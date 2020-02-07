Mike Sinyard Advocates for Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies Following Decriminalisation in Santa Cruz

Feb 7, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Mike Sinyard's Project New Day has increased its efforts advocating for alternative mental health therapies following a Santa Cruz council vote to decrimilaize psychoactive plants and fungi. The vote, that was passed on January 28, includes plants such as magic mushrooms, ayahuasca and peyote.

Project New Day is a non-profit that was set up last year by Sinyard and research scientist, Alli Feduccia, PhD, with the mission of helping people "overcome addiction and actualize mental health through the legal and responsible use of psychedelics". This isn't Sinyard's first attempt at solving mental health issues outside the confines of big pharma either as he also founded The Outride Foundation (formerly The Specialized Foundation) to provide cycling/exercise interventions to improve social, emotional, and cognitive health. It's worth noting that while The Outride Foundation is linked to Specialized, Project New Day is not.

Project New Day will create and run programmes to help people overcome addiction, provide capital to scientists and healers, educate the public and policy makers, and create a community around its ideas and programs.

bigquotesSanta Cruz’s decriminalization is a clear indicator that we are at a tipping point regarding the acceptance of psychedelics as a means to reverse the tide of addiction and other health epidemics sweeping our society. One day soon there will be clinicians in every city in the country implementing proven practices involving psychedelic medicines to help liberate people from the grip of addiction. Project New Day is here to accelerate this effort to heal suffering at the individual and societal level.

Drug addiction, including the opioid crisis, is the biggest threat to our society today. It’s estimated that 133 people are dying from opioids in America every day! Current approaches to helping people who are hooked aren’t working well enough; however, scientific studies are showing that treatments combining psychedelic medicines and human interaction do make a difference.Mike Sinyard

bigquotesClinical research is showing that psychedelic medicines can bring healing and long-term remission from problematic substance use when experienced within a therapeutic context. Findings like these were instrumental in the US Food and Drug Administration awarding psilocybin ‘breakthrough therapy’ status in 2018.Dr. Feduccia

More info, here.

Posted In:
Industry News Mike Sinyard


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Turbo Levo SL Weighs Only 38 Pounds
72680 views
Round 1 Voting Closed: 2019 Photo of the Year
60769 views
10 of the Best Mountain Bike Saddles Ridden & Rated
58234 views
First Ride: Pivot's New 2020 Switchblade Gets More Travel & Updated Kinematics
54314 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Mechanically Minded Are You?
48195 views
Review: NS Bikes Synonym TR1 - Not Your Typical XC Bike
39883 views
Jeep Teases New eMTB During Super Bowl Ad with Bill Murray
39672 views
Rumor Season is Almost Over - UCI Publishes 2020 MTB Team Rosters
37814 views

14 Comments

  • 14 1
 Victimless crime = No crime. In my opinion. You can't take drugs but you can eat junk food all day. It does not make sense really.
  • 6 0
 Depends where those drugs came from, how where they grown an imported....
Too big a debate to call it victimless
(P.S I'm pro legalisation/decriminalisation)
  • 1 0
 @nojzilla: Then let's legalise it so it doesn't have to be grown and imported under shady circumstances anymore but can be conducted as any other business.
  • 1 0
 Psychedelics are far more than no harm. They are a powerful tool and medicine but having them mostly in the hands of dealers keeps them as a potentialy harmful substance. Only with state approval awareness can be spread on how to use them, that includes microdosing, recreational party use, purely medicinal use to treat disorders and addictions, as well as a spiritual/existential expirience. Mushrooms are not for everybody, meaning they don’t vibe with everyone and they can Induce and have induced dangerous psychotic episodes as well as brought forward mental disease like paranoia or schisophrenia. People picking up mushrooms in nature may mistake them with dangerous and deadly species. Then your dealers LSD tabs can be infused with other shit. That is why it is extremely important we develop science and bases of practicioners around it.

A big step forward but there’s lots to be done. I hope more states as well as European countries will build on this!
  • 6 0
 Santa Cruz is quite high on what most PBikers would label as psychodeliacs that should be criminalized.

img1.stcrm.it/images/21445229/HOR_STD/1000x/santa-cruz.jpg
  • 2 0
 What the Heckler...?
  • 3 0
 There hasn't been any solution for opioid addictions. It's long overdue that we take a science-based approach to drugs and mental health. www.youtube.com/watch?v=TwoKWz-V_lU
  • 4 1
 The purple glowing lizard on my shoulder told me this would happen. He didn't use words, but I know what he meant.
  • 3 1
 f*ck I buy specialized only now. I’ll use SWAT for picking Liberty Caps. I am so excited about this!!!

I am a mushroom!
  • 1 0
 I wonder why ibogaine, the instant cure for any addiction, wasn't mentioned. I would imagine this law to be created just for it.
  • 1 0
 Is this near Marin County where MTB is criminalized?
  • 1 1
 Spesh has finally jumped the shark
  • 2 2
 He'll start sueing someone over it, like specialized always do.
  • 1 1
 Puff puff pass

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008780
Mobile Version of Website