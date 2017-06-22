Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Mike Jones: Out of the Valley Episode Two - Video
Jun 22, 2017 at 3:00
Jun 22, 2017
by
Nukeproof
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Mike Jones talks through his Junior years and the progression to Elite. Sam Hill and Nigel Page share when and where they first met Mike, and share some pretty funny soundbites too.
MENTIONS
:
@Nukeproofinternational
Tweet
Must Read This Week
Scott Genius 2018 - First Ride
100964 views
Stemtee's World Cup Winning €4,000 Shock
91100 views
Injured Rider Unsuccessful in Lawsuit Against Whistler Bike Park
76484 views
Is Polygon's Square One EX9 the Elusive 'One Bike'? - Review
61061 views
Staff Rides - Mike Levy's Rocky Mountain Element
47282 views
Vorsprung Luftkappe - Review
47133 views
Moments in Time - Video
37182 views
Mountain Bike Hall of Fame 2017 Nominees
34771 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
+ 1
orastreet1
(34 mins ago)
That Welch accent - love it, though I think I can understand Ratboy better. These videos are phenomenal! Love hearing the stories of how these guys made it!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026800
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment