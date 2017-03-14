VIDEOS

DreamRide II - Photo and Video Epic

Mar 14, 2017
by Diamondback Bikes  
Image by Bruno Long
DreamRide II


Hello dear friends, and welcome back
To a place where colors emerge from black
Another chapter from our little DreamRide
So take a minute to enjoy. Set your work aside

We've traveled quite far, across ocean and land
To make something unique, something wild and grand
Steaming volcanoes and hot lava flows
Places with magic, where time simply slows

Sit back and relax. Let your dreams run free
Create anything that your mind wants to see!
But until you're able to cut loose and explore
We invite you to join us on our journey, once more.

Welcome to DreamRide II

DreamRide 2

by diamondbackbikes
Views: 1,620    Faves: 51    Comments: 0


Image by Bruno Long
The Ride

Image by Bruno Long
Mike taking a moment in between shots Image by Bruno Long
Riding through towering ferns and trees on Oahu Image by Bruno Long
Jurassic ferns Image by Bruno Long
In Oahu s green room Image by Bruno Long
Dr. Seuss impressions in Oahu Image by Bruno Long
Image by Bruno Long
Image by Bruno Long
Image by Bruno Long
Mike rides through the thickest of thick jungle. Image by Bruno Long
Image by Bruno Long
Exporing Oahu s caves Image by Bruno Long
Image by Bruno Long
Image by Bruno Long
DreamRide II - Photo and Video Epic
DreamRide II - Photo and Video Epic
DreamRide II - Photo and Video Epic
DreamRide II - Photo and Video Epic
Image by Bruno Long
DreamRide II - Photo and Video Epic
Image by Bruno Long
DreamRide II - Photo and Video Epic
Pulling life from death Image by Bruno Long
A splash of color in an otherwise stark land. Image by Bruno Long
Image by Bruno Long
Life meets death in on Oahu Image by Bruno Long
Threading trees Image by Bruno Long
DreamRide II - Photo and Video Epic
DreamRide II - Photo and Video Epic
Gotta get up to get down. Image by Bruno Long
Sunsets and volcanoes in Oahu Image by Bruno Long
Sunsets and volcanoes in Oahu Image by Bruno Long
Image by Bruno Long


A peek behind the many scenes with Mike Hopkins, and filmers Jordan Manley, Scott Secco, and David Peakcock. Dreamride II was filmed on the island of Hawaii, Revelstoke mountain and Abraham Lake, Alberta.

Image by Bruno Long
Image by Bruno Long
Image by Bruno Long
Image by Bruno Long
Image by Bruno Long
DreamRide II - Photo and Video Epic
DreamRide II - Photo and Video Epic
DreamRide II - Photo and Video Epic
DreamRide II - Photo and Video Epic
DreamRide II - Photo and Video Epic
DreamRide II - Photo and Video Epic
DreamRide II - Photo and Video Epic
DreamRide II - Photo and Video Epic
What does it mean Image by Bruno Long

What makes dreams so incredibly special? Is it the fact that they're simply figments of our imagination? Untouchable? Too colorful for reality? DreamRide 2 aims to bring dreams to life. Ride along with us as we journey across massive lava fields, cruise alongside evergreen canyons, chase rainbows, ride on frozen rivers and explore volcanic caves. These are the places only seen in dreams. Welcome to back to DreamRide.

DreamRide2 is brought to you by Diamondback Bikes and the 2017 Diamondback Release.
All imagery was shot by Bruno Long.

Directed by Mike Hopkins
Produced by Mike Hopkins/Juicy Studios
Filming by Jordan Manley, Scott Secco, David Peacock
Edited by Scott Secco
Written by Lacy Kemp
Executive Producer Steve Westover

MENTIONS: @diamondbackusa / @scottsecco / @lacykemp


Must Read This Week
Bikes of the 2017 NZ Enduro
77142 views
OneUp Switch Chainring System - Review
75572 views
Maxxis Unveils Tubeless Ready DH Tires, More 2.6” Options
67157 views
Canyon Sender - Review
66979 views
Four New Tires From Michelin - First Ride
39244 views
North American Handmade Bike Show 2017 - Randoms
37378 views
Anthony Messere on Rose Bikes for 2017? - Video
32528 views
Will a 29er End Up On a World Cup DH Podium This Year? - Pinkbike Poll
32389 views

33 Comments

  • + 19
 Quite simply a beautiful piece of art.
  • + 1
 What an amazing bit of cinematography!! I have to believe that it would effect non bikers in the same fashion as it took my breath away there.
  • + 5
 Amazing vid!
If anyone would like to watch in 1080p, here is the link to the vid on Youtube
www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxmzX1Ev1w4
  • + 6
 This is the video of the decade
  • + 5
 wowww this is the best biking vid I've ever seen all those scenic shots are absolutely unreal
  • + 4
 OMG too much photos that could be in the finals of Photo of the Year contest!!! Very nice job!
  • + 5
 Simply beautiful, thank's Mother Nature, and Hopkins btw!
  • + 2
 AMAZEBALLS!!!!!!!! WOW! And I even live here, yet it still amazes me on how you folks captured the beauty of my home island. MAHALO!!!!!!!
  • + 3
 That was SO TERRIBLE.. I only watched it 10 times in a row... *slow clap* Bravo
  • + 5
 You win, Hopkins.
  • + 2
 What a Killer film, shows what Mountain Biking is all about, enjoying nature!
  • + 0
 Pretty sure the lava flow shots are Big Island (Hawai'i), not O'ahu...unless something started flowing into the ocean around Nanakuli... that crusty old lava eats tires (and knees) like nothing else! Sweet photo set.
  • + 2
 WHAT THE F$CK! This is the single best compilation of mountain bike photos Ive ever seen.
  • + 2
 Where's all this singletrack on the big island? Especially the one above the huge cliffs!
  • + 2
 simply outstanding.!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! thankyou!
  • + 2
 The nap at my desk today was nowhere near as epic....
  • + 2
 ...And here I am clicking my life away on my work computer.
  • + 2
 No sure if there is words to describe this !
  • + 2
 Wow. Fantastic. Guess I need to ignore this rain and get out and ride!
  • + 2
 Best 5 minutes I've had off the bike since I don't know, forever?
  • + 1
 Stunning photography, but a Diamondback is probably one of the last bikes I would think of when I hear dream ride.
  • + 2
 True dream !!!
  • + 2
 Epic !!!!!
  • + 2
 WOW
  • + 2
 Edit of the year!!!
  • + 2
 So awesome!
  • + 1
 I'm all about the fiddleheads!
  • + 1
 Spectacular! Don't stop making these!
  • + 1
 truly epic!
  • + 1
 That was stunning
  • + 1
 Chills!
  • + 1
 Great Job!!!!!
  • + 0
 Ja no lekka boet

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.059160
Mobile Version of Website