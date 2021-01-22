Mike Jones Signs With Nukeproof For Domestic Focussed Race Program

Mike Jones has re-signed with Nukeproof after bidding them a fond farewell just three years ago. Jones moved to Mondraker
to continue racing World Cups after CRC/Nukeproof turned its focus from downhill to enduro
but is now back to the Northern Irish brand with the main goal of racing British Nationals.
With a young family and a full-time job, Jones has built his own program to take a more relaxed approach to racing. There are apparently no firm plans for World Cup racing yet although we reached out to Nukeproof and they told us, "We will see what is possible and if we can sort something (we may pop along to have a go and tow in with some old teammates)."
|Pumped to be joining Nukeproof for 2021 and beyond (I hope). After being away from the brand for the last 3 years I’m stoked that the opportunity come up to join the team again!
After the whole pandemic and everything that’s been happening the past year and budgets being shrunk the possibility of a factory ride just wasn’t there anymore, so I wanted to put my own deal together that took the pressure of racing and results away and being able to have fun riding again!
After speaking with Rob at Nukeproof, we managed to come up with a deal that will allow me to still carry on racing at a high level, but without the pressure! Also being able to give back to the British downhill scene by racing all the British Downhill Nationals. I’m keen to be able to help and pass my experience of racing World Cups to the next generation too by holding some Nukeproof coaching days.
I’m really looking forward to this year with Nukeproof and build on a partnership with a brand that kicked off my elite World Cup career!—Mike Jones
|Welcome back Mike Jones, Nukeproof are stoked to have one of South Wales' finest downhill exports back with us. Fresh from a day’s work (he’s got a proper job now), Mike has just received his new Dissent 290 and Mega 290 so is keen to show them off.
Mike has a racing CV to challenge the best, he’s an undeniable talent. With over 8 years of racing at downhill World Cups, including multiple Junior World Cup wins, Elite podiums, a 4th place at the 2015 World Championships as well as top 20 results last year, Nukeproof are stoked to have Mike’s back with us. He joins our “PRO-vateers” ranks (we don’t have a full “factory” Downhill race team) to race British Downhill and whatever else he throws himself into. But with his young family now being his main focus.
He’s naturally one of the fastest (and wildest) riders out there. Whilst not on the Nukeproof team for the past 3 years, he’s remained a good friend and as such will always have a ride with us (insert “part of the family line here”). Nukeproof are proud to be supporting him once again and to help his decision to keep doing what he loves; keep riding bikes (fast). Stoked you're on-board Mike.—Nukeproof
