Video: Learn To Corner with Marcelo Gutierrez

Dec 29, 2022
by Marcelo Gutierrez  



I am sure you will all be in the same boat as me; when you talk about Miami, you will automatically think of palm trees, shopping malls, and fancy cars. Well... that's all there for sure but what's also there is a huge MTB scene. Then the next question is: How in this world is there a huge MTB scene if Florida is as flat as it gets? Well, surprise yourself while watching these 3 videos that we filmed while visiting Miami and its closest bike park, Virginia Key next to a good friend, Juan Gaviria as the invited rider and the filmer Pipe Jaramillo (from Colombia to the world).


Let me say that I honestly love riding there. They managed to put a decent amount of short trails filled up with wooden berms, obstacles, jumps, technical climbs, bridges, skinnies, drops, etc.



