keep it going
[Reply]
+ 2
ballardski
(6 hours ago)
Ho Ho Ho, merry Christmas to you all on Pinkbike. Don't have to many drinks today though, there some bikes out there begging to be ridden.
[Reply]
+ 2
AMviking
(5 hours ago)
Thanks to Pinkbike for developing a unique space where mountainbike riders can share our experiences and grow as community around the world!
[Reply]
+ 5
Scottybike36
(8 hours ago)
Nadolig Llawen beic pinc
[Reply]
+ 3
rollbretzel
(8 hours ago)
Thanks pb! And thank you for your work during the year, much appreciated! Cheers and happy riding to all of you at pb!
[Reply]
+ 4
wikenrider
(6 hours ago)
Selamat natal !
[Reply]
+ 4
Hammer48
(9 hours ago)
And to you guys as well.
[Reply]
+ 3
kuruc
(8 hours ago)
Boldog karácsonyt mindenkinek!
[Reply]
+ 4
dbhender
(9 hours ago)
MERRY CHRISTMAS!!
[Reply]
+ 2
gotohe11carolina
(2 hours ago)
Bought my daughter her first pedal bike and a princess castle. Guess which one got the hug...
[Reply]
+ 2
Easmtb
(3 hours ago)
Merry Christmas for everyone!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
bhuff
[Reply]
+ 3
Shiny-side-up
Plus
(8 hours ago)
Merry Christmas peoples!
[Reply]
+ 2
markz
(2 hours ago)
Happy Festivus PINKBIKE...You do an amazing job!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
dicky1080
(2 hours ago)
Happy Christmas Pink Bike!
[Reply]
+ 2
patrickvps2
(34 mins ago)
Merry Christmas!!! Still waiting for my Carbon V10 Mr. Santa.????
[Reply]
+ 2
DirtMcGuirk07
(58 mins ago)
Merry Christmas to my riding family!
[Reply]
+ 2
Myfianceemademedoit
(1 hours ago)
Merry Christmas!
~~O
- /\,
- -|~(*)
- (*)
^^^___________
[Reply]
+ 2
imkick
(7 hours ago)
Merry Christmas! Jesus is born!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
BikeGenie
(2 hours ago)
Merry Bikemass to all you shredders!
[Reply]
+ 2
GruntaNZ
(8 hours ago)
Thanks PB and all the contributors.
[Reply]
+ 2
Ramon1901
(4 hours ago)
Merry Christmas pinkbike folks!!
[Reply]
+ 2
vitality
(4 hours ago)
christmas day at work, what can be better?
[Reply]
+ 2
cliocatface
(4 hours ago)
Thanks for having us roadies who ride XC Pinkbike!
[Reply]
+ 2
karl-teamhtdh
(8 hours ago)
Merry christmas guys have a goid one
[Reply]
+ 3
Rallon
(7 hours ago)
Merry Christmas !
[Reply]
+ 3
MrEtnie
(7 hours ago)
You too!
[Reply]
+ 2
habsfan2
(4 hours ago)
Merry Christmas, thanks for all the awesome entertainment
[Reply]
+ 1
weebleswobbles
(3 hours ago)
Merry christmakwanzaakuh!
[Reply]
+ 2
DONKEY-FELTCHER
(48 mins ago)
Merry xmas
[Reply]
+ 2
greg2310
(3 hours ago)
Mary Christmas to all
[Reply]
+ 0
xignigenax
(1 hours ago)
Merry Christmas ya filthy animal!
[Reply]
+ 0
Biocoug1
(1 hours ago)
Merry Xmas....shitters full
[Reply]
+ 1
Cbc4447
(2 hours ago)
Merry Christmas ????????
[Reply]
+ 1
sml2727
(3 hours ago)
Did I win?
[Reply]
+ 0
bemix
(8 hours ago)
Merry Christmas PB
sretan i blagoslovljen Božić svima iz regije
[Reply]
+ 1
Slabrung
(4 hours ago)
Wesołych Świąt
[Reply]
+ 1
swcoul
(5 hours ago)
Happy holidays
[Reply]
- 2
Milhouse1050
(7 hours ago)
Santa Clause you c**t, wheres my YT Jeffsy ? . . . . . . Happy Christmas to you all !!!
[Reply]
- 3
ka81
(7 hours ago)
What's a christmas?
[Reply]
Post a Comment