Mike Kazimer's 2024 Predictions

The Freeride RevivalRide to the Hills
, one of the best mountain bike movies ever, was released in 2001. That means there's a whole new generation of riders out there who weren't even born when that classic came out, and who never got to experience the joys of ripping a derailleur off on a sketchy skinny, or of launching off flights of stairs until something broke (usually the bike, sometimes a bone or three).
I feel like the timing is right for an old-school freeride revival. If events like Yoann Barelli's Tour de Gnar
are any indication, there's no shortage of talented riders who are capable of pushing the sport to places the early pioneers wouldn't have imagined. I've also noticed a smattering of new features starting to pop up in the woods, a skinny here and a log ride there, a sign that some of the classics from freeriding's first wave are making a comeback.
Enduro racing seems to be fizzling out faster than a birthday candle in the rain, which means there's going to be a whole bunch of riders looking for more ways to stay entertained on their fancy long travel bikes. To top it all off, the fashion styles of the late '90s / early 2000's are back, so it's prime time to put on those JNCOs and go find a skinny to ride or a roof to huck off.The Pace of Geometry Change Slows Down
We're at a very good place when it comes to the geometry of most bikes – steeper seat angles, slacker head angles, and longer reach numbers have all combined to make the modern mountain bike more versatile than ever. For years, every new bike was longer, lower, and slacker than the one before it, but I have a feeling that's not going to be as common of a refrain. More adjustability will become a theme, though, because it's harder for riders (and reviewers) to complain if there's an infinite number of possibilities.
I'd say that for the most part, reach numbers seem to have hit their natural limit – at a certain point, a bike will start to feel unwieldy and dull on anything other than high-speed straightaways, and most riders don't have the steeps of Champéry out their back door (and even the riders in Champéry don't ride bikes that are 10 feet long).
Despite Henry Quinney
's claim that bikes are going to get steeper, I think that's going to be the exception rather than the rule – for enduro bikes I'd expect head angles to remain in the 63 – 64-degree range. There's still plenty of room to experiment with slacker head angles, though, especially for shorter travel bikes.
As for chainstay lengths, I think it's safe to say that the average length will start to creep up, but I'm far from convinced that there's one magic number or ratio when it comes to geometry. I've ridden bikes with stubby chainstays that have been an absolute blast to ride, and I've also ridden bikes with long chainstays that have been just as fun. To a certain extent it comes down to personal preference, and the mountain bike world would be pretty dull if there was just one fixed set of geometry numbers that was supposed to work perfectly for everyone.Weight Starts to Matter Again
Ah, the old 'weight doesn't matter' argument. There's merit to the idea that you shouldn't worry too much about how much your bike weighs, especially if you're focusing on downhill performance. However, mountain bike weights have crept up a fair bit in the last few years due to longer travel dropper posts, heavier tires, and burlier suspension.
I'm glad all of those items exist – I don't miss lowering my seat by hand, or fixing multiple flats on a ride – but when e-bikes are hitting the market that only weigh a few pounds more than a bike without a battery or a motor, well, there's probably room for improvement. Now that bikes have become relatively durable, maybe it's time to start looking for spots to shave grams without diminishing the performance.
1000-gram tires that are as tough and supportive as DH tires without the weight? Dropper posts that are ½ pound lighter than they are now? Long travel forks that are stiff, strong, and reasonably light? There's plenty of potential – we'll just have to wait and see what the future holds.
I'm hoping this evolves into a non-uci league centered here in North America. We could connect a lot of the disparate events pretty easily if we had some coordination.
UCI really seems to be setting themselves to go the way of Olympics in snowboarding. E.g. only a few people care and the true top of the sport is not defined by a so called "world level" competion. Honestly, it would probably be for the best for mtbing in general to break away from the roadies at UCI whom seem obssesed with making mtbing into some Frankenstein of the Tour de France and F1 (both of which I have exactly Ø interest in).
80% of the rides are uphill....Embrace reality.
The last bike I had that weighed 30 pounds (or maybe just over that), had to be thrown in the trash basically, as it started to crack over all the place.
Years ago after riding primarily DH, lift assist and shuttle rides. I thought I wanted a really light weight trail bike (relative to my dh bike and my budget). Then I got a 150mm trail bike and liked how it pedaled, but since I am a bit of a Clydesdale and like riding aggressively, I couldn't get past how flexy the bike was. I ended up selling it after a year and building up a Gen II Nomad with burlier than Santa Cruz's stock builds and I never looked back. Yes, I ended up with a heavy bike, and yes I have to work harder to pedal around with my buddies on shorter travel bikes, but the confidence and fun on the down hills is worth it to me. Your mileage may vary.
I found that "never skip leg day" has helped me deal with a heavier bike.
I do love light weight bikes though, sub-30lbs was one of my requirements for my trail bike , that I bought last year…
Weighting for lite bikes is an enduro-ing quality…