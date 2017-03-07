PRESS RELEASES

MET Parachute, Defend Your Passion - Video

Mar 7, 2017
by MET Helmets  
MET Parachute - Defend Your Passion

by methelmets
Views: 446    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


DH DNA, racing pedigree, aggressiveness attitude…

What does that really mean when you tackle mountains?

Running against the clock, being brave and confident, discovering new places, standing in the middle of nowhere without someone watching your back; these words remains only words.

All washed away by the rush.

MET Parachute Defend Your Passion - Video

The MET Parachute, however, makes a statement: being the lightest ASTM certified full-face helmet.

MET Parachute Defend Your Passion - Video

We went from Lake Como, to the icy slopes of the Alpe d’Huez passing by Finale Ligure, to test it.

MET Parachute Defend Your Passion - Video

Because each gram counts for long rides and protection suffers no compromises.

MET Parachute Defend Your Passion - Video

Because you are here, racing against rocks and dust, with a Parachute watching your back.

MET Parachute Defend Your Passion - Video

MET Parachute: met-helmets.com/en/products/mtb/parachute
MRSP 219.90€ / £189.99
700g (Size M)

MET Parachute Defend Your Passion - Video

MET Parachute Defend Your Passion - Video
MET Parachute Defend Your Passion - Video

MET Parachute Defend Your Passion - Video
MET Parachute

MET Parachute Defend Your Passion - Video
MET Parachute Defend Your Passion - Video

MET Parachute Defend Your Passion - Video

MENTIONS: @bluegrass-eagle


Must Read This Week
Cane Creek Introduces Fork - Exclusive First Ride
113477 views
Fox Proframe Full-Face Helmet
88613 views
Development Story - Norco's New DH Bike
83573 views
Ridden and Rated: Six Tires for Rugged Trails
64775 views
RockShox Announce New Super Deluxe Coil
56482 views
Bikes, Camera, Action - The Sven and Anka Martin Story
55361 views
Development Story - Cane Creek's New Helm Fork
55217 views
Online Deals March 2017
49936 views

10 Comments

  • + 1
 A lot of people were dogging this helmet in the Fox release last week, talking about how ugly it is. I think it looks pretty good.

That said, they do a lot of boasting about being the lightest full-face ASTM certified helmet out there. That's great, but it's only 50 grams lighter than the Fox, which, for my metric-challenged fellow countrymen, is only .11 pounds (11-hundredths of a pound, in case you can't see the little decimal point). The difference in weight is almost nothing. However, I'd think in this class of helmet, ventilation around the face and mouth would be a much bigger factor, and in that case, it looks like Fox has this one beat by a mile.

I don't know. A couple good choices for a helmet out there.
  • + 1
 Why repeat the same black/yellow picture? I'm still leaning towards the new Fox helmet, but maybe this will stir up more competition (and lower prices) for this type of helmet.
  • + 1
 looks like one might have a dark gradient on the top and the other doesn't? does seem wild to offer two designs so similar. idk
  • + 1
 Think the bottom two are the female sized versions
  • + 1
 It is Fox which will stir up more competition, since Met Parachute has been available for quite a few years now ...
  • + 2
 WHY CANT THEY MAKE A HELMET LIKE THIS THAT IS NECK BRACE COMPATIBLE
  • + 2
 it is...

www.mec.ca/en/product/5038-927/Parachute-Helmet
  • + 2
 finally colors that wont make you look like a parrot
  • + 2
 Right, that black and gold looks killer
  • + 3
 @Auzyman: kashima helmet!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.036581
Mobile Version of Website