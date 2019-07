MET Announces New Terranova Open Face Helmet

PRESS RELEASE: MET

MET Terranova

EXTENDED COVERAGE

VENTILATION

ADJUSTABLE VISOR

MIPS®

FIT SYSTEM

KEY INFO:

• MSRP:

• MSRP MIPS:

• Weight (M size):

• Sizes:

• Certifications:

• Available in September 2019

After the success of the MET Roam which set a new design code for our MTB range, we are pleased to introduce our latest addition for Trail and All-Mountain riders: theProviding an extended coverage, the construction and fit are inspired by the MET Roam, guaranteeing optimal comfort. With a softer design, clever features, and a MIPS version, it is incredible value for money.The MET Terranova has increased head coverage compared to a standard mountain bike helmet. It’s designed for technical all-mountain and trail riding.The internal air-channeling of the helmet allows a highly efficient ventilation.The visor is tool-free adjustable and flex injected to bend when there is an impact against it. This unique feature helps to manage extra rotational forces transferred to your neck in a crash.We’ve worked closely with MIPS to achieve highly efficient ventilation and at the same time enhance the helmet’s safety features. Featuring the MIPS-C2 brain protection system, the MET Terranova is able to slide relative to the head in the case of a crash, redirecting damaging rotational motion.SAFE-T DUO• All-round belt offers 360° adjustment• 4 positions for vertical adjustment• Ponytail compatible• DUO Led Light compatible100€, £80, $120120€, £100, $140335g | 355g MIPSS (52-56cm) | M (56-58cm) | L (58-61cm)CE | AS/NZ | USMore infos here