close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

MicroShift Launches 1x Drivetrain For 20" Wheel Bikes (And Up)

Apr 6, 2022
by microshift  

Press Release: MicroShift

What kind of bike did you ride when you were a kid? I'm guessing it was a couple sizes too big, super heavy, and had all kinds of cheap parts hanging off it. And it was probably fun as hell!

Fast forward a few dozen years, and kids bikes have gotten way nicer. I'm not going to say they're spoiled, but the current generation of groms have access to bikes that are light weight, fit right, and have real tires and suspension. No wonder they're shredding so hard!

Just look at this thing. I would be so much faster now if I had gotten one of these in 3rd grade.

Everything from handlebars to cranks to brakes have been designed specifically for riders with smaller proportions. Everything except drivetrain. Until now.

Super Short: A Legit MTB Drivetrain, But Smaller

The goal for Super Short was simple: make a real, fully featured mountain bike group for smaller people. It had to be easy to understand and operate, while providing better shifting response and durability than the stuff that normally comes on 20" bikes.

So, we took the DNA of our Advent 1x9 and Acolyte 1x8 groups and rengineered things to be smaller. The result is a drivetrain that delivers big performance for little proportions.


The touch points are the most important part, right? So, we designed an all new shifter with levers that are shorter and closer to the handlebar for easy reach.

The shifting throw is also shorter than our competitors by over 40%. That doesn’t just help people with small hands – it helps anyone who wants a quicker, easier shift. Even the index-thumb style shifter configuration is a plus: it allows the levers to get closer to the bar and also makes it easier to remember which lever makes it harder and which lever makes it easier.


The rear derailleur is made to be as short as possible. The 100mm cage is about 50mm shorter than standard ADVENT, meaning it will fit on a 20" wheel with plenty of ground clearance for irresponsible cornering.


None of the standard features have been cut, which means the derailleur still has robust chain retention for 1x, full metal construction, and metric adjustment hardware. It's a fully featured 1x derailleur, just smaller.


To play nicely with 20" wheels, we opted for a cassette range of 11-38T. Smaller wheels make gears feel easier; a 20" wheel with a 38T cog feels the same as a 27.5" wheel with a 52T cog. That gives the rider plenty of range to take on anything the rest of the family can climb.

There are plenty of reasons an adult might want a modern drivetrain with less gear range, too. Maybe you're a masochist? Or a midwesterner? Either way this drivetrain has something for everybody.

Availability

Look, we thought it would be here by now. Depending on where you live, it should roll into stock sometime in the next two months. Fingers crossed.

Visit https://www.microshift.com/news/introducing-super-short/ for more details.

Advent Super Short Rear Derailleur - MSRP $64.99
Advent Quick Trigger Pro Shifter - MSRP $27.99

Advent Quick Trigger Pro Indicator Shifter - MSRP $27.99
Advent 11-38T Super Short Cassette - MSRP $32.99


Acolyte Super Short Springlock Rear Derailleur - MSRP $36.99
Acolyte Super Short Rear Derailleur - MSRP $29.99

Acolyte Quick Trigger Shifter - MSRP $26.99
Acolyte Quick Trigger Indicator Shifter - MSRP $26.99

Acolyte 11-38T Super Short Cassette - MSRP $27.99


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Microshift


Must Read This Week
Chromag Announces Its First High Pivot Bike
69566 views
$80,000 Worth of Bikes Including Two CeramicSpeed Chainless Prototypes Stolen
49646 views
Intense Releases 2022 Tracer 279
48049 views
Round Up: April Fools Jokes From Around the Cycling Industry
46588 views
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral:ON CFR
34290 views
First Look: Last Bikes' Asco & Celos Look Seriously Quick
32373 views
Beer's Invertable Ale Tires Transform Your Mountain Bike Into a Tarmac Cruiser
30111 views
Video: Pembree & Rob Warner Announce Ride Concepts Interlock System
29467 views

27 Comments

  • 17 0
 I have to say this is actually a bloody good idea. Although if bought my kid may now roast me on the climbs so I'll hold off as long as possible.
  • 1 0
 last year i got my son a Giant STP 24 that came with the regular advent and even that was awesome (he was 6 at the time). he does great with it, it's got the regular 42t cassette and its the perfect amount of range for him. it's awesome to see this getting expanded for more usage.
  • 9 0
 Honestly, aside from the shorter shift levers.... I'm so pissed off at the durability and reliability of my 12S XT setup over the last couple years, I'm really thinking I want to go back a step in gear count, and save a bunch of money. I used to run 11-32 9s 1X back in the day, so 11-38 is liveable, and that short little derailleur looks great.
  • 1 0
 same, my 12s SLX and sram on other bike, shift like sh**. My old 10s XT shifted perfectly after 5 years ob abuse, hand mending on trail and everything. The worst thing is, that I have SLX cassete with microspline, and it is cheaper for me to replace microspline freehub with completely new hub, DT 350 + some cheap 12s cassette, than buying new casette with microspline that is actually available and not in stock in 20 weeks.
  • 2 0
 Quite a lot of my BMX mates who’ve all seemed to have gotten into MTB have moved over to Microshift after their Deore / SLX 12 speed drivetrains have fallen to bits. The quality isn’t really that much better than shimano but it’s a lot cheaper and isn’t as temperamental. Like if you’ve just come of a brakeless bmx and don’t know anything about bike set up you can get one of these mechs working acceptably well which is great for me because they’re not constantly around my house getting me to fix their gears for them.
  • 5 0
 Finally, I've always been wondering why kids bikes were deliverd with 3x groupsets. 1x makes riding for kids so much more fun because they do not have to think as much about how to change gears. Hope all kids bike manufacturers are paying attention.....
  • 9 0
 It’s not called microshift fir nothing.

I’ll see myself out…
  • 3 0
 Speaking as a Shimano fanboy, this is probably the most relevant mtb group to come out in quite some time. Getting kids stoked on mtb's is literally the future of our sport.
  • 1 0
 I don't think they're in the crank business but if they came up with 2 or 3 kid length cranksets I think they'd get a ton of traction. The number of parents who come in looking to just fix a beat up kids bike or are actually invested in a quality fitting bike as their kid(s) grow is increasing, and a complete/easy drivetrain upgrade is keen. Kids can't ride 165.
  • 1 0
 Big ups to Microshift for creating solutions to actual problems, and making the derailleurs beefy enough to take a hit. The AdventX is the best MTB drivetrain I've used for it's reliability, cost, durability, and ability to work well with a slightly bent hand-straightened hanger.
  • 1 0
 I'd consider this for my hardtail if its 1x10 Zee+Saint ever wears out and stock is limited. My local trails are pretty flat, so it feels useless to run a current wide range 1x12 drive train with long derailleur.
  • 2 0
 This looks great - priced well coparted to the Zee/XT set up my 5 year-old son is running on his 20” bike!
  • 1 0
 @microshift ‘Page not found’ on your link. Any weights you’d like to give us? I wanna put this on my trail bike. And maybe my kids bikes too.
  • 1 0
 My kid has a Woom, terrible name, fantastic bike. This would be an easy upgrade…
  • 1 0
 Why? Woom doesn't come with 1x gearing?
  • 2 1
 Cool story. Installed a 10-speed zee short cage + 11-40T like 3 years ago. Works like a charm.
  • 1 0
 I'm confused at the difference (aside from easier shifter) from a Zee derailleur and a 10 sp 11-36 or 11-40?
  • 1 0
 .... its made by an entirely different manufacturer? Microshift is not Shimano.
  • 1 0
 @Patrick9-32: well obviously. Moreover, why is this being touted as something revolutionary, filling a gap in the market?
  • 1 0
 hope i was 3 and get these things
  • 1 0
 Midwesterner and masochist are synonymous in my lexicon.
  • 1 0
 fitted a Zee mech and shifter to my kids bikes.
  • 2 3
 Asked the kid next door he laughed and said its not a patch on his #Ebike E8000 Series groupset.
  • 1 2
 OH THANK GOD!
  • 7 2
 Howdy, are you from the midwest with small hands?
  • 1 3
 @Baderfrank: Are you 6’2”, blond, pure bred, atheist, and think you are better than everyone else?
  • 1 0
 @Baderfrank: Yes.

But that isn't why this is exciting. For kids its great as it gives them a real drivetrain designed for them.

When I saw that cassette I thought about my gravel bike. I'm looking to go 1x with Microshift anyway, but the current Advent X cassette is too low unless your gravel biking takes place in the mountains. But a 11-38 cassette sure is interesting...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009983
Mobile Version of Website