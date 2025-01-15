Michal Prokop Signs with Crussis eMTBs

PRESS RELEASE: Crussis

Michal Prokop, a legendary Czech biker, three-time 4X world champion and winner of prestigious world races in BMX and enduro disciplines, joins the CRUSSIS team. This move brings a top competitor and ambassador with a deep passion for cycling to the CRUSSIS brand, known for its electric bikes. Michal Prokop, whose career boasts an impressive collection of trophies, will now focus on promotion and, most importantly, the development of new e-bike models. His experience on challenging trails worldwide will be key to testing and improving CRUSSIS products.“I am excited to become part of the CRUSSIS team,” says Michal Prokop. “I’ve enjoyed e-bikes in recent years, and I’m glad to already be involved in developing the 2026 model line, which will debut at this year’s Eurobike. I'm surprised at how Crussis is stepping up to the plate and I look forward to pushing the boundaries of cycling together and bringing Crussis closer to the global competition."The owner of CRUSSIS highlighted this move as a strategic milestone: “Michal is a Czech cycling icon, and his approach to riding and technology perfectly aligns with our philosophy. We believe his passion, experience, and skills will help take our products to an even higher level.” This partnership promises new opportunities both in competitive racing and in popularizing e-bikes, which are gaining more and more enthusiasts among amateurs and professionals alike.ABOUT CRUSSIS:"Crussis is a Czech company founded in 2013, specializing in e-bikes. Headquartered near Prague, it is known for combining innovative designs with high-quality components from brands like Bosch, Shimano, and SRAM. Crussis exports globally and offers products with modern styling, long-range batteries, and advanced technology."