Mike Jones Signs With Nukeproof For Domestic Focussed Race Program

Pumped to be joining Nukeproof for 2021 and beyond (I hope). After being away from the brand for the last 3 years I’m stoked that the opportunity come up to join the team again!



After the whole pandemic and everything that’s been happening the past year and budgets being shrunk the possibility of a factory ride just wasn’t there anymore, so I wanted to put my own deal together that took the pressure of racing and results away and being able to have fun riding again!



After speaking with Rob at Nukeproof, we managed to come up with a deal that will allow me to still carry on racing at a high level, but without the pressure! Also being able to give back to the British downhill scene by racing all the British Downhill Nationals. I’m keen to be able to help and pass my experience of racing World Cups to the next generation too by holding some Nukeproof coaching days.



I’m really looking forward to this year with Nukeproof and build on a partnership with a brand that kicked off my elite World Cup career! — Mike Jones