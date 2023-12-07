Mike Levy's Last Podcast

Dec 7, 2023
by Brian Park  
photo
The podcast will continue with Henry, Kaz, Sarah, and the rest of the PB editorial crew. Levy will drop in from time to time, but we'll have to finally change the cover art. Art by Taj Mihelich


I was hoping we wouldn't ever have to do this podcast, but as of a few weeks ago, Mike Levy has officially left the Pinkbike team. Kazimer and I sat down with Levy in my cold, cramped garage to reflect on his time at Pinkbike and read a bunch of Levy stories from coworkers and industry friends—including a chat with the venerable Richard Cunningham. There's a short detour about aliens, Bigfoot, and sim racing, before we talk about Levy's plans for the future and end the podcast to avoid getting emotional and weird. Apologies in advance for the strong language, this one is a bit raw.



Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.


photo
RC had some great stories about Levy at the Trek launch in Copper Canyon circa 2007.

photo
Freeride Levy in ~2008.

Mike levy at the BC Bike Race Photo by Margus Riga
The infamous post-crash photo from BC Bike Race. Photo: Margus Riga.

mikelevy - this is as close to mama birding as things got. Levy was so tired he needed to be hand fed.
Levy's unpaid intern has had to hand feed occasionally him over the years.

Mike Levy s pinkmartian.com
Radek made pinkmartian.com in Levy's honour.

Thinking about gearboxes.
Strong opinions about gearboxes.

The Grim Donut video game
Levy will be forever immortalized in the Grim Donut Game.

Taiwan with Levy Crisp
Proving that eccentric hubbed side by side bikes are the future.

Taiwan with Levy Crisp
Scooters with Crisp and Levy in Taiwan.

Skidz w Levy
Skids are serious business.


Mike Levy's been a huge part of the Pinkbike team for many years, and has had a massive impact on the sport. We're gutted to see him go, but he'll still pop in from time to time as part of the extended Pinkbike family forever.

We joke about it in the podcast but, despite him being totally against the idea, I honestly believe he belongs in the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame.


Should Mike Levy be inducted into the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame?




Thanks for everything, Mike.

45 Comments
  • 117 0
 We didn’t even talk about linkage forks or bikes with not enough travel, and we definitely missed the comment section. I want to say that there’s zero chance I would have stuck around for so long if we didn’t have such an active and entertaining community, so my time here is mostly your fault rather than anything I’ve done.

I’ve heard bike industry folk talk shit about the PB comment section many times over the years. I would always think about how boring it must be to not have a load of people instantly telling you where you f*cked up, pointing out your (many) spelling mistakes and, if you managed not to bumble it up too badly, maybe even give you some praise. And so many laughs. Never change, Pinkers.

The comment section has made this Pinkbike journey about a thousand times more entertaining than it would have been otherwise, so thank you!

I could never have imagined where this whole thing would end up, that I’d ever be able to do this as a job, and that I’d be part of such an amazing community.
  • 12 0
 Thanks for your contributions. Enjoy your endless sabbatical.
  • 10 0
 Thank you so much. You are a large part of the reason why 15-year-old me joined this platform and even larger part of the reason I stuck around. Can't wait to see what you get up to next!
  • 7 0
 We'll miss you, Levy. Hopefully we'll see your name on a comment here every once in a while. Best wishes on whatever comes next for your life.
  • 5 0
 Thanks levy. All the best.
  • 2 0
 You’re wrong about climb switches but right about water bottle mounts.
See you in the next life.
  • 1 0
 Thank you! 3
  • 1 0
 All the best for the future Mike!
  • 2 0
 We are going to miss you man! I hope you find/found your next calling and its rad.
  • 3 0
 bye mike
  • 1 0
 Thanks for all the quality contents over the years and all the best for the future!

And Specialized thanks you as well when you made me buy a 21’ stumpy after reading your review Big Grin still have it still super stoked.

Any tribute poster planned !!??
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike comment section does a great job of holding brands to account.

