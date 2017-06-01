Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Mike Hopkins: Flow State – Video
Jun 1, 2017
by
Scott Secco
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Mike Hopkins: Flow State
by
scottsecco
Views: 1,366
Faves:
47
Comments: 11
Behind the Scenes: Cable Cams
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Behind the Scenes: Cable Cams
by
scottsecco
Views: 402
Faves:
13
Comments: 4
Presented by:
@diamondbackbikes
&
@SRSuntour
Rider: Mike Hopkins
Video: Scott Secco
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Photos: Paris Gore
g-42
(8 mins ago)
Nice. I think Scott sums it up in that behind the scenes video when he says his bottom line is that he wants the video to make you want to go out there and ride your bike. For most of us, that's probable an easy threshold (I, for one, am a bit like a Lab staring at that tennis ball in your hand - Ride? Ride? Ruff!!!), so perhaps it's more a matter of does this make you want to drop what you're doing, abandon grown-up responsibility, and take an extended lunch break?
I do have to take issue with the statement on towels, though - I mean, come on, we all know that 29er Super Boost towels would just blow these regular ones out of the water!
All visual wizardry aside - Scott keeps putting out his little master pieces, and then there's Bryn Atkinson doing his pared down, super-minimalist edits with stationary cameras - and while they are pretty different in their approaches, they both pass the gotta-go-ride-now test for me in a way not much else out there does. That's because they capture the flow of just flying through the woods on your bike in a way that gets downright visceral. Good stuff!
Gotta go ride now...
+ 5
ReubenKrabbe
Plus
(31 mins ago)
holy moly boys, that was a treat for the eyes
+ 2
denomerdano
(5 mins ago)
There were about 2700 PODs in that video.
@scottsecco
What a treat. Would be amazing to work with you, mike and Paris one day
+ 3
jaha222
(35 mins ago)
Definitley captured flow in that edit, the first, long cable cam follow was an amazing shot.
+ 2
boomforeal
(16 mins ago)
phenomenal, both vids. thanks guys
+ 2
WrenchRy87
(43 mins ago)
Drone or cable-cam? Can't really tell anymore.
+ 1
alloutprodux
(36 mins ago)
man you'd have to be a pretty ballin drone pilot to get thru them trees!
