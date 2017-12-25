INDUSTRY INSIDER

Merry Christmas From Pinkbike

Dec 25, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Merry Christmas


All the best to everyone over the holidays—here's to great times with friends and family. Thanks for being a part of the community!

Cheers,
— The Pinkbike Team

Must Read This Week
2018 Canyon Torque - First Ride
77850 views
The 10 Best Videos of the Year
67688 views
Commencal Announces the New Supreme DH 29
54078 views
Win a YT Jeffsy 29 AL Two - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
39728 views
The Interview: Greg Minnaar
39672 views
Win an Enve M730 Wheelset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
39356 views
Win Alpinestars Pro Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
37979 views
Win a Feedback Sports Bike Maintenance Dream Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
32463 views

73 Comments

  • + 85
 Thanks Pinkbike for bringing together a community, and Merry Christmas! - Pinkbike users
  • + 42
 Pinkbike is a truly unique place. All sorts of people:
-Downhill Darrell’s
-Furious Fred’s
-Lycra Luke’s
-Jumping John’s
-Enduro Emmet’s
-Twenty Nine Toms
-Vernon Felton

We can all unify around a love of cycling and a distaste for new axel standards. Regardless of all the trolls and paid reviews we march on. Cycling is fun, f*ck the gear, feel the people. We’re a unique group! Go Pinkbike!
  • + 1
 what first name would you give for the 27.5 hardtailists?
  • + 5
 Don’t forget:

-fat Fred’s
-plus peters
-steel’ee Dans(not sure about this lol)
  • + 2
 @marko369: steel,ee steves
  • + 8
 @robdpzero: Tightarse Timmys, the CRC low to high filter gang
  • + 1
 Pinned Peter's. Loose Lucy's.
  • + 2
 @robdpzero: is he/she use enduro specific plus bike?
  • + 2
 I'm a Luke and I've never or plan to ever wear lycra. Even if I am xc racing, Vans and baggy shorts don't seem to be a disadvantage to me
  • + 2
 Don’t forget the twisted mind of Waki!
  • + 3
 @Boardlife69: had a GF called that once..
  • + 2
 Vernon Who :-)

Merry Christmas to all, and at least one day before a new standard poops up
  • + 1
 Here's a good laugh early into my Xmas shift. You guys are riots lol!
  • + 2
 @robdpzero: Six fifty Steve's
  • + 1
 @vitality: he, non plus & as long as it’s mostly downhill
  • + 1
 walter warriors
  • + 29
 @pinkbikestaff you forgot to add the link of the 24 days of Christmas song.
  • + 23
 Merry Christmas everybody, let the keyboard love reach beyond the edges of the observable internet!

Thank you Pinkbike for reviewing all those too expensive bikes to be discounted on Competitive Jenson, amazing coverage of Enduro series, XC and DH World Cups, and thoughtfully opinionated articles.

I wish to thank all the users for all the arguing that keeps my worldview balanced, sorry for the load of crap I leave here. After all I love my enemies.

Thank you industry for making bikes what they are today, that almost any bike is rideable and that wasn’t the case 5 years ago. Special wishes to all those small companies keeping it real or pushing the edges of what is possible.

Let me end with the troll greeting:
Fock your focking E-bike!!!
  • + 1
 Preach!
  • + 2
 Waki Christmas mode on! Only true magic can stop the trolling (for a while).

Have a good year everyone, including myself. I do need it.
  • + 2
 Classic Waki
  • + 10
 Waiting for someone to complain about Pinkbike staff not singing the calendar song. We all wait for @redshift to do that!

Merry Christmas !
  • + 6
 I expected Mike Levy to meet Mariah Carey and get humbled singing “All I want for Christmas”
  • + 11
 Happy Festivus!
  • + 9
 Frohe Weihnachten Wink
  • + 3
 Merry Christmas PB staff and community. To the comment boards that are simultaneously opinionated, informative, hysterically humorous, and at times needlessly vicious. It’s worth the daily read.
Well it’s actually snowing where I am, the wind is kicking up and I was just presented with an MT500 jacket. I’m debating between homemade sticky buns or going out to test my jacket. Happy Holidays all!
  • + 6
 ¡Feliz Navidad from Spain!
  • + 3
 Merry Christmas to the Pinkbike family all around the world.
I hope your day is filled with family and friends and all the bike stuff you wished for under the tree.
And don’t forget to shred something today.
  • + 2
 To all the pins in the shins, dirt in the mouth, busted knuckles, twisted wrists, torn tendons, sprained ankles, fractured bones, mild concussions, severe concussions, near misses, perfect landings, and broken records, Merry Christmas
  • + 2
 PB is great place,I love it...every morning I check whats new on two wheels.DH,enduro or XC,I dont care,love it all..good luck to all pinkbikers in next season and merry Christmass! Smile
  • + 3
 'Fijne feestdagen en een gelukkig nieuwjaar' for all the Dutch flatlanders. To the rest I say: all the best and happy new year!
  • + 5
 Merry Christmas from the FORGOTTEN REBELS from Hamilton Ontario CANADA!
  • + 3
 Merry Christmas PB and to all the users from around the world that gave me the gift of laughter throughout the year with your comments. Keep'm coming!
  • + 2
 Merry Christmas guys, best wishes for you and your families! Thanks for all the presents and goood stiff all year, keep it going
  • + 2
 Ho Ho Ho, merry Christmas to you all on Pinkbike. Don't have to many drinks today though, there some bikes out there begging to be ridden.
  • + 2
 Thanks to Pinkbike for developing a unique space where mountainbike riders can share our experiences and grow as community around the world!
  • + 5
 Nadolig Llawen beic pinc
  • + 3
 Thanks pb! And thank you for your work during the year, much appreciated! Cheers and happy riding to all of you at pb!
  • + 4
 Selamat natal !
  • + 4
 And to you guys as well.
  • + 3
 Boldog karácsonyt mindenkinek!
  • + 4
 MERRY CHRISTMAS!!
  • + 2
 Bought my daughter her first pedal bike and a princess castle. Guess which one got the hug...
  • + 2
 Merry Christmas for everyone!!!
  • + 2
 We

Jk I khm
Ujj
U
Yguupioh&$43@was d sd gf Seth dog. P
  • + 3
 Merry Christmas peoples!
  • + 2
 Happy Festivus PINKBIKE...You do an amazing job!!!
  • + 2
 Happy Christmas Pink Bike!
  • + 2
 Merry Christmas!!! Still waiting for my Carbon V10 Mr. Santa.????
  • + 2
 Merry Christmas to my riding family!
  • + 2
 Merry Christmas!
~~O
- /\,
- -|~(*)
- (*)
^^^___________
  • + 2
 Merry Christmas! Jesus is born!!!
  • + 2
 Merry Bikemass to all you shredders!
  • + 2
 Thanks PB and all the contributors.
  • + 2
 Merry Christmas pinkbike folks!!
  • + 2
 christmas day at work, what can be better?
  • + 2
 Thanks for having us roadies who ride XC Pinkbike!
  • + 2
 Merry christmas guys have a goid one
  • + 3
 Merry Christmas !
  • + 3
 You too!
  • + 2
 Merry Christmas, thanks for all the awesome entertainment
  • + 1
 Merry christmakwanzaakuh!
  • + 2
 Merry xmas
  • + 2
 Mary Christmas to all
  • + 0
 Merry Christmas ya filthy animal!
  • + 0
 Merry Xmas....shitters full
  • + 1
 Merry Christmas ????????
  • + 1
 Did I win?
  • + 0
 Merry Christmas PB
sretan i blagoslovljen Božić svima iz regije Smile
  • + 1
 Wesołych Świąt Smile
  • + 1
 Happy holidays
  • - 2
 Santa Clause you c**t, wheres my YT Jeffsy ? . . . . . . Happy Christmas to you all !!!
  • - 3
 What's a christmas?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.065535
Mobile Version of Website