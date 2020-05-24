Michal Prokop Shares His Home Trails in West Bohemia

May 22, 2020
by prkplive  

When we say western Bohemia, I can think of nothing but the Ore Mountains. The Ore Mountains in Central Europe have formed a natural border between Saxony and Bohemia for around 800 years, from the 12th to the 20th centuries. Today, the border between Germany and the Czech Republic runs just north of the main crest of the mountain range.


The highest peaks are Fichtelberg 1,215 meters above sea level and Klínovec, which rises to 1,244 meters. Klínovec is very well known among bikers both in Germany and in the Czech Republic. The trail park is famous and IXS DH cup races are held regularly on the local downhill track.

Necessary work before the next attempt.


The Ore Mountains are also the area with the largest incidence of illegal trails per capita in Czech. Some trails are more than 20 years old! The builders keep their most valuable trails under wraps, and only a select few lucky ones have the right to ride them. With the pressure of social networks and various applications, it is more difficult to keep trails secret.



Challenging terrain takes its toll.

Trails in the Ore Mountains are different. Sharp, very steep, stony, demanding and have a specific Ore Mountains flow. This means that they actually have no flow. They are not for everyone. And that's good. Of course, in recent years the Ore Mountains have also offered legal biking in trail centers such as Klínovec or Klíny. Another interesting alternative is offered by Plešivec ski area, where thanks to the Hardcore Blinduro race a couple of interesting trails were created.




The Ore Mountains are beautiful but rugged. They will probably never be a mass destination for cyclists, but that's actually good. Riding there is addictive and if you survive you will move your technique a few levels further.


The Ore Mountains offer beautiful scenery.

Keep it fun!

MENTIONS: @rockmachinebikes / @Gravitymag

Posted In:
Stories Michal Prokop Reader Stories


Must Read This Week
Interview: Trek's Travis Brown On Experimenting With 32" & 36" Wheels
78683 views
First Ride: Cannondale's All-New Scalpel SE
67320 views
Review: TRP's New TR12 Shifter and Derailleur
50594 views
Millyard's Hyper Ride Shock Returns
50445 views
Video: Conflict Arises Between 17 Year Old UK Rider & Apparent "Trail Saboteurs"
50119 views
First Ride: Privateer 161 - An Affordable-ish Race Ready Machine
49611 views
First Look: Pivot's Phoenix Dock Tool System
46647 views
First Look: ShockTune is a Free Suspension Setup App
44098 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Anyone read the title and go into a slightly crap version of fresh prince?...no, ok

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008044
Mobile Version of Website