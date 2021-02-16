Michelin Launches New Force AM2 and Wild AM2 All-Mountain Tires

PRESS RELEASE: Michelin
Michelin has launched two new products in their range of All-Mountain mountain bike tires, the Force AM2 and the Wild AM2. These tires are designed to meet the demands of the most aggressive mountain bike trails with a stronger casing, compounds optimized for better grip, and a tread pattern with new technology for efficient braking, increased speed, and reduced damage, according to Richard Kornacki, director of two-wheel for Michelin North America.
The tires will be available in both 27.5" and 29" diameters and 2.4" and 2.6" widths with all mountain, trail, and longer travel XC bikes in mind.
The Force AM2 is a fast-rolling tire optimized for hard-pack and mixed trails. It has a directional tread pattern designed for excellent rolling efficiency and it also offers high grip under braking and cornering. The tread features elongated center blocks for reduced rolling resistance with numerous block edges for braking, grip, and traction.
The shoulder knobs on the tire are inspired by Michelin's DH22 tire for grip and stability in corners, along with progressive and predictable handling. Michelin believes their ratio between tread blocks and grooves helps optimize efficiency and maintain momentum on trails.
The Wild AM2 is designed for mixed to soft terrain. The aggressive tread pattern ensures higher levels of grip with reduced rolling efficiency. Tall center blocks are inspired by the DH34 tire and provide maximum traction for stability and braking on softer trails.
Both tires feature rubber compounds and casings previously tested by Michelins top-level Enduro racers. Michelin believes the tires offer an optimal balance between grip, rolling efficiency, longevity, weight, and puncture protection. There is flexible rubber on the shoulders for cornering grip and the dual-compound GUM-X Technology Michelin uses gives a stiffer center area for increased speed and tire longevity.
Michelin's Gravity Shield Technology casing uses a bead-to-bead high-density fiber for protection from punctures and sidewall cuts. The two tires can be mixed and fitted to the front or rear to accommodate rider preference and style.
Both tires will be available in April 2021. For more information, visit www.michelin.com
14 Comments
The new 29x2.4 tires are the same weight as Wild Enduro fronts which I run on both ends. I wonder what these have to offer? Maybe a little faster? Compounds different?
Post a Comment