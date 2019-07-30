MET Announces New Terranova Open Face Helmet

PRESS RELEASE: MET

After the success of the MET Roam which set a new design code for our MTB range, we are pleased to introduce our latest addition for Trail and All-Mountain riders: the MET Terranova.

Providing an extended coverage, the construction and fit are inspired by the MET Roam, guaranteeing optimal comfort. With a softer design, clever features, and a MIPS version, it is incredible value for money.





EXTENDED COVERAGE
The MET Terranova has increased head coverage compared to a standard mountain bike helmet. It’s designed for technical all-mountain and trail riding.



VENTILATION
The internal air-channeling of the helmet allows a highly efficient ventilation.




ADJUSTABLE VISOR
The visor is tool-free adjustable and flex injected to bend when there is an impact against it. This unique feature helps to manage extra rotational forces transferred to your neck in a crash.



MIPS®
We’ve worked closely with MIPS to achieve highly efficient ventilation and at the same time enhance the helmet’s safety features. Featuring the MIPS-C2 brain protection system, the MET Terranova is able to slide relative to the head in the case of a crash, redirecting damaging rotational motion.



FIT SYSTEM
SAFE-T DUO
• All-round belt offers 360° adjustment
• 4 positions for vertical adjustment
• Ponytail compatible
• DUO Led Light compatible



KEY INFO:
• MSRP: 100€, £80, $120
• MSRP MIPS: 120€, £100, $140
• Weight (M size): 335g | 355g MIPS
• Sizes: S (52-56cm) | M (56-58cm) | L (58-61cm)
• Certifications: CE | AS/NZ | US
• Available in September 2019









More infos here.

2 Comments

  • + 0
 This target is just too soft. Open face? LIke a sandwich that wants to get ripped apart by rocks and hardpack?

"Now introducing, the totally rad, totally not sad, tuna melt open face protective gear..."

And who the f*ck is translating this marketing speak these days? English is quite ubiquitous yes? My Mhong friends were laughing at the terrible english wording in this post.

It's almost like this site just serves to sell things. Hmmmm......

I literally know working girls with higher client standards. I'm out.
  • + 1
 Im looking for a full face white helmet with the chin guard made by kind of a wire like american football helmets maybe then it will be comfy for a downcountry ride. Sorry, couldn't help it

Post a Comment



