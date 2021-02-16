Michelin Launches New Force AM2 and Wild AM2 All-Mountain Tires

Feb 16, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  
Michelin Force AM2 Wild Enduro AM2

PRESS RELEASE: Michelin


Michelin has launched two new products in their range of All-Mountain mountain bike tires, the Force AM2 and the Wild AM2. These tires are designed to meet the demands of the most aggressive mountain bike trails with a stronger casing, compounds optimized for better grip, and a tread pattern with new technology for efficient braking, increased speed, and reduced damage, according to Richard Kornacki, director of two-wheel for Michelin North America.

The tires will be available in both 27.5" and 29" diameters and 2.4" and 2.6" widths with all mountain, trail, and longer travel XC bikes in mind.


The Force AM2 is a fast-rolling tire optimized for hard-pack and mixed trails. It has a directional tread pattern designed for excellent rolling efficiency and it also offers high grip under braking and cornering. The tread features elongated center blocks for reduced rolling resistance with numerous block edges for braking, grip, and traction.

The shoulder knobs on the tire are inspired by Michelin's DH22 tire for grip and stability in corners, along with progressive and predictable handling. Michelin believes their ratio between tread blocks and grooves helps optimize efficiency and maintain momentum on trails.

The Wild AM2 is designed for mixed to soft terrain. The aggressive tread pattern ensures higher levels of grip with reduced rolling efficiency. Tall center blocks are inspired by the DH34 tire and provide maximum traction for stability and braking on softer trails.
Michelin Force AM2 Wild Enduro AM2

Both tires feature rubber compounds and casings previously tested by Michelins top-level Enduro racers. Michelin believes the tires offer an optimal balance between grip, rolling efficiency, longevity, weight, and puncture protection. There is flexible rubber on the shoulders for cornering grip and the dual-compound GUM-X Technology Michelin uses gives a stiffer center area for increased speed and tire longevity.

Michelin's Gravity Shield Technology casing uses a bead-to-bead high-density fiber for protection from punctures and sidewall cuts. The two tires can be mixed and fitted to the front or rear to accommodate rider preference and style.

Michelin Force AM2 Wild Enduro AM2
Michelin Force AM2
Michelin Force AM2 Wild Enduro AM2
Michelin Wild AM2

Michelin Force AM2 Wild Enduro AM2

Michelin Force AM2 Wild Enduro AM2

Both tires will be available in April 2021. For more information, visit www.michelin.com



14 Comments

  • 4 0
 Subdued logo graphics....you’re listening Michelin
  • 2 0
 Love their Wild Enduros, these look legit too. I’ll definitely give them a whirl on my trail bike. Especially since their prices kick arse on Jenson.
  • 3 0
 ive been waiting for a less aggressive tire from Michelin
  • 2 0
 Another set of Michelin tires that wont be available
  • 1 0
 Do you guys use michelin? Is their compound good? I’m on blackchilli currently..
  • 1 0
 Would love to see a few pics of the Wild AM2.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, heres a press release about some new tyres but no pictures
  • 1 0
 Thanks for additional pics..
The new 29x2.4 tires are the same weight as Wild Enduro fronts which I run on both ends. I wonder what these have to offer? Maybe a little faster? Compounds different?
  • 2 0
 @FUbob: also running this setup. Loving it in the winter slime. I think one of these will work great on the rear when things dry out.
  • 2 0
 *April 2022
  • 1 0
 Is it AM2 or AM² tho?
  • 5 0
 I'm morally opposed to exponential operations in marketing materials. We're gonna go with AM2. Smile
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: Right? That'd give it too square of a profile.
  • 1 0
 those look fast

Post a Comment



