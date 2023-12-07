Mike Levy's Last Podcast

The podcast will continue with Henry, Kaz, Sarah, and the rest of the PB editorial crew. Levy will drop in from time to time, but we'll have to finally change the cover art. Art by Taj Mihelich

RC had some great stories about Levy at the Trek launch in Copper Canyon circa 2007.

Freeride Levy in ~2008.

The infamous post-crash photo from BC Bike Race. Photo: Margus Riga.

Levy's unpaid intern has had to hand feed occasionally him over the years.

Strong opinions about gearboxes.

Proving that eccentric hubbed side by side bikes are the future.

Scooters with Crisp and Levy in Taiwan.

Skids are serious business.

I was hoping we wouldn't ever have to do this podcast, but as of a few weeks ago, Mike Levy has officially left the Pinkbike team. Kazimer and I sat down with Levy in my cold, cramped garage to reflect on his time at Pinkbike and read a bunch of Levy stories from coworkers and industry friends—including a chat with the venerable Richard Cunningham. There's a short detour about aliens, Bigfoot, and sim racing, before we talk about Levy's plans for the future and end the podcast to avoid getting emotional and weird. Apologies in advance for the strong language, this one is a bit raw.Mike Levy's been a huge part of the Pinkbike team for many years, and has had a massive impact on the sport. We're gutted to see him go, but he'll still pop in from time to time as part of the extended Pinkbike family forever.We joke about it in the podcast but, despite him being totally against the idea, I honestly believe he belongs in the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame.Thanks for everything, Mike.