DreamRide II - Photo and Video Epic

Hello dear friends, and welcome back
To a place where colors emerge from black
Another chapter from our little DreamRide
So take a minute to enjoy. Set your work aside
We've traveled quite far, across ocean and land
To make something unique, something wild and grand
Steaming volcanoes and hot lava flows
Places with magic, where time simply slows
Sit back and relax. Let your dreams run free
Create anything that your mind wants to see!
But until you're able to cut loose and explore
We invite you to join us on our journey, once more.
Welcome to DreamRide II
A peek behind the many scenes with Mike Hopkins, and filmers Jordan Manley, Scott Secco, and David Peakcock. Dreamride II was filmed on the island of Hawaii, Revelstoke mountain and Abraham Lake, Alberta.
