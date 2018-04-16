PRESS RELEASES

Commencal Teases a Brand New 29er Meta

Apr 16, 2018
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal

With information exceptionally thin on the ground, we're going to have to keep staring at the photos for a little while longer until Commencal releases the full details of their new bike.

bigquotesYou don’t have to reinvent the wheel, just attach it to a new wagon.Mark McCormack






28 Comments

  • + 16
 Not one but two photos of the bottle cage mounts...happy now?
  • + 8
 The wet-frame photos are an interesting choice in my opinion.
I’m sure it’s been done before but this is the first i’m seeing it, and i’m thinking it’s not a bad idea (:
By making people notice that, they look more intently, high draws your eyes to the details.
Not too shabby Commencal (:

Also, such a great looking bike!
  • + 9
 I like Commencal!
  • + 6
 Looks like it smells good
  • + 2
 Doesn’t come with water bottle cage, Im gonna go ride my klien mantra. . . Ill be back when bike manufacturers are serious.
  • + 4
 Gotta say, the desert camo looks pretty sick
  • + 4
 In the year of the big travel 29er.
  • + 2
 The bike looks pretty sick, but I'm not really into the tan color scheme...
  • + 3
 black fork would look ten fold.
  • + 1
 This bike is going to rip!! And it’s going to be a great price point for people to get into the long travel 29er enduro bike realm.
  • + 3
 I hope it is at Sea Otter this week.
  • + 2
 Ohhhhhhh lalala water bottle mounts
  • + 2
 if it rides better than the 27.5 meta i'm in. Savage bike.
  • + 3
 How does the 27.5 ride? Do you recomend it?
  • + 3
 @tomasyr: been on one since 2016 its superb. Handles everything in Ireland with ease. I've had it in Finale and Les Arc also with no issues.
  • + 1
 @bobtjustice: Great!!! i hope they put this color into the 27.5!!!
  • + 1
 Can anyone eyeball this - is it 150, 150?
  • + 1
 Interesting how the seat tube has a large bend compared to a 27.5 version.
  • + 1
 Nice colors ! I was getting sick of the fluo colors ! (y)
  • + 1
 I don't know what it is, but I want it.
  • + 0
 That's not water, that's the "Nut of Many Men," nutting all over this sick rig.
  • + 1
 Sick!
  • + 1
 Heck yes!
  • + 1
 Ka-boom!
  • + 1
 Woah!
  • - 1
 Does it climb like a XC and go down like a DH ?
  • + 4
 Don't think we ever had bikes that climb like a DH and go down like a XC. Bike brands, what are you waiting ?
  • - 1
 Looks like a Meta

