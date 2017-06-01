VIDEOS

Mike Hopkins: Flow State – Video

Jun 1, 2017
by Scott Secco  
Mike Hopkins: Flow State

by scottsecco
Views: 1,366    Faves: 47    Comments: 11

Mike Hopkins in Revelstoke BC

Behind the Scenes: Cable Cams

by scottsecco
Views: 402    Faves: 13    Comments: 4

Presented by: @diamondbackbikes & @SRSuntour

Rider: Mike Hopkins
Video: Scott Secco
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Photos: Paris Gore


7 Comments

  • + 3
 Nice. I think Scott sums it up in that behind the scenes video when he says his bottom line is that he wants the video to make you want to go out there and ride your bike. For most of us, that's probable an easy threshold (I, for one, am a bit like a Lab staring at that tennis ball in your hand - Ride? Ride? Ruff!!!), so perhaps it's more a matter of does this make you want to drop what you're doing, abandon grown-up responsibility, and take an extended lunch break?

I do have to take issue with the statement on towels, though - I mean, come on, we all know that 29er Super Boost towels would just blow these regular ones out of the water!

All visual wizardry aside - Scott keeps putting out his little master pieces, and then there's Bryn Atkinson doing his pared down, super-minimalist edits with stationary cameras - and while they are pretty different in their approaches, they both pass the gotta-go-ride-now test for me in a way not much else out there does. That's because they capture the flow of just flying through the woods on your bike in a way that gets downright visceral. Good stuff!

Gotta go ride now...
  • + 5
 holy moly boys, that was a treat for the eyes
  • + 2
 There were about 2700 PODs in that video. @scottsecco
What a treat. Would be amazing to work with you, mike and Paris one day
  • + 3
 Definitley captured flow in that edit, the first, long cable cam follow was an amazing shot.
  • + 2
 phenomenal, both vids. thanks guys
  • + 2
 Drone or cable-cam? Can't really tell anymore.
  • + 1
 man you'd have to be a pretty ballin drone pilot to get thru them trees!

Post a Comment



