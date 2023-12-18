Mike Kazimer's 2024 Predictions

Dec 18, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
photo
Freeriding is alive and well in the Sea to Sky corridor. Photo: Joe Wakefield

The Freeride Revival

Ride to the Hills, one of the best mountain bike movies ever, was released in 2001. That means there's a whole new generation of riders out there who weren't even born when that classic came out, and who never got to experience the joys of ripping a derailleur off on a sketchy skinny, or of launching off flights of stairs until something broke (usually the bike, sometimes a bone or three).

I feel like the timing is right for an old-school freeride revival. If events like Yoann Barelli's Tour de Gnar are any indication, there's no shortage of talented riders who are capable of pushing the sport to places the early pioneers wouldn't have imagined. I've also noticed a smattering of new features starting to pop up in the woods, a skinny here and a log ride there, a sign that some of the classics from freeriding's first wave are making a comeback.

Enduro racing seems to be fizzling out faster than a birthday candle in the rain, which means there's going to be a whole bunch of riders looking for more ways to stay entertained on their fancy long travel bikes. To top it all off, the fashion styles of the late '90s / early 2000's are back, so it's prime time to put on those JNCOs and go find a skinny to ride or a roof to huck off.

photo
Longer and slacker is great, and so are laser cats, but everything has a limit.

The Pace of Geometry Change Slows Down

We're at a very good place when it comes to the geometry of most bikes – steeper seat angles, slacker head angles, and longer reach numbers have all combined to make the modern mountain bike more versatile than ever. For years, every new bike was longer, lower, and slacker than the one before it, but I have a feeling that's not going to be as common of a refrain. More adjustability will become a theme, though, because it's harder for riders (and reviewers) to complain if there's an infinite number of possibilities.

I'd say that for the most part, reach numbers seem to have hit their natural limit – at a certain point, a bike will start to feel unwieldy and dull on anything other than high-speed straightaways, and most riders don't have the steeps of Champéry out their back door (and even the riders in Champéry don't ride bikes that are 10 feet long).

Despite Henry Quinney's claim that bikes are going to get steeper, I think that's going to be the exception rather than the rule – for enduro bikes I'd expect head angles to remain in the 63 – 64-degree range. There's still plenty of room to experiment with slacker head angles, though, especially for shorter travel bikes.

As for chainstay lengths, I think it's safe to say that the average length will start to creep up, but I'm far from convinced that there's one magic number or ratio when it comes to geometry. I've ridden bikes with stubby chainstays that have been an absolute blast to ride, and I've also ridden bikes with long chainstays that have been just as fun. To a certain extent it comes down to personal preference, and the mountain bike world would be pretty dull if there was just one fixed set of geometry numbers that was supposed to work perfectly for everyone.

Scott Ransom staff ride
Back in 2019, my Scott Ransom weighed in at 30.2 pounds, and that's with 29" wheels and 170mm of travel. Nowadays, modern enduro bikes are regularly creeping past the 35-pound mark.

Weight Starts to Matter Again

Ah, the old 'weight doesn't matter' argument. There's merit to the idea that you shouldn't worry too much about how much your bike weighs, especially if you're focusing on downhill performance. However, mountain bike weights have crept up a fair bit in the last few years due to longer travel dropper posts, heavier tires, and burlier suspension.

I'm glad all of those items exist – I don't miss lowering my seat by hand, or fixing multiple flats on a ride – but when e-bikes are hitting the market that only weigh a few pounds more than a bike without a battery or a motor, well, there's probably room for improvement. Now that bikes have become relatively durable, maybe it's time to start looking for spots to shave grams without diminishing the performance.

1000-gram tires that are as tough and supportive as DH tires without the weight? Dropper posts that are ½ pound lighter than they are now? Long travel forks that are stiff, strong, and reasonably light? There's plenty of potential – we'll just have to wait and see what the future holds.



34 Comments
  • 19 0
 "Enduro racing seems to be fizzling out " - Regional events still seem to be popular though. It's just the EWS coverage/scheduling being gutted by the UCI that seems to be taking the excitement out of the pointiest end of the sport. Grassroots interest may very well keep it humming along.

I'm hoping this evolves into a non-uci league centered here in North America. We could connect a lot of the disparate events pretty easily if we had some coordination.
  • 8 0
 Yep, hopefully we see an explosion of local enduro events, both shorter and longer Trans-style. Just because the UCI doesn't give a shit doesn't mean it's not still popular.
  • 6 0
 Fore sure, all the western Canada races seem to be selling out. Don't even get me started on the DH races. My son had 84 kids in his category at a Canada Cup this year.
  • 1 0
 Totally agree! Grassroots enduro is awesome and just in my little nook of North America there are 3 or 4 different series I'd consider racing in. Even more one-off races that are put on by local clubs. I met numerous people last year who just started racing, so its certainly still growing!

