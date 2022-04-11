Mick Hannah & Keegan Wright Sign with Yeti

We’d officially like to welcome Keegan Wright and Mick Hannah as our newest athletes. They debuted on Turq at the Sea Otter Dual Slalom yesterday, with Keegan taking his first win on his new bike.



We’re excited to once again see Yeti at the top step of a DS podium, and the weekend isn’t even over. Stay tuned as @sikmik83 and @keeganwrightmtb are set to take on the DH this afternoon.



P: @patrikzuest — Yeti Cycles