Mid-Season Rider Transfers & World Series Team Status Ranking Update for DH & XC World Cup Teams

Jul 24, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
Vicotry is sweet for the World Cup newcomer.

As the 2025 World Cup series takes a summer break until the second half of August, teams had the opportunity to take advantage of the new mid-season transfer window from July 14 to 18. During this time, teams could either add or remove riders from their rosters based on their performance during the opening round of the 2025 series. As this season sees a rider's points stay with the team at the end of the year, this was potentially the last chance for teams to add new sources of points before the next group of 'World Series' teams will be decided at the end of the year.


XC Team Changes:

Across the XC teams, three riders signed new contracts during the transfer window. Luke Moir has joined Mondraker Factory Racing after four top 20 finishes so far in 2025, including a fifth place at round two.

Luke Wiedmann is another rider signing with a factory team as he joins BMC Factory Racing. The final move made in the XC pits was José Gerardo Ulloa Arévalo re-signing with Massi, who often appears as a wildcard team on the circuit.


DH Team Changes:

In the DH pits, it's now UCI official that Rosa Marie Jensen has joined Specialized Gravity and Roger Vieira is on Pivot Factory Racing, meaning their points will now count towards the team's totals in the rankings. Both moves were already announced earlier this year, but they are now listed under their respective teams in the UCI team list. Finally, Landon De Vall has joined Frameworks/5Dev’s development team, Future Frameworks.


Current Team Rankings for Future 'World Series' Status:

After the first UCI MTB World Series teams were selected at the start of this year, we are already looking ahead to who may be picked for 2026 and which teams might be offered a multi-year deal. While World Series teams were chosen for 2025 based on UCI ranking points of riders three weekends after the UCI MTB Team registration deadline, the next selection period will be the last Tuesday of October this year.

Unlike the selection for this year, where riders moved to potential new teams with their points, the new deadline of October means riders' points stick with teams for 2026. Making rider points even more valuable this year, the UCI rules state that the top 10 ranked teams in October will be offered World Series team status for two years. Teams ranked between 11 and 15 will be offered one year as a World Series team.

After six rounds of World Cup racing, here are our calculations of how the gravity and endurance teams rank at the mid-season break.


Downhill:


At the mid-point of the World Cup season, the YT Mob leads our team ranking calculation with 3,525 points. The Canyon CLLCTV team sits in second place with a five-point gap to Commencal-Muc Off. Closing out the final spots for a multi-year deal, Mondraker Factory Racing is the last team with a points haul of over 2,000.

Rogue Racing is the first team to miss out on an automatic invite to buy into World Series status, as it is ranked 16th, one spot behind Frameworks/5Dev Racing. Amongst those missing out on an automatic invite, Scott Downhill Factory, Aon Racing, Giant Factory Off Road Team, Continental Atherton and Pivot Factory Racing are all 2025 World Series teams that will have to rely on a season-long wildcard World Series team status.

Teams that could be offered a 2-year deal (ranked 1-10):

YT MOB
CANYON CLLCTV FACTORY TEAM
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
ORBEA FMD
NORCO FACTORY RACING
YETI / FOX FACTORY RACE TEAM
TREK FACTORY RACING GRAVITY
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
MONDRAKER FACTORY RACING

Teams that could be offered a 1-year deal (ranked 11-15):

CUBE FACTORY RACING
COMMENCAL LES ORRES
INTENSE FACTORY RACING
MS RACING
FRAMEWORKS RACING

Teams with 2025 World Series status that may not be given an automatic invite for 2026 (ranked outside the top 15):

SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
AON Racing
GIANT FACTORY OFF-ROAD TEAM - DH
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
PIVOT FACTORY RACING

XC:


In the XC team rankings, Specialized Factory Racing is still the team to beat as it sits nearly 1,500 points clear at the top of our rankings. Decathlon Ford Racing Team has jumped up to second place with a points total of 5,368. Cannondale Factory Racing and Thömus Maxon are the only other teams with a total of above 5,000. Origine Racing is the final team in the running to receive a multi-year deal at the end of the 2025 World Cup series.

With a 10-point gap to 15th, Mondraker Factory Racing is just missing out on an automatic invite to receive World Series status for 2026. Alongside the Mondraker team, Alpecin-Deceuninck, BMC Factory Racing, KMC Ridley MTB Racing Team, Liv Factory Racing and Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team are all World Series teams this year that are currently not ranked high enough to automatically be invited to buy future World Series status. If the rankings remain the same as our calculation, these teams would need to rely on the season-long wildcard team selection.

