MET Announces New Helmets for Kids & Toddlers

Offering big protection for small heads is something that we care a lot about at MET. Famous for having introduced a wide range of kids’ helmets from the start, we put more than 30 years of experience into every little helmet we develop.
We are pleased today to introduce a new generation, the MET Hooray and MET Hooray Mips®.
The new MET Hooray is safer, more comfortable, and has plenty of toddler-specific features that will make each parent’s life easier, while protecting the first rides of the next generation of cyclists.
It features, for example, our unique MET Bimbi Secure Technology, that ensures there’s no pressure points on the fontanel, the softest part of a developing head.
The shell of the MET Hooray has a purposely flattened part at the back in order to be comfortable in any child seat. It also covers a large part of the two most sensitive brain areas; the back and the temples.
Thanks to the new MET Safe-T JR the helmet will grow up with the child’s head. The retention system is easily adjustable due to the grippy nub and the 360° head belt ensures a stable and secure fit.
The ratchet buckle makes it easier to secure the helmet avoiding unexpected pinches on the skin.
The internal shape features an engineered air channeling system to facilitate the airflow. To complete the safety equipment we have added an anti-insects net into the front vents of the helmet.
At MET we take kids’ safety very seriously, all the production batches of the Hooray and Hooray Mips® are strictly tested in our lab, leaving nothing to chance.
To complete the safety equipment, on the MET Hooray Mips®, the MIPS-C2® rotational management system is engineered to add extra safety to the standard construction of helmets in case of certain impacts.
Featuring the MET Rear Led Light, the Hooray Mips® offers up to 60 hours of extra visibility to spot a child in all conditions.MRSP:
• MET Hooray Mips®: 75€ | £65 | US$89 | AUS$119
• MET Hooray: 45€ | £40 | AUS$75SPECS:
• Weight XS size (Mips®): 260g
• Weight XS size (non-Mips®): 225g
• Sizes: XS (46-52cm) | S (52-55cm)
• Certifications: CE; AS/NZS; US
More info at: MET Helmets
