Mick Hannah's Custom Kit for his Final DH World Cup

Words: UR Team

Photo credit Andy Vathis

Mick Hannah is retiring this Saturday in Snowshoe and to celebrate his incredible 20-year long career, the team and sponsors decided to make a special jersey with all the races he entered since his first pro debut at the Junior World Champs of Sierra Nevada in 2000.We also wanted him to have a special helmet and added a little Sik Mik logo and the number 89, his first-ever number plate when he raced BMX at 6 years old.Sick Mick raced 105 UCI Downhill World Cups, 18 World Champs and stepped on the podium 20 times.If you are in Snowshoe don’t hesitate to come by and say hi, Sick Mick is still here to make the fans stoked so let's send him off in style!