Mick Hannah & Keegan Wright Sign with Yeti

Apr 11, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


Mick Hannah and Keegan Wright have signed with Yeti Cycles, racing on their new bikes for the first time at Sea Otter. Wright finished first in the Dual Slalom, while Hannah took fourth in the Sea Otter Downhill.

bigquotesWe’d officially like to welcome Keegan Wright and Mick Hannah as our newest athletes. They debuted on Turq at the Sea Otter Dual Slalom yesterday, with Keegan taking his first win on his new bike.

We’re excited to once again see Yeti at the top step of a DS podium, and the weekend isn’t even over. Stay tuned as @sikmik83 and @keeganwrightmtb are set to take on the DH this afternoon.

P: @patrikzuestYeti Cycles



bigquotesBeyond stoked to be joining the @yeticycles clan along with @sikmik83, stoked with my first outing on the @yeticycles SB140 this weekend, managed to get the Win at the @seaotterclassic dual slalom world championships as they call it, lessshgooo! Can’t wait to keep the good times rolling this year with a solid brand and all round great crew! Cheers for the week @yeticycles! let’s get this bread. | @patrikzuestKeegan Wright


10 Comments

  • 13 0
 The fact that he can retire and THEN sign with a new team tells you about how good he is.
  • 7 0
 Or he hates household chores too
  • 9 0
 Mick is a living legend, a gift to the sport.
  • 4 0
 Couldn’t agree more!
  • 4 0
 So does this mean they are going to be able to get their frames warrantied in a reasonable time?
  • 1 0
 Yes. They are sending Mick and Jared to Asia as we speak to hop on the assembly line and start cranking out frames.
  • 2 0
 yeti always seem to do such an amazing job finding ambassadors for the sport who aren’t always *necessarily* racers or obnoxious youtube personalities.
  • 2 1
 After dentist, Yeti now goes after retired people because they know they have money and time to spare.
