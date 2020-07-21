MicroSHIFT Announce Updates to Advent 9-speed Shifter and Cassette

PRESS RELEASE: MicroSHIFT
At MicroSHIFT, we don’t limit cool features to top-level products. So, it makes sense that we’d take the tech from our new Advent X group and trickle it down to our workhorse 9 speed Advent group.
The updated Advent shifter features precisely positioned triggers and light, positive action, all of which gives you a high end fit and feel at the tip of your thumb. And the addition of a silicone traction pad keeps you shifting no matter how sloppy the conditions. It’s a cool shifter.
Wide range is king, so of course we upped the ante on the Advent 9 speed cassette too. Sure, we could have done a 54T large cog, but in the interest of common decency we kept it to a very reasonable 11-46T range: wide enough to be useful, but not so wide that it compromises shifting performance.
Whether you want options for an existing Advent group or you're going for an all-new build, these product updates are designed to make your bike at least as trail-worthy as you are, if not more so.
Trail Trigger Pro Shifter - MSRP $29.99 USD
11-46T 9 Speed Cassette - MSRP $39.99 USD
Check out these products and the rest of the Advent group here
That's so 2012. Common decency is totally out of style. 60 tooth cog and you'll be the biggest brand in MTB drivetrains
But everyone will be buying SRAM Rooster 13speed for 2022 ????
But going into this 11+spd is ridiculous... tolerances are getting too tight and problems with miss shifting is too common. It is nearly impossible to set it ideally.
which is the official supplier here, was delivered in 2 days, works flawless on my hardtail, great shifting feel
