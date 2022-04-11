Mick Hannah & Keegan Wright Sign with Yeti

Mick Hannah and Keegan Wright have signed with Yeti Cycles, racing on their new bikes for the first time at Sea Otter. Wright finished first in the Dual Slalom, while Hannah took fourth in the Sea Otter Downhill.
|We’d officially like to welcome Keegan Wright and Mick Hannah as our newest athletes. They debuted on Turq at the Sea Otter Dual Slalom yesterday, with Keegan taking his first win on his new bike.
We’re excited to once again see Yeti at the top step of a DS podium, and the weekend isn’t even over. Stay tuned as @sikmik83 and @keeganwrightmtb are set to take on the DH this afternoon.
P: @patrikzuest—Yeti Cycles
|Beyond stoked to be joining the @yeticycles clan along with @sikmik83, stoked with my first outing on the @yeticycles SB140 this weekend, managed to get the Win at the @seaotterclassic dual slalom world championships as they call it, lessshgooo! Can’t wait to keep the good times rolling this year with a solid brand and all round great crew! Cheers for the week @yeticycles! let’s get this bread. | @patrikzuest—Keegan Wright
