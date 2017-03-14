DreamRide II - Photo and Video Epic

Hello dear friends, and welcome back

To a place where colors emerge from black

Another chapter from our little DreamRide

So take a minute to enjoy. Set your work aside



We've traveled quite far, across ocean and land

To make something unique, something wild and grand

Steaming volcanoes and hot lava flows

Places with magic, where time simply slows



Sit back and relax. Let your dreams run free

Create anything that your mind wants to see!

But until you're able to cut loose and explore

We invite you to join us on our journey, once more.



Welcome to DreamRide II