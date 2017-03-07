MET Parachute, Defend Your Passion - Video





DH DNA, racing pedigree, aggressiveness attitude…



What does that really mean when you tackle mountains?



Running against the clock, being brave and confident, discovering new places, standing in the middle of nowhere without someone watching your back; these words remains only words.



All washed away by the rush.







The MET Parachute , however, makes a statement: being the lightest ASTM certified full-face helmet .







We went from Lake Como, to the icy slopes of the Alpe d’Huez passing by Finale Ligure, to test it.







Because each gram counts for long rides and protection suffers no compromises.







Because you are here, racing against rocks and dust, with a Parachute watching your back .







MET Parachute : met-helmets.com/en/products/mtb/parachute

MRSP 219.90€ / £189.99

700g (Size M)



