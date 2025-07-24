Mid-Season Rider Transfers & World Series Team Status Ranking Update for DH & XC World Cup Teams

XC Team Changes:

As the 2025 World Cup series takes a summer break until the second half of August, teams had the opportunity to take advantage of the new mid-season transfer window from July 14 to 18. During this time, teams could either add or remove riders from their rosters based on their performance during the opening round of the 2025 series. As this season sees a rider's points stay with the team at the end of the year, this was potentially the last chance for teams to add new sources of points before the next group of 'World Series' teams will be decided at the end of the year.Across the XC teams, three riders signed new contracts during the transfer window. Luke Moir has joined Mondraker Factory Racing after four top 20 finishes so far in 2025, including a fifth place at round two.Luke Wiedmann is another rider signing with a factory team as he joins BMC Factory Racing. The final move made in the XC pits was José Gerardo Ulloa Arévalo re-signing with Massi, who often appears as a wildcard team on the circuit.In the DH pits, it's now UCI official that Rosa Marie Jensen has joined Specialized Gravity and Roger Vieira is on Pivot Factory Racing, meaning their points will now count towards the team's totals in the rankings. Both moves were already announced earlier this year, but they are now listed under their respective teams in the UCI team list. Finally, Landon De Vall has joined Frameworks/5Dev’s development team, Future Frameworks.After the first UCI MTB World Series teams were selected at the start of this year, we are already looking ahead to who may be picked for 2026 and which teams might be offered a multi-year deal. While World Series teams were chosen for 2025 based on UCI ranking points of riders three weekends after the UCI MTB Team registration deadline, the next selection period will be the last Tuesday of October this year.Unlike the selection for this year, where riders moved to potential new teams with their points, the new deadline of October means riders' points stick with teams for 2026. Making rider points even more valuable this year, the UCI rules state that the top 10 ranked teams in October will be offered World Series team status for two years. Teams ranked between 11 and 15 will be offered one year as a World Series team.After six rounds of World Cup racing, here are our calculations of how the gravity and endurance teams rank at the mid-season break.At the mid-point of the World Cup season, the YT Mob leads our team ranking calculation with 3,525 points. The Canyon CLLCTV team sits in second place with a five-point gap to Commencal-Muc Off. Closing out the final spots for a multi-year deal, Mondraker Factory Racing is the last team with a points haul of over 2,000.Rogue Racing is the first team to miss out on an automatic invite to buy into World Series status, as it is ranked 16th, one spot behind Frameworks/5Dev Racing. Amongst those missing out on an automatic invite, Scott Downhill Factory, Aon Racing, Giant Factory Off Road Team, Continental Atherton and Pivot Factory Racing are all 2025 World Series teams that will have to rely on a season-long wildcard World Series team status.YT MOBCANYON CLLCTV FACTORY TEAMCOMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTIONSANTA CRUZ SYNDICATEORBEA FMDNORCO FACTORY RACINGYETI / FOX FACTORY RACE TEAMTREK FACTORY RACING GRAVITYSPECIALIZED GRAVITYMONDRAKER FACTORY RACINGCUBE FACTORY RACINGCOMMENCAL LES ORRESINTENSE FACTORY RACINGMS RACINGFRAMEWORKS RACINGSCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORYAON RacingGIANT FACTORY OFF-ROAD TEAM - DHCONTINENTAL ATHERTONPIVOT FACTORY RACINGIn the XC team rankings, Specialized Factory Racing is still the team to beat as it sits nearly 1,500 points clear at the top of our rankings. Decathlon Ford Racing Team has jumped up to second place with a points total of 5,368. Cannondale Factory Racing and Thömus Maxon are the only other teams with a total of above 5,000. Origine Racing is the final team in the running to receive a multi-year deal at the end of the 2025 World Cup series.With a 10-point gap to 15th, Mondraker Factory Racing is just missing out on an automatic invite to receive World Series status for 2026. Alongside the Mondraker team, Alpecin-Deceuninck, BMC Factory Racing, KMC Ridley MTB Racing Team, Liv Factory Racing and Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team are all World Series teams this year that are currently not ranked high enough to automatically be invited to buy future World Series status. If the rankings remain the same as our calculation, these teams would need to rely on the season-long wildcard team selection.Specialized Factory RacingDecathlon Ford Racing TeamCannondale Factory RacingThömus MaxonGiant Factory Off-Road TeamOrbea Factory TeamWilier-Vittoria Factory Team XCOCanyon CLLCTV XCOCube Factory RacingOrigine Racing DivisionTrek Factory Racing - PirelliBIXS Performance TeamLapierre Racing UnityGhost Factory RacingBH Coloma TeamAlpecin-DeceuninckBMC Factory RacingKMC Ridley MTB Racing TeamLiv Factory RacingMondraker Factory XCScott-SRAM MTB Racing Team