MET Roam – First Look





Italian helmet brand, MET, celebrates its 30th year anniversary in 2017 and launches their latest half face lid, the Roam. This enduro racing and trail mountain bike helmet has been developed in conjunction with EWS team riders, Isabeau Courdurier, Killian Bron and Liam Moynihan. Features include an EPS foam and polycarbonate shell, goggle and glasses compatibility and MET's latest retention system. There are three sizes to choose from, seven colors, twenty-two vents and will be available to buy from September this year for €150 / $170 USD or €170 / $200 USD with Mips.













• Intended use: enduro / trail• EPS and polycarbonate shell• Flexible visor, adjustable to accommodate glasses and goggles• Three sizes to fit 52–62cm• Seven colorways• SAFE-T Orbital retention system• 22 vents and internal air channeling• Claimed weight: 335 grams, medium, 360 grams with Mips• MSRP: €150€, 170€ (Mips) / $170 / $200 (Mips) USD• CE - CPSC - AS/NZ certified• Available: September 2017







Construction and Details



The Roam is constructed with an EPS foam liner, molded together with three separate polycarbonate shells. The polycarbonate completely covers the EPS on the exterior which is aimed to help with durability. Back and side coverage is increased compared to older MET helmets.





The injection molded visor is flexible and is used as an additional way to absorb shock, MET found that if the visor is too stiff it can bounce the head backward in a crash causing neck pain. Too soft can also be a problem, allowing the visor to shake and rattle in rough sections.



For half lid and goggle enduro combinations, the three position visor also has a plastic flap that holds goggle straps in place. For traditional wearers of glasses, two of the vents underneath the visor are also used to retain arms of glasses.







There are 22 vents for cooling, but MET says the most important factor for cooling is airflow. If the shell sits directly onto your skull, then this will stop airflow, a combination of the vents and channels that keep the helmet raised from skin allows air to circulate. There are three main airflow channels through the middle of the helmet, plus extra space at the sides of the helmet air to flow above the ears.



There are three sizes too choose from, each using a differently sized shell, not just different sized pads to fit. This means that people in-between sizes don't end up with a larger, bulkier shell that is spaced out with padding. The Safe-T Orbital is MET's latest retention system works 360º around the head for a secure fit. It is flexible, and height can be adjusted into three positions at the rear.



The Roam conforms to all CE, CPSC, and AS/NZ standards, and will be available to view at Eurobike in August, and to buy in September.







