MET Parachute, Defend Your Passion - Video

DH DNA, racing pedigree, aggressiveness attitude…
What does that really mean when you tackle mountains?
Running against the clock, being brave and confident, discovering new places, standing in the middle of nowhere without someone watching your back; these words remains only words.
All washed away by the rush.
The MET Parachute, however, makes a statement: being the lightest ASTM certified full-face helmet.
We went from Lake Como, to the icy slopes of the Alpe d’Huez passing by Finale Ligure, to test it.
Because each gram counts for long rides and protection suffers no compromises.
Because you are here, racing against rocks and dust, with a Parachute watching your back.
MET Parachute
: met-helmets.com/en/products/mtb/parachute
MRSP 219.90€ / £189.99
700g (Size M)
10 Comments
That said, they do a lot of boasting about being the lightest full-face ASTM certified helmet out there. That's great, but it's only 50 grams lighter than the Fox, which, for my metric-challenged fellow countrymen, is only .11 pounds (11-hundredths of a pound, in case you can't see the little decimal point). The difference in weight is almost nothing. However, I'd think in this class of helmet, ventilation around the face and mouth would be a much bigger factor, and in that case, it looks like Fox has this one beat by a mile.
I don't know. A couple good choices for a helmet out there.
www.mec.ca/en/product/5038-927/Parachute-Helmet