UCI really seems to be setting themselves to go the way of Olympics in snowboarding. E.g. only a few people care and the true top of the sport is not defined by a so called "world level" competion. Honestly, it would probably be for the best for mtbing in general to break away from the roadies at UCI whom seem obssesed with making mtbing into some Frankenstein of the Tour de France and F1 (both of which I have exactly Ø interest in).
  • 17 0
 I'm no weight weenie, but I do consider myself weight conscious. Given that I pedal a lot to access fun trails/descents, I make an effort to consider weight in the price vs. durability vs. performance vs. value equation. The lightest part doesn't always win, but often times it's a factor in the decision - I agree that a general focus on more reasonable weights is and will continue to be important to those who don't just "smash descents" and still pedal their bikes with some desire to get up the hill quick enough.
  • 12 1
 i go for a poo before every ride i save 10lbs at least
  • 1 0
 Or you could go for a rear tyre tread with less rolling resistance, that's going to make a bigger difference than a few hundred grams here or there.
  • 1 0
 @Compositepro: That sounds like a load of shit.
  • 12 1
 Ripton releases performance denim pants in JNCO style with 50 inch leg openings and pockets big enough to carry 2L of Mountain Dew
  • 6 0
 The Scott Ransom and Firebird were so good, so capable at reasonable weights, and I would love to get back to owning one. I agree that weight matters and tires are the worst of it, I will pay the penalty to run DH casings rather than rim inserts.
  • 5 0
 Bringing back the old hucking from a rooftop seems like a very clever conspiracy to make people snap frames at a faster pace and that way clear the inventory... nice one bike industry
  • 4 0
 Every time i MENTION the weight of any trail bike being too heavy here like over 31 pounds I take a beating here, For the record i have owned a dozen maybe a few more and they are all between 28-31 pounds, a mix of 29, 650 and 26. I have not broken or had any other catastrophic events with them. I am feeling my age lately and hauling a 34 pound anchor is not in my cards.
80% of the rides are uphill....Embrace reality.
  • 3 0
 I think it's just what you get used to...I used to pedal a 35+lber up so I could bomb on the downhill and then bought a 6x6" enduro style that weighed 9lbs less...and thought...well dang this is awesome. but I was probably stronger when I had to throw the big boy around.
  • 4 2
 I'm okay with the weight, if it means that my bike can take whatever abuse comes up on the trail I happen upon that day. This wasn't always the case in previous years.

The last bike I had that weighed 30 pounds (or maybe just over that), had to be thrown in the trash basically, as it started to crack over all the place.
  • 4 0
 2024 will be a holding pattern for a lot of companies. Maybe 2025 will see an influx of new ideas?
  • 5 1
 30lb race rigs yes less pivots no crazy high pivots long chains, less is more
  • 3 1
 Im sat looking at an epic HT that weighs 20lbs wondering who rides 30lb monsters :-) edit then realised i compared an apple and a pumpkin
  • 1 0
 I appreciate the idea of weight reduction.
Years ago after riding primarily DH, lift assist and shuttle rides. I thought I wanted a really light weight trail bike (relative to my dh bike and my budget). Then I got a 150mm trail bike and liked how it pedaled, but since I am a bit of a Clydesdale and like riding aggressively, I couldn't get past how flexy the bike was. I ended up selling it after a year and building up a Gen II Nomad with burlier than Santa Cruz's stock builds and I never looked back. Yes, I ended up with a heavy bike, and yes I have to work harder to pedal around with my buddies on shorter travel bikes, but the confidence and fun on the down hills is worth it to me. Your mileage may vary.

I found that "never skip leg day" has helped me deal with a heavier bike.
  • 4 3
 Thank you for acknowledging Ride to the Hills! I still re-watch it a few times every year. It is the unequivocally the best mountain bike film ever made and quietly influenced more in our sport than most will ever know.
  • 5 4
 The weight portion of this matters! 35 lb enduro bikes are a little ridiculous, especially at 5,000 usd. We will have to weight it out to see if 30lb enduro bikes are coming back.
  • 4 3
 Spoken like someone who doesn't race Enduro! More sprung weight means a smoother ride, and the other bits mean durability to actually make it through a season.
  • 2 0
 Currently my Transition Sentinel, built with carbon wheels, cranks, and factory components is a hair off of 39lbs. Would be happy with a 35lb bike at this point haha
  • 1 0
 I would argue that 35lb enduro bikes are miss-categorized: they’re really single crown dh bikes these days…

I do love light weight bikes though, sub-30lbs was one of my requirements for my trail bike , that I bought last year…

Weighting for lite bikes is an enduro-ing quality…
  • 2 1
 @adamweld: 100%. Nothing's slower in a race than breaking your bike or flatting.
  • 5 1
 The weight arguments always have to be in conjunction with cost
  • 2 0
 And durability
  • 3 0
 Yes to all this, especially weight.
  • 1 0
 I'd far rather ride my current 35lb enduro bike than the 32lb & 30lb bikes I had in the same bracket before it. Both up and down hill.
  • 4 3
 Just when I thought people were cool with aluminum again... weight matters now. Damnit.
  • 8 0
 dont worry they can still make lightweight things with aluminium,
  • 3 0
 You misspelled Champery
  • 3 0
 Mike Levy
  • 1 0
 i am a total weight wheeny. my madonna has a carbon bar and bottle cage. every gramm counts
  • 1 0
 This list makes a hell of a lot more sense the henry's. If PB looses another Mike they are doomed.







