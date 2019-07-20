Michal Prokop Explores the Riding in Hungary's National Park

It’s always great opportunity to discover a new place to ride. But enduro riding in Hungary? Wait, are there mountains in Hungary? Or at least the hills? Hungary is a country that is not exceptional because of the great mountains. But in several places of the country there are bike parks and DH riding is quite big.
Lillafured is one of the places where the bike park is. A small hill with a super slow lift offers several lines. There are both DH lines and trails more friendly for enduro bike.
Lillafured was the first destination to discover Bükk National Park. The mountainous and forested Bükk is Hungary's largest national park and is located in the northern mountains. Established in 1976, it is the largest national park in Hungary and 97% of its area is wooded, which attracts a huge amount of flora and fauna.
Around Lilafured are great views of the surrounding area, in which you realize the size and character of the National Park. In some parts of the National Park you feel like in a rainforest. No wonder, 37.74 km² from the park area of 431.3 km² is under increased protection. The virgin nature really breathes on you.
The highest mountain in the National Park is Szilvási-kő with 961m but Istállós-kő offers more epic views. A few-hour hike for those views really stand! On the way down you can enjoy several different descents.
The Bükk is ideal for bikers, the terrain is very diverse with many trails running through the National Park. There are many opportunities to spend a day on a bike. Just get yourself a map, point on some peak and head off.
