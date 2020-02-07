Mike Sinyard Advocates for Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies Following Decriminalisation in Santa Cruz

Mike Sinyard's Project New Day has increased its efforts advocating for alternative mental health therapies following a Santa Cruz council vote to decrimilaize psychoactive plants and fungi. The vote, that was passed on January 28, includes plants such as magic mushrooms, ayahuasca and peyote.
Project New Day is a non-profit that was set up last year by Sinyard and research scientist, Alli Feduccia, PhD, with the mission of helping people "overcome addiction and actualize mental health through the legal and responsible use of psychedelics". This isn't Sinyard's first attempt at solving mental health issues outside the confines of big pharma either as he also founded The Outride Foundation (formerly The Specialized Foundation) to provide cycling/exercise interventions to improve social, emotional, and cognitive health. It's worth noting that while The Outride Foundation is linked to Specialized, Project New Day is not.
Project New Day will create and run programmes to help people overcome addiction, provide capital to scientists and healers, educate the public and policy makers, and create a community around its ideas and programs.
|Santa Cruz’s decriminalization is a clear indicator that we are at a tipping point regarding the acceptance of psychedelics as a means to reverse the tide of addiction and other health epidemics sweeping our society. One day soon there will be clinicians in every city in the country implementing proven practices involving psychedelic medicines to help liberate people from the grip of addiction. Project New Day is here to accelerate this effort to heal suffering at the individual and societal level.
Drug addiction, including the opioid crisis, is the biggest threat to our society today. It’s estimated that 133 people are dying from opioids in America every day! Current approaches to helping people who are hooked aren’t working well enough; however, scientific studies are showing that treatments combining psychedelic medicines and human interaction do make a difference.—Mike Sinyard
|Clinical research is showing that psychedelic medicines can bring healing and long-term remission from problematic substance use when experienced within a therapeutic context. Findings like these were instrumental in the US Food and Drug Administration awarding psilocybin ‘breakthrough therapy’ status in 2018.—Dr. Feduccia
More info, here
Too big a debate to call it victimless
(P.S I'm pro legalisation/decriminalisation)
A big step forward but there’s lots to be done. I hope more states as well as European countries will build on this!
img1.stcrm.it/images/21445229/HOR_STD/1000x/santa-cruz.jpg
I am a mushroom!
