MicroSHIFT Announce Updates to Advent 9-speed Shifter and Cassette

Trail Trigger Pro Shifter - MSRP $29.99 USD





11-46T 9 Speed Cassette - MSRP $39.99 USD



At MicroSHIFT, we don’t limit cool features to top-level products. So, it makes sense that we’d take the tech from our new Advent X group and trickle it down to our workhorse 9 speed Advent group.The updated Advent shifter features precisely positioned triggers and light, positive action, all of which gives you a high end fit and feel at the tip of your thumb. And the addition of a silicone traction pad keeps you shifting no matter how sloppy the conditions. It’s a cool shifter.Wide range is king, so of course we upped the ante on the Advent 9 speed cassette too. Sure, we could have done a 54T large cog, but in the interest of common decency we kept it to a very reasonable 11-46T range: wide enough to be useful, but not so wide that it compromises shifting performance.Whether you want options for an existing Advent group or you're going for an all-new build, these product updates are designed to make your bike at least as trail-worthy as you are, if not more so.Check out these products and the rest of the Advent group here