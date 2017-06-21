Mike Jones: Out of the Valley Episode One - Video

A natural talent on two wheels, the right attitude, a supportive family and Afan Valley is on your doorstep- the making of Mike Jones.Episode 1 looks at Mikes rise from the Afan valley. With Huge support from his family and through to bike shop deals and that awesome move to become part of FMD team with the Seagrave family. After that the dream move to the Chain reaction Cycles roof team with his hero and now friend Sam Hill and team manager Nigel Page.