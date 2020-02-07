Mike Sinyard Advocates for Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies Following Decriminalisation in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz’s decriminalization is a clear indicator that we are at a tipping point regarding the acceptance of psychedelics as a means to reverse the tide of addiction and other health epidemics sweeping our society. One day soon there will be clinicians in every city in the country implementing proven practices involving psychedelic medicines to help liberate people from the grip of addiction. Project New Day is here to accelerate this effort to heal suffering at the individual and societal level.



Drug addiction, including the opioid crisis, is the biggest threat to our society today. It’s estimated that 133 people are dying from opioids in America every day! Current approaches to helping people who are hooked aren’t working well enough; however, scientific studies are showing that treatments combining psychedelic medicines and human interaction do make a difference. — Mike Sinyard