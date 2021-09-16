Mick Hannah's Custom Kit for his Final DH World Cup

Sep 15, 2021
Mick Hannah is retiring this Saturday in Snowshoe and to celebrate his incredible 20-year long career, the team and sponsors decided to make a special jersey with all the races he entered since his first pro debut at the Junior World Champs of Sierra Nevada in 2000.





We also wanted him to have a special helmet and added a little Sik Mik logo and the number 89, his first-ever number plate when he raced BMX at 6 years old.



Sick Mick raced 105 UCI Downhill World Cups, 18 World Champs and stepped on the podium 20 times.





If you are in Snowshoe don’t hesitate to come by and say hi, Sick Mick is still here to make the fans stoked so let's send him off in style!

Photo credit Andy Vathis



12 Comments

  • 18 0
 He needs a standing ovation the whole way down on Saturday.. The second to last of the old guard. Mick you're and always will be a legend...
  • 4 0
 Would be nice if Red Bull allowed a televised full run even if outside the top 20.
  • 1 0
 @mluk2004: He'll Make the big show. It's top 25 now.
  • 5 0
 He needs to slow down so I can read his shirt.
  • 1 0
 Great work by Mick's team and sponsors to honour a great career. Good on you Mick for keeping the faith and staying true to your King.
  • 1 0
 Yo Mick, not sure if you’re reading this, but is your family still around Brevard sometimes? I’d love to show you some of my really awesome lines.
  • 1 0
 I remember the Dirt video Part also from Mick. great champion
  • 1 0
 Now that’s wearing your heart on your sleeve. Humble but a true Legend.
  • 1 0
 gives me goose bumps.....Legend!
  • 1 0
 MSA salutes you Mick ... Enjoy the next chapter
  • 1 0
 is this guy sponsored by... VHS tapes?
  • 1 0
 Noice

