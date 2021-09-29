MET Announces New Veleno Mips Helmet

PRESS RELEASE: MET



Gravel, adventure, cross-country, downcountry, all-mountain, trail… Creating categories feels like an integral part of enjoying adventures on two wheels. But is it?



The new MET Veleno Mips confirms that to define is to limit.



Imagine the beauty of enjoying all types of cycling.



MET Veleno Mips

• 360º retention system

• Vertical adjustment

• MIPS-C2®

• Removable visor

• Weight: 300 grams (medium)

• S (52-56cm) | M (56-58cm) | L (58-61cm)

• CE; AS/NZS; US

• MSRP: 130€ | £120 | US$159

• www.met-helmets.com



Versatile construction Removable visor

Ventilation Comfort

Safety MET Veleno Mips

Bringing together the prime features from all categories, the MET Veleno Mips is perfect for people with many different types of bikes in their garage, for the new riders entering the sport free of all codes, or for those who just want to benefit from a complete package.Featuring a removable visor, an extended back and temple coverage, an exceptional ventilation and comfort; it ticks every box for a singletrack, gravel or road use. Free you mind of all categories, the MET Veleno Mips is made for any bike and none in particular.The design reflects the aim of the helmet to adapt to various intended use and different environments. Widely open, deeper coverage, a versatile visor and a fully polycarbonate wrap which makes it more durable avoiding any exposed EPS surfaces to outdoor conditions.The visor is minimal and removable thanks to invisible anchor clips that keep the design clean and stylish in both modes. Tarmac or trails? Like a gravel bike the Veleno has no borders making its versatility the major stand out point of this helmet.The Veleno Mips comes with 26 air vents and finely engineered internal air channelling to maximise the airflow which push the hot air out and let a fresh, comfortable feeling in. It also features two dedicated ports for securely docking sunglasses while resting or climbing.Beyond its venting prowess, the Veleno Mips is also exceptionally comfortable. The 360° head belt of the MET Safe-T Upsilon retention system ensures that there will be no pressure points on the skull and its internal shape welcomes almost all different shaped heads.Featuring the MIPS-C2® brain protection system, the MET Veleno Mips is able to slide relative to the head in the case of a crash, redirecting damaging rotational motion. MIPS is a brain protection system—engineered to add protection to the standard construction of helmets in case of certain impacts. The MIPS Brain Protection System (BPS) is attached inside the helmet, between the comfort padding and the EPS.