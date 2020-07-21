MicroSHIFT Announce Updates to Advent 9-speed Shifter and Cassette

Jul 21, 2020
by microshift  

PRESS RELEASE: MicroSHIFT

At MicroSHIFT, we don’t limit cool features to top-level products. So, it makes sense that we’d take the tech from our new Advent X group and trickle it down to our workhorse 9 speed Advent group.

This is what it looks like when you use MicroSHIFT.

The updated Advent shifter features precisely positioned triggers and light, positive action, all of which gives you a high end fit and feel at the tip of your thumb. And the addition of a silicone traction pad keeps you shifting no matter how sloppy the conditions. It’s a cool shifter.



Wide range is king, so of course we upped the ante on the Advent 9 speed cassette too. Sure, we could have done a 54T large cog, but in the interest of common decency we kept it to a very reasonable 11-46T range: wide enough to be useful, but not so wide that it compromises shifting performance.

Will the new cassette make you climb this well? Only one way to find out.

Whether you want options for an existing Advent group or you're going for an all-new build, these product updates are designed to make your bike at least as trail-worthy as you are, if not more so.


Trail Trigger Pro Shifter - MSRP $29.99 USD



11-46T 9 Speed Cassette - MSRP $39.99 USD


Check out these products and the rest of the Advent group here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Drivetrain Microshift


22 Comments

  • 8 0
 I've been selling the absolute SHIT outta Advent stuff at our shop! Ridiculously affordable and it beats the turds outta sx/nx reliability! Microshift Advent is what the mtb PEOPLE need!
  • 5 1
 "Sure, we could have done a 54T large cog, but in the interest of common decency we kept it to a very reasonable 11-46T range"
That's so 2012. Common decency is totally out of style. 60 tooth cog and you'll be the biggest brand in MTB drivetrains
  • 4 0
 I've been very impressed with all the Advent stuff I've felt. Great price and solid shift quality.
  • 3 0
 Less gears with big range makes a lot of sense (11-46 is good for me)

But everyone will be buying SRAM Rooster 13speed for 2022 ????
  • 2 0
 People don't consciously "buy" SRAM. They buy the complete bike they want and in some years, these happen to be spec'd with SRAM. So to anwer your question, if there is a new SRAM group in 2022 then it will end up OEM on bikes. People will buy them and moan on Pinkbike.
  • 1 0
 Not necessarily makes sense. You have bigger steps. It is like shifting in car using only 1-3-5 gear. It is possible but not comfortably.

But going into this 11+spd is ridiculous... tolerances are getting too tight and problems with miss shifting is too common. It is nearly impossible to set it ideally.
  • 1 0
 Unfortunately 37-46 at the end is a no-go for me. Have this in XT 11 speed and it is a nightmare.The jump may be proportional, but is too big for uphill.
  • 2 0
 Yeah I want that since it was introduced but I can't get it in Europe. It is the sme with different modern 9speed drivetrains..
  • 2 0
 Because it's impossible to find cheap and reliable drivetrains on German web sites, right?
  • 2 0
 Bike24 does sell Microshift...
www.bike24.de/marken/microshift
  • 2 0
 @mundinger: yeah, delivery time 9-10 weeks
  • 2 0
 @mundinger: I really wanted Advent X, but with only one obvious supplier in Europe (Bike24), who rarely had stock, I decided it was safer to stick with Shimano for ease of spares etc. Shame really.
  • 1 0
 I had my bikeshop order it directly at www.traffic-distribution.com/marken/microshift
which is the official supplier here, was delivered in 2 days, works flawless on my hardtail, great shifting feel
  • 1 0
 I got my 10speed 11-48 last week, but I had to import it from Australia, then pay tax on top of high shipping. it cost as much as a 12 speed XT in the end. It's ok so far, pretty solid but doesn't shift as quick as Shimano - or Sunrace which this replaces, it would have been killer at the msrp but I couldn't get it at that...
  • 1 0
 @Germanmike: If in the future they have a Spain based supplier (for 1 - 2 day delivery), I'll have another visit. Advent X looks great.
  • 2 0
 Any you punks got this and a set of scales. Would be ace if this was sub 400g for a cassette
  • 1 0
 Have a few weeks on the 10spd version with an xtr chain. Feels pretty identical to xt 11spd. The clutch on the derailleur is super strong, backpedaling in the big ring doesnt mess anything up, and the shifter shifts
  • 1 0
 I put the 10speed Microshift on my daughter's bike.. unbelievable quality and it works a charm.. I will go back to that brand for sure...
  • 1 0
 When I wear out my m8000 driveline next time this will most certainly be the replacement! Nice job!
  • 1 0
 I wonder how it will compare to the Box Prime 9 drivetrain options available on the market?
  • 1 0
 Finally, Bill Gates got into mountainbiking. Can't imagine your shifter is on subscription basis.
  • 1 0
 Whare can I buy them in the UK??

Post a Comment



