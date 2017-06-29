PINKBIKE TECH

Mike Jones' Nukeproof Pulse - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017

Jun 29, 2017
by Vernon Felton  
Mike Jones

Mike Jones has had a hell of a 2017 season already. The Welsh rider entered this season strong, only to wreck at Lourdes.

That early-season crash wound up busting Jones' wrist, causing him to miss out on the action between then and now. Jones, however, is back on the bike and ready to race this weekend.

Here’s a quick look at Jones' Nukeproof Pulse. Mike's mechanic, Brooks Cardwell, took us through Jones' Pulse.

Mike is 5'10"/ 178cm and rides a medium sized Pulse frame.
mike jones

Mike Jones


"There's nothing fancy going on with the cockpit," says Brooks. "It's pretty standard. Mike runs a Nukeproof 760mm wide handlebar with a 38mm rise. That's a standard bar, not cut. His stem is a 40mm. His stack height is also pretty standard. He's running 10mm at the moment. Sometimes he runs 5mm instead. It just depends on the track and if he feels like he needs to raise the front ened a little."


Mike Jones


Jones is running an air/coil RockShox combo. Says Brooks, "We're running 100 psi in the fork."

Settings on that Boxxer?

"We're at seven clicks from fully closed on compression [damping] and six clicks from fully closed on rebound [damping].

The 71kg rider is currently running a 375lb spring on a RockShox Vivid shock, but sometimes he runs a 350lb spring, depending on the course in question. Are the Pulse's kinematics better suited to a coil-sprung shock?

"I think so," says Brooks. "Yeah, personally, I find the coil has far less friction than an air system, but we also go back and forth on that depending on the course. We went up to a 375, but normally we run a 350. This one has a slightly harder durometer bump stop because of the nature of this track. He runs about 25 to 30 percent sag. Again, that depends on the track, sometimes it’s slightly more sag, sometimes slightly less."


Mike Jones
Schwalbe Magic Mary are the tire of choice as of this morning. "We run a 2.5, purple stripe, in the front at 24 psi. And a 2.35 in the rear 28 psi."

Mike Jones

Mike Jones

Jones' is running SRAM's X0 DH, 7-speed drivetrain.

Mike Jones
An interesting bit of texturing on that shift paddle...


Mike Jones
Mike Jones
SRAM Codes paired with 220mm rotors and sintered pads provide stopping duties.

Mike Jones


MENTIONS: @Nukeproofinternational / @rossbellphoto


