Michelin Return to World Cup Downhill with MS Mondraker

‼️BREAKING NEWS ‼️ We are very proud to join the @msmondrakerteam family ! Factory riders : @brookmacdonald6, @lauriegreenland_, @mikejones35 and co-factory riders : @eleonora_farina_mtb, @bragevestavik and @thibaulthlaly will have the chance to ride our very performant tires #DH22 #DH34 and #DHMUD on the world cup circuit. We are now more than ready for a perfect #backindownhill. We wish the best to all of you for this season guys 🤘🏼🚲 #rideonmichelin #limitlessfun #backindownhill #michelinmtb #mtb #mtbtires #uci #mtb #worldcup #riders #michelintires #teamrumors #michelinfamily #ucimtbworldcup
Meanwhile I've gone back to Maxxis. Great job Michelin.
Go on Michelin! Shut up and take my money!
