Michelin Announced as Main Partner for Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series Until 2028

Michelin is delighted to be associated with the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series. We can't wait to see the world's top riders fight for supremacy on our tyres in such a wide variety of spectacular, world-class disciplines. The performance of the new MICHELIN DH Racing Line has been boosted thanks to exclusive innovations that will bring a real plus in Downhill events. Michelin is a firm believer that competitive sport is the perfect arena to accelerate innovation, so our involvement in the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series stands out as a great opportunity to work on the development of even higher-performing and longerlasting MTB tyres for tomorrow. — Edouard de Peufeilhoux, President of the Michelin Two-Wheel Business Line