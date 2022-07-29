Mike Ross Lands First MTB Flat Drop Cashroll

Jul 29, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

The Crankworx Summer Series is in full swing at the Silverstar Bike Park, and we're starting to see some big tricks as riders practice for the slopestyle finals Sunday. With Crankworx Whistler almost here, too, riders are warming up for the most prestigious slopestyle event of the year, with the trick magnitude skyrocketing to match.

Mike Ross shared a clip on social media of what, to our knowledge, is the world's first mountain bike cashroll off a flat drop. (If anyone knows of a rider accomplishing this feat before, please let us know in the comments.)

bigquotesSoooo pumped to get this done! Absolutely insane!Mike Ross

Massive congratulations to Mike.

24 Comments

  • 24 0
 Plays like an ad for his rim/tire setup, jesus 0_0
  • 5 0
 not sure how the tire stayed on there
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: tubes
  • 12 0
 You haven’t seen the amount of worlds firsts I’ve done in my backyard
  • 2 0
 Super sick to see this ofc of a drop though!! Always more impressed by tricks out of a drop than a jump
  • 6 2
 So I just finished watching Friday Fails and have a few pointers:
1. Way too much speed, you should really go slower into a drop.
2. Needs to get his weight waaaaay further back.
3. Cameraman needs to ask,"You good?"
  • 5 0
 wtf!!! that was badass. the rim taking that is also badass.
  • 2 0
 His rim sponsor is like please hold please hold.
  • 3 0
 Committed there, from the takeoff view that wasn’t coming around until it did.
  • 2 0
 Does he moonlight as a fake Lawyer when he's not sending it?
  • 1 0
 No you’re thinking of Mike Hawk
  • 2 0
 What wheel is that? Mine dents when I look at it the wrong way.
  • 2 0
 Probably a DT
  • 3 0
 On his ig, 2 weeks ago, this bike was on a EX471 wheelset
  • 1 0
 according to PB editors slopestyle is just to hard to follow Wink Mike Ross making it harder
  • 1 0
 Incredible! They are artists!
  • 1 0
 What is a cashroll in technical terms, 360 front flip?
  • 1 0
 Yeah basically, like a corked 720 but you rotate over the rear wheel instead of the front
  • 1 0
 Now he can land it in competition and win like, $500.
  • 1 0
 I did this (in my dreams).
  • 1 0
 Sick. Who's Mike Ross?
  • 1 0
 A character from Friends i think...
  • 1 0
 Bob's younger brother?

Regardless, props to both the rider and the bike!
  • 1 0
 Rim's the real hero!





