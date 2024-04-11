Michelin Announced as Main Partner for Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series Until 2028

The World Cup series has signed Michelin as its latest main partner with a deal extending to, at least, the 2028 season.
The press release
announcing the new partnership states: "This collaboration between Michelin and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports, two industry leaders with innovation at their cores, represents a formidable alliance, poised to yield impactful outcomes."
As a main partner of the World Cup series, Michelin will have "prominent branding" at the 15 race weekends this season with one "exclusive on track naming section" amongst the other benefits.
|We are excited to welcome Michelin, a universally recognised brand and industry leader, as our new partner for the 2024 season and beyond. By joining forces with a pioneering partner with sustainability and innovation at its core, we are confident that we can take mountain biking to even greater heights and will support Michelin in helping it to reach even greater audiences worldwide.—Chris Ball, Vice President of Cycling Events at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe
|Michelin is delighted to be associated with the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series. We can't wait to see the world's top riders fight for supremacy on our tyres in such a wide variety of spectacular, world-class disciplines. The performance of the new MICHELIN DH Racing Line has been boosted thanks to exclusive innovations that will bring a real plus in Downhill events. Michelin is a firm believer that competitive sport is the perfect arena to accelerate innovation, so our involvement in the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series stands out as a great opportunity to work on the development of even higher-performing and longerlasting MTB tyres for tomorrow.—Edouard de Peufeilhoux, President of the Michelin Two-Wheel Business Line
The same press release announced that World Cup promoter and organiser WBD Sports achieved the ISO20121 certification
for its commitment to sustainable event management.
There is not long until the 2024 World Cup series begins as U23 XC racers get between the tape in Brazil
tomorrow.
Tommy Hilfiger Announced as Main Partner for Coca Cola Mercedes Benz Michelin Whoop de Doop Tom's Bakery Budweiser Where's My Money UCI Mountain Bike World Series Until 2038
Just stop it already.
Leadership in separating a sport for it's viewers maby.
For example, we reported on the Mercedes sponsorship in 2017 and the Vittoria sponsorship in 2021.