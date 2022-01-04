close
Michelin Launches New XC Tire Line

Jan 4, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
From left to right: Force XC², Jet XC², and Wild XC.

Michelin announced today that it has released its new cross country tire collection consisting of the Jet XC², the Force XC², and the Wild XC.

All of the three new tire models are available with Michelin's Cross Shield² 2x150 TPI casing and Gum-X compound, which Michelin says optimizes both grip and rolling resistance. The tires are designed for a variety of surfaces and purposes, and the Force XC² and Wild XC are also available in wider widths and 3x60 TPI casing, comprising what Michelin calls the Performance Line.

Jet XC².

The fastest-rolling tire in the line is the Jet XC², which has a semi-slick tread pattern for minimal rolling resistance. It weighs 710g and comes in just the 29" x 2.25" width. The Jet XC² is recommended for hard-packed conditions and riders who prioritize efficiency.

Force XC².

The Force XC² is a bit more aggressive than the Jet XC², with taller knobs for a more versatile design. It comes in a narrow 29" x 2.10" width, which weighs in at 680g, as well as 2.25" version that weighs 710g.

The Wild XC in its element.

For harsher weather, Michelin recommends the Wild XC, which has a blocky tread design to suit softer surfaces where grip is a priority. The Wild XC is inspired by the Michelin Wild Enduro tires. It comes in a 29" x 2.25" version at 730g and a 29" x 2.35" version at 760g.

All of the Racing Line and Performance Line tires sell for a £57.99 SRP except the 2.35" Wild XC tire, which retails for £64.99.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Tires Michelin


