Mike Jones: Out of the Valley Episode One - Video

Jun 21, 2017 at 11:06
Jun 21, 2017
by Nukeproof  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login


A natural talent on two wheels, the right attitude, a supportive family and Afan Valley is on your doorstep- the making of Mike Jones.

Episode 1 looks at Mikes rise from the Afan valley. With Huge support from his family and through to bike shop deals and that awesome move to become part of FMD team with the Seagrave family. After that the dream move to the Chain reaction Cycles roof team with his hero and now friend Sam Hill and team manager Nigel Page.


MENTIONS: @Nukeproofinternational
Must Read This Week
Scott Genius 2018 - First Ride
99984 views
Stemtee's World Cup Winning €4,000 Shock
89161 views
Injured Rider Unsuccessful in Lawsuit Against Whistler Bike Park
75230 views
Is Polygon's Square One EX9 the Elusive 'One Bike'? - Review
59643 views
Staff Rides - Mike Levy's Rocky Mountain Element
46991 views
Vorsprung Luftkappe - Review
44196 views
Replay: Les Gets Downhill Presented by IXS - Crankworx Les Gets 2017
32461 views
Mountain Bike Hall of Fame 2017 Nominees
32255 views






4 Comments

  • + 1
 Damn was enjoying that, then it ended haha looking forward to the next episode. What a young talent Mike Jones is and typically relaxed cool guy like a lot of pro's I have met.
  • + 1
 Humble, greatfull, nice guy, I'm guessing he will be thanking nigel and sam next round. You got some lucky breaks but it wasn't through lack of trying! You rip!
  • + 1
 Mike Jooooooooones! 281-33o-8 zero zero fo
  • + 1
 Such a cool humble kid!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.023896
Mobile Version of Website