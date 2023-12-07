Mike Levy's Last Podcast

I was hoping we wouldn't ever have to do this podcast, but as of a few weeks ago, Mike Levy has officially left the Pinkbike team. Kazimer and I sat down with Levy in my cold, cramped garage to reflect on his time at Pinkbike and read a bunch of Levy stories from coworkers and industry friends—including a chat with the venerable Richard Cunningham. There's a short detour about aliens, Bigfoot, and sim racing, before we talk about Levy's plans for the future and end the podcast to avoid getting emotional and weird. Apologies in advance for the strong language, this one is a bit raw.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
RC had some great stories about Levy at the Trek launch in Copper Canyon circa 2007.
The infamous post-crash photo from BC Bike Race. Photo: Margus Riga.
Levy's unpaid intern has had to hand feed occasionally him over the years.
Strong opinions about gearboxes.
Proving that eccentric hubbed side by side bikes are the future.
Scooters with Crisp and Levy in Taiwan.
Skids are serious business.
Mike Levy's been a huge part of the Pinkbike team for many years, and has had a massive impact on the sport. We're gutted to see him go, but he'll still pop in from time to time as part of the extended Pinkbike family forever.
We joke about it in the podcast but, despite him being totally against the idea, I honestly believe he belongs in the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame.
Thanks for everything, Mike.
I’ve heard bike industry folk talk shit about the PB comment section many times over the years. I would always think about how boring it must be to not have a load of people instantly telling you where you f*cked up, pointing out your (many) spelling mistakes and, if you managed not to bumble it up too badly, maybe even give you some praise. And so many laughs. Never change, Pinkers.
The comment section has made this Pinkbike journey about a thousand times more entertaining than it would have been otherwise, so thank you!
I could never have imagined where this whole thing would end up, that I’d ever be able to do this as a job, and that I’d be part of such an amazing community.
See you in the next life.
And Specialized thanks you as well when you made me buy a 21’ stumpy after reading your review still have it still super stoked.
Any tribute poster planned !!??
Questionable performance claims, unreasonable pricing, cringey marketing spiel, elephants in the room that the brand is ignoring - Pinkbike comment section will tell you all about it. Rewards the brands that are doing it right and punishes the brands doing it wrong.
There may be some exceptions where brands get an unjustified beasting (Orange Bikes get a tough wrap) but most of the time the beastings are fully justified and often times there's very genuine praise on here. Long live Pinkbike comment section!
These things happen, I guess. We’re bummed. But thanks for all the great work over the years (Grim Donut, Downcountry, all of it!), and best of luck out there!
Curious what your next adventures will be... new host of Ancient Aliens?