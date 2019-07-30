MET Announces New Terranova Open Face Helmet

PRESS RELEASE: MET
After the success of the MET Roam which set a new design code for our MTB range, we are pleased to introduce our latest addition for Trail and All-Mountain riders: the MET Terranova
.
Providing an extended coverage, the construction and fit are inspired by the MET Roam, guaranteeing optimal comfort. With a softer design, clever features, and a MIPS version, it is incredible value for money.EXTENDED COVERAGE
The MET Terranova has increased head coverage compared to a standard mountain bike helmet. It’s designed for technical all-mountain and trail riding.VENTILATION
The internal air-channeling of the helmet allows a highly efficient ventilation.ADJUSTABLE VISOR
The visor is tool-free adjustable and flex injected to bend when there is an impact against it. This unique feature helps to manage extra rotational forces transferred to your neck in a crash.MIPS®
We’ve worked closely with MIPS to achieve highly efficient ventilation and at the same time enhance the helmet’s safety features. Featuring the MIPS-C2 brain protection system, the MET Terranova is able to slide relative to the head in the case of a crash, redirecting damaging rotational motion.FIT SYSTEM
SAFE-T DUO
• All-round belt offers 360° adjustment
• 4 positions for vertical adjustment
• Ponytail compatible
• DUO Led Light compatibleKEY INFO:• MSRP:
100€, £80, $120• MSRP MIPS:
120€, £100, $140• Weight (M size):
335g | 355g MIPS• Sizes:
S (52-56cm) | M (56-58cm) | L (58-61cm)• Certifications:
CE | AS/NZ | US• Available in September 2019
.
