Mike Jones: Out of the Valley Episode Two - Video

Jun 22, 2017 at 3:00
Jun 22, 2017
by Nukeproof  
 
Mike Jones talks through his Junior years and the progression to Elite. Sam Hill and Nigel Page share when and where they first met Mike, and share some pretty funny soundbites too.

MENTIONS: @Nukeproofinternational
  • + 1
 That Welch accent - love it, though I think I can understand Ratboy better. These videos are phenomenal! Love hearing the stories of how these guys made it!

