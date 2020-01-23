Michelin Finally Releases New Downhill Tyre Range

Jan 23, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

After a year of testing by pro riders throughout the 2019 season, Michelin has finally made their new range of downhill tyres available to the public.

The selection is made up of four different options that have been designed to tackle all types of surfaces and it marks the debut of their new Magi-X DH tread compound which Michelin claim offers added grip in wet and dry conditions.

Currently only Silverfish the UK distributor for Michelin tyres has announced the new range but distributors for other regions should soon make the products available. We have been told that shipments are due for March so expect to hear how to purchase the tyres in your area soon.

Because only UK pricing has been released we have added an estimated US price based on a conversion of the prices available.

DH34

The DH34 tyre is made to perform best on hard, rocky terrain and in bike parks. Using the Magi-X compound and the Down Hill Shield casing the tyre is said to provide “maximum grip and high-speed stability on all hard terrain”.
DH22

Michelin says that the DH22 tyre is the more versatile in the range allowing it to perform best on soft and mixed terrain, but it will still ride well on harder trails. The DH22 is also built with the Magi-X compound and the Down Hill Shield to “ensure good stud penetration on soft terrain while combining stability on hard terrain”.


Details:

- Type: Wire Bead – Tubeless Ready
- Sizes: 27.5in/ 29in
- Casing: 2x55tpi
- Width: 2.4in
- Weight: 1200g (27.5in)
- Price: £59.99 (≈$78USD)


Details:

- Type: Wire Bead – Tubeless Ready
- Sizes: 26in/27.5in/29in
- Casing: 2x55tpi
- Width: 2.4in
- Weight: 1200g (26in)
- Price: £59.99 (≈$78USD)



DH Mud

The next tyre in the range is appropriately named the DH Mud and as you would expect it is designed to work best on muddy tracks. “Its DH Mud tread design, Magi-X DH rubber compound, Down Hill Shield casing and Cuttable Blocks technology allow you to excel in all wet conditions”.
DH34 Bike Park

Finally, Michelin has created the DH34 Bike Park which is a tyre that is exclusively designed to be ridden in bike parks. It takes many of the same technologies from the rest of the range but using a more durable compound to give it a longer lifespan for those extra laps of the park.


Details:

- Type: Wire Bead – Tubeless Ready
- Sizes: 27.5in/29in
- Casing: 2x55tpi
- Width: 2.4in
- Weight: 1250g (27.5in)
- Price: £64.99 (≈$85USD)


Details:

- Type: Wire Bead – Tubeless Ready
- Sizes: 27.5in/29in
- Casing: 2x33tpi
- Width: 2.4in
- Weight: 1180g (27.5in)
- Price: £29.99 (≈$39USD)




21 Comments

  • 15 1
 When you can’t decide if you should copy Maxxis or Schwalbe... do one of each!
  • 4 0
 Which is funny because the Maxxis High Roller is a direct copy of the Michelin DH 16 and the Maxxis DHR 2 is "heavily inspired" by the Michelin DH 32......

Turns out there is only a limited number of general thread design concepts that work well. Just like in MX where all tires look basically the same.
  • 14 0
 what tyres are they again? I can't quite see the logos from the international space station
  • 6 0
 Yeah boi.
  • 6 0
 Magic Mary/DHR II
  • 2 0
 I ran a magic mary up front and dhr II in the rear for awhile and loved the setup but hated not having matching logos problem hopefully the casing on these doesnt suck!
  • 1 0
 For those with grey whiskers and narrow high rise dh bars somewhere in there dusty shop forgottens, remember an era of Michelin DH tire dominance. When other brands were said to innovate based on what Michelin was doing. RGer ti guve these a go.
  • 4 0
 Looks like the DH22 comes in 26
  • 1 0
 being that all my bikes are 26 im glad to see this and hopefully other brands will follow suit as i think that once the "keeping up with the jonses" hype finally dies people will remember that 26 still has its place among the current non race mentality and that just having fun is also important!
  • 4 0
 Disappointed there’s no MPSS CUP 2 R semi slicks...
  • 1 0
 Oh, you only ride park? We made a compound that will remove the advantage of traction from your regular and repeated romps at maximum speed...
  • 4 0
 They are half the price and durable. What's not to like?
  • 2 0
 The logo and lettering is way too loud
  • 2 0
 I ride Michelin and I want you all to know.
  • 1 0
 If only it weren’t for the massive yellow logo... Worse than the Maxxis logo. I’ll stick to my Butchers!
  • 1 0
 "I only ride park, brah"

"we've got a tire for you."
  • 1 0
 Should I go to cyclingtips for the XC tire review?
  • 2 0
 Looks like a session
  • 1 0
 It is "tyre" or "tire". Tyre is a city in Lebanon.
  • 1 0
 Nice.
  • 2 4
 Is it me or do the new tires coming out these days just look like Maxxis ?
I guess it makes more brand options ..

Post a Comment



