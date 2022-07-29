Mike Ross Lands First MTB Flat Drop Cashroll

Soooo pumped to get this done! Absolutely insane! — Mike Ross

The Crankworx Summer Series is in full swing at the Silverstar Bike Park, and we're starting to see some big tricks as riders practice for the slopestyle finals Sunday. With Crankworx Whistler almost here, too, riders are warming up for the most prestigious slopestyle event of the year, with the trick magnitude skyrocketing to match.Mike Ross shared a clip on social media of what, to our knowledge, is the world's first mountain bike cashroll off a flat drop. (If anyone knows of a rider accomplishing this feat before, please let us know in the comments.)Massive congratulations to Mike.