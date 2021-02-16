Michelin Launches New Force AM2 and Wild AM2 All-Mountain Tires



The Force AM2 is a fast-rolling tire optimized for hard-pack and mixed trails. It has a directional tread pattern designed for excellent rolling efficiency and it also offers high grip under braking and cornering. The tread features elongated center blocks for reduced rolling resistance with numerous block edges for braking, grip, and traction.



The shoulder knobs on the tire are inspired by Michelin's DH22 tire for grip and stability in corners, along with progressive and predictable handling. Michelin believes their ratio between tread blocks and grooves helps optimize efficiency and maintain momentum on trails.



The Wild AM2 is designed for mixed to soft terrain. The aggressive tread pattern ensures higher levels of grip with reduced rolling efficiency. Tall center blocks are inspired by the DH34 tire and provide maximum traction for stability and braking on softer trails.