Questionable performance claims, unreasonable pricing, cringey marketing spiel, elephants in the room that the brand is ignoring - Pinkbike comment section will tell you all about it. Rewards the brands that are doing it right and punishes the brands doing it wrong.

There may be some exceptions where brands get an unjustified beasting (Orange Bikes get a tough wrap) but most of the time the beastings are fully justified and often times there's very genuine praise on here. Long live Pinkbike comment section!
  • 11 0
 Damn, happy trails brother.
  • 8 0
 I feel like MTB has become a horror story. The UCI villain, RBTV murdered and now Levy kidnapped by aliens. This plot sucks.
  • 2 0
 Yeah 2023 has been rough for a lot of fans of DH and MTB. Definitely feels like an unpleasant changing of the guard is occurring. Best wishes to you and yours Mike!
  • 5 0
 Good to hear from you Mike. While I've gotten used to your absence, now that it's official it's a hard pill. Been following what you have to say for over a decade at this point. Happy trails!
  • 4 0
 When Outside took over and they were doing a podcast about the changes we could expect, I had a feeling — one of those moments — kinda like when a professor walks into a college classroom and says, “Look right. Look left. Half the people sitting next to you won’t finish this class.” That kind of change is inevitable in these types of takeovers in the corporate world. And I had a feeling Levy might not be the guy cut out for the corporate structure.

These things happen, I guess. We’re bummed. But thanks for all the great work over the years (Grim Donut, Downcountry, all of it!), and best of luck out there!
  • 5 0
 GG Out of business, UCI Downhill changes, Greg Minaar leaving Santa Cruz, Nukeproof on the brink, and now Mike Levy gone...2023 sucked major a$$.
  • 4 0
 I didn’t care for the guy at first but he grew on me like like a bad fungal infection. All the best Mike, I hope the future is bright and the trails are long.
  • 3 1
 Take care Levy, you are one of the biggest personalities in the mountainbike world. Man, you even defined a own mtb niche. Downcountry forever ! Stay healthy and life long and prosper.
  • 2 0
 Well there goes any hope of a comeback. Thanks for the fun Levy! Gonna miss your writing style and general vibe. Hopefully someone else will benefit nicely from your talents.
  • 1 0
 Damn... I'm probably not the only one that thinks of Levy as the embodiment of Pinkbike. Thanks for all the great articles and podcasts, been hell of ride.

Curious what your next adventures will be... new host of Ancient Aliens?
  • 1 1
 Shocking! However, you should've not used up all your vacation time beforehand, as you could've gotten a big payout instead. Or maybe Outside has a different policy? No offense to Dario and Henry but PB is a little less interesting without Levy.
  • 2 0
 You will be missed ! Always enjoyed your content , good luck on your future projects !
  • 10 6
 Who?
  • 2 0
 Genuine, legit and funny as hell. You will be missed. PROPS for your approach and contributions.
  • 3 0
 Well that answers that.
  • 2 0
 To the moon! Thanks for everything.
  • 1 0
 Truly a class act and is obviously a major contributor in the mountain bike world. Good luck to you and all you do.
  • 2 0
 Mike levy and Greg minnaar uci downcountry team 2024?
  • 1 0
 This just in, Mike Levy to replace Greg Minnar on Santa Cruz! Gonna miss you! Best of luck for the future.
  • 2 0
 Bye
  • 3 1
 Bittersweet ; (
  • 2 1
 Where can i apply for his job???
  • 2 0
 Where’d he go?
  • 11 0
 Area 51.
  • 2 0
 Space camp.
  • 1 0
 Hmn Asia ….. Hmn Mikey I love you but if you broke up with Sarah I’d be thrilled to date her oMg best girl out there
  • 1 0
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=niZpcdp2v34&t=20
  • 1 0
 VitalMTB? NSMB?
  • 1 0
 Thanks for all the memories Levy, PB won't be the same without youFrown
  • 1 0
 Legendary. MTB and Levy are eternally intertwined!
  • 2 0
 April fools?
  • 1 0
 Dammit, Levy!







