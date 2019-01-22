RACING

Michelin Return to World Cup Downhill with MS Mondraker

Jan 21, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Michelin are making a return to the World Cup circuit next year with the MS Mondraker team.


Michelin have a strong pedigree in downhill and were used around the turn of the millenium by Nico Vouilloz, Greg Minnaar and more. They also famously developed 'Le System' for their athletes, a run-flat solution years before Schwalbe and ProCore. More recently, Sam Hill has enjoyed great success on Michelin tyres in the EWS, retaining his title after switching over from Mavic last year.

This year they return with Brook MacDonald, Laurie Greenland and Mike Jones on the MS Mondraker team. The team will be racing on some prototype tyres known as DH22, DH34 and DH Mud. The team will also be switching over to Mavic wheels and Race Face saddles and seatposts but the rest of the sponsors will remain unchanged with Mondraker, Shimano, Fox, Renthal and e13 all still on board.

Also new for 2019 is a restructured co-factory team with Eleonora Farina, Thibault Laly and Brage Vestavik on board.