Teams that could be offered a 2-year deal (ranked 1-10):

Specialized Factory Racing
Decathlon Ford Racing Team
Cannondale Factory Racing
Thömus Maxon
Giant Factory Off-Road Team
Orbea Factory Team
Wilier-Vittoria Factory Team XCO
Canyon CLLCTV XCO
Cube Factory Racing
Origine Racing Division

Teams that could be offered a 1-year deal (ranked 11-15):

Trek Factory Racing - Pirelli
BIXS Performance Team
Lapierre Racing Unity
Ghost Factory Racing
BH Coloma Team

Teams with 2025 World Series status that may not be given an automatic invite for 2026 (ranked outside the top 15):

Alpecin-Deceuninck
BMC Factory Racing
KMC Ridley MTB Racing Team
Liv Factory Racing
Mondraker Factory XC
Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team



29 Comments
  • 502
 YT Mob is doing great. Almost time for them to abruptly cancel their team again. We don't forget.
  • 50
 whats the UCI rules on "financial fair play", if the underlying company goes under, does the team as well? or are YT-MOB1 not the top team?
  • 51
 Well they are now in administration, maybe they’re spending too much money on athletes
  • 20
 Wonder if other teams might also walk away. Will Pivot and Giant bother pursuing WCDH?
  • 60
 @l0key: kinda depends on if the team is actually (i mean legally) run by YT, or maybe some "YT mob racing team holding GmbH" or the like, which has contracts with YT but is not the same company. after YT US, Europe an UK are seperate companys (iirc), the team could be one as well...?
  • 18
flag suspended-flesh FL (Jul 24, 2025 at 12:45) (Below Threshold)
 Get over yourself.
  • 90
 The MOB with a perfectly executed mid-season win preish-insolvency. Well played
  • 20
 So if the points are locked in at the end of the season for next year's ranking, even if the rider moves on, doesn't that undercut the rider's negotiating strength when looking at contract renewal? Am I understanding this correctly?

Say Rider Jim has a consistent season at the end of his contract year and his points are clutch for Team Random to make the top 10 or 15, and Jim asks for a raise in his next contract there is no incentive to give him a raise, or they could drop him completely, nor is there incentive for another team to pick him up because Team Random already owns his points for the team status?
  • 20
 If Jim has been the one bringing in good points this season, I'd assume he'd be a wanted guy for the next one as well, for Team Random as well as others. I mean the teams still want the riders who'd bring them points the next year, so I'd say from now on it's more a return to normal and the rider points shopping before the 2025 season was the exception.
  • 10
 Seems like the team that has been boned the most by this year's Q1/Q2 changes + rider points + randomness of injuries is Pivot. They were barely able to make it in and BK + crew were hammering the early season events to build up points and then BK's injury has had impacts on both this year and next. Really unfortunate and I hope they can get into the top 15 because (pure speculation) it seems like they have had some funding cuts from Pivot and could be on the edge of closing the race program. I think BK said in one of his videos this spring that he was funding part of the race team this year.
  • 40
 What happened to Ella Svegby at Trek? Hasn't been at any of the races
  • 10
 It's kinda odd that every time someone comments this, no one can share an update. I don't have IG, so I don't know if she's been active there, but she was in their press release in May.
  • 10
 @dirtmakesmehappy: Her latest Instagram post is the one announcing her joining the Trek team, which I assume has actually been made by Trek (as both accounts are included). Before that the previous one is from October, so she really hasn't been active there for a while, but it also looks like her postings have always been quite intermittent. Just really hope everything's OK, whatever it is that has caused her absence.
  • 10
 Do the UCI point totals here include points from non-world cup UCI races?
  • 30
 Yes, it uses a rider's UCI ranking points total. For our calculations, we followed the UCI rule for the World Series team rankings, which states: "4 highest scored points of each team without making a distinction between men elite, men juniors (U23), women elite and women juniors (U23)." For gravity teams, the rulebook also states, "only the results of the finals are taken into account."
  • 10
 @edspratt: not saying your wrong, but this is such a bizarre way to rank the World Cup teams. Why would they include points from non World Cup rounds?

In theory you could have a team win the World Cup overall, but not be the number 1 ranked team. Or more importantly you have a team like rogue racing who have done extremely well in world cups, are missing out on a guaranteed spot for next year?
  • 40
 @daveg2: the goal is for teams and riders who aren’t currently in the World Cup to be able to get the points needed to compete at world cups, but seems like the points for a Crank Worx or IXS vs a WC could be changed to better represent how good a team like Rogue is doing who have had more riders in finals and better WC results than Trek Factory but less UCI points.
  • 50
 @daveg2: Don't think of it as ranking World Cup teams. They are ranking UCI teams for entry into the World Cup. If you had to have a ranking based purely on World Cup results to enter the World Cup, then the feeder series are completely useless and you've turned DH racing into the NHL or MLB where there are league-sanctioned teams and nothing else.
  • 10
 Vamos Gerardo!!!!!!!
  • 10
 This is so complicated!
Below threshold threads are hidden







