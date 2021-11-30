MET Announces 2022 Mountain Bike Line

Nov 30, 2021
by MET Helmets  
PRESS RELEASE: MET

Here one minute and gone the next, trends are a constantly moving world. Creative fantasies merged and hybridized with the empirical industrial process.

Screen printing, thermoforming and graphic design of a MTB helmet is much more complex than you can imagine and to meet the absolute highest standards, our expertise in manufacturing is complemented by an obstinate search for the latest trend.

MET helmets are designed to be innovative and inspiring for all riders. Discover the latest trends:

Immersing in an ecosystem
Design is increasingly inspired by the forms of nature, from mycelium, to insect carapaces. Organic and intense.

Defining new boundaries
Intensely bright and vivid colours created from microscopic nanostructures. A design where reality and imagination can finally coexist.

Blending in to stand out
Colours with slight military inspiration, with material, organic, camouflage effects. Mixed and matched greenish compositions: sage, lichen, mud. Strongly outdoor.

Shining and shredding
Metallic, holographic, pearlescent and iridescent effects are among growing trends. Standing out without showing off.

Find many more colours that match your ride, style and kit.
New MET MTB range available now!

> MET PARACHUTE MCR: 330€ | £300 | US$379
> MET ROAM MIPS: 170€ | £150 | US$219
> MET TERRANOVA MIPS: 120€ | £110 | US$159
www.met-helmets.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Helmets Met


