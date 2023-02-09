Mikayla Parton Joins the Canyon CLLCTV

Welcome to the #cllctv @mikaylaparton



More news on Mikayla's setup for 2023 to come soon, go give her a follow in support! — Canyon CLLCTV

The Canyon CLLCTV has picked up another rider for 2023 as it signs Mikayla Parton.After being supported by Trek for a number of seasons Mikayla Parton has made the switch to Canyon as she prepares for the 2023 World Cups and her home World Champs at Fort William. Alongside Canyon, Mikayla is supported by Endura, Schwalbe, title, Shimano, Crankborhters, Fox, 100% and Sensus.While Mikayla has joined the CLLCTV in 2023 she will be racing under Resolute Racing, there aren't many details on this team just yet but according to the UCI team list she will be joined by Oscar Griffiths.