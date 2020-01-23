Michelin Finally Releases New Downhill Tyre Range

DH34

The DH34 tyre is made to perform best on hard, rocky terrain and in bike parks. Using the Magi-X compound and the Down Hill Shield casing the tyre is said to provide “maximum grip and high-speed stability on all hard terrain”.

Michelin says that the DH22 tyre is the more versatile in the range allowing it to perform best on soft and mixed terrain, but it will still ride well on harder trails. The DH22 is also built with the Magi-X compound and the Down Hill Shield to “ensure good stud penetration on soft terrain while combining stability on hard terrain”.

Details:



- Type: Wire Bead – Tubeless Ready

- Sizes: 27.5in/ 29in

- Casing: 2x55tpi

- Width: 2.4in

- Weight: 1200g (27.5in)

- Price: £59.99 (≈$78USD)





Details:



- Type: Wire Bead – Tubeless Ready

- Sizes: 26in/27.5in/29in

- Casing: 2x55tpi

- Width: 2.4in

- Weight: 1200g (26in)

- Price: £59.99 (≈$78USD)





DH Mud

The next tyre in the range is appropriately named the DH Mud and as you would expect it is designed to work best on muddy tracks. “Its DH Mud tread design, Magi-X DH rubber compound, Down Hill Shield casing and Cuttable Blocks technology allow you to excel in all wet conditions”.

Finally, Michelin has created the DH34 Bike Park which is a tyre that is exclusively designed to be ridden in bike parks. It takes many of the same technologies from the rest of the range but using a more durable compound to give it a longer lifespan for those extra laps of the park.

Details:



- Type: Wire Bead – Tubeless Ready

- Sizes: 27.5in/29in

- Casing: 2x55tpi

- Width: 2.4in

- Weight: 1250g (27.5in)

- Price: £64.99 (≈$85USD)





Details:



- Type: Wire Bead – Tubeless Ready

- Sizes: 27.5in/29in

- Casing: 2x33tpi

- Width: 2.4in

- Weight: 1180g (27.5in)

- Price: £29.99 (≈$39USD)





After a year of testing by pro riders throughout the 2019 season, Michelin has finally made their new range of downhill tyres available to the public.The selection is made up of four different options that have been designed to tackle all types of surfaces and it marks the debut of their new Magi-X DH tread compound which Michelin claim offers added grip in wet and dry conditions.Currently only Silverfish the UK distributor for Michelin tyres has announced the new range but distributors for other regions should soon make the products available. We have been told that shipments are due for March so expect to hear how to purchase the tyres in your area soon.