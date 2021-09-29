MET Announces New Veleno Mips Helmet

Sep 28, 2021
by MET Helmets  

PRESS RELEASE: MET


Gravel, adventure, cross-country, downcountry, all-mountain, trail… Creating categories feels like an integral part of enjoying adventures on two wheels. But is it?

The new MET Veleno Mips confirms that to define is to limit.

Imagine the beauty of enjoying all types of cycling.

• 360º retention system
• Vertical adjustment
• MIPS-C2®
• Removable visor
• Weight: 300 grams (medium)
• S (52-56cm) | M (56-58cm) | L (58-61cm)
• CE; AS/NZS; US
• MSRP: 130€ | £120 | US$159
• www.met-helmets.com

Bringing together the prime features from all categories, the MET Veleno Mips is perfect for people with many different types of bikes in their garage, for the new riders entering the sport free of all codes, or for those who just want to benefit from a complete package.

Featuring a removable visor, an extended back and temple coverage, an exceptional ventilation and comfort; it ticks every box for a singletrack, gravel or road use. Free you mind of all categories, the MET Veleno Mips is made for any bike and none in particular.

The design reflects the aim of the helmet to adapt to various intended use and different environments. Widely open, deeper coverage, a versatile visor and a fully polycarbonate wrap which makes it more durable avoiding any exposed EPS surfaces to outdoor conditions.

Versatile construction
Removable visor

The visor is minimal and removable thanks to invisible anchor clips that keep the design clean and stylish in both modes. Tarmac or trails? Like a gravel bike the Veleno has no borders making its versatility the major stand out point of this helmet.

The Veleno Mips comes with 26 air vents and finely engineered internal air channelling to maximise the airflow which push the hot air out and let a fresh, comfortable feeling in. It also features two dedicated ports for securely docking sunglasses while resting or climbing.

Ventilation
Comfort

Beyond its venting prowess, the Veleno Mips is also exceptionally comfortable. The 360° head belt of the MET Safe-T Upsilon retention system ensures that there will be no pressure points on the skull and its internal shape welcomes almost all different shaped heads.

Safety
MET Veleno Mips

Featuring the MIPS-C2® brain protection system, the MET Veleno Mips is able to slide relative to the head in the case of a crash, redirecting damaging rotational motion. MIPS is a brain protection system—engineered to add protection to the standard construction of helmets in case of certain impacts. The MIPS Brain Protection System (BPS) is attached inside the helmet, between the comfort padding and the EPS.

4 Comments

  • 11 0
 Looks like a CCM from Canadian Tire.
  • 5 0
 Hey buddy! What are you getting at there eh'? Don't knock canadian tire ya hoser! CCM hockey sticks rock eh'!
  • 2 0
 Nice! "Bringing back the 90s" has finally worked it's way into the look of bike helmets. I much prefer as I'm sure others do the style of newer helmets over the ones from a decade ago, but there are others that my dig the retro style.
  • 1 0
 “Gimme that porsche inspired hedgehog look”
“Say no more.”

Post a Comment



